2nd-degree murder charged laid after death on Red Earth Cree Nation: Sask. RCMP

Sean McKay, 29, was killed in an incident on Red Earth Cree Nation on Tuesday, RCMP say. A 20-year-old man has now been charged in connection with his death. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC - image credit)

A 20-year-old man faces multiple charges, including second-degree murder, after the death of a man in northeastern Saskatchewan.

Carrot River RCMP responded to a report of an altercation at a home in the Red Earth Cree Nation at around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday, according to an earlier news release.

Sean McKay, 29, died at the scene, and Daven Head, 20, has now been charged, police said in an update Friday.

Head was also charged with one count of aggravated assault involving a second adult man in connection with the same investigation, and one count of failure to comply with an undertaking.

He appeared in provincial court in Nipawin on Thursday.

Red Earth Cree Nation is about 300 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.