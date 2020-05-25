2nd forest fire in Miramichi area being fought near Blackville, N.B.

Fire crews are battling a second forest fire in the Miramichi region in as many days.

Kelly Cormier, a spokesperson for the Department of Natural Resources and Energy Development said Monday afternoon there is a fire out of control about 18 kilometres southeast of Blackville.

The fire is about 200 hectares in size.

"Six air tankers are currently working on the fire and two additional air tankers are on route from Quebec," Cormer said.

"At this time no homes are in danger."

The forest fire in Barnaby that started Sunday afternoon is still out of control as well. At one point, three homes were in danger but air tankers and fire crews managed to keep the fire at bay.

The province has been under a fire ban for one week as dry conditions persist.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement advising there will be hot weather over the next three days with temperatures expected to be above 30 C and higher.

"Temperatures are expected to rise during the day on Tuesday. Warmer and more humid conditions are expected Wednesday and Thursday," said the national weather service in the statement.

A cold front is expected to bring temperatures back to normal for the start of the weekend.