A 2nd Chance Bail Bonds Opens Barrow County Location

Premier Bail Bonds Company Expands Service Area to Fourth Metro Atlanta County

ATLANTA, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A 2nd Chance Bail Bonds, an established bail bonding agency with locations throughout the metro Atlanta area, today announces the opening of their first location in Barrow County. Through an acquisition of ASAP Bail Bonds’ Barrow County office, A 2nd Chance will be certified to write bonds for defendants across Barrow County, including the cities of Winder, Bethlehem, Russell, Statham and Carl. The office at 43 N. Broad Street in Winder is located just ten minutes from the Barrow County Detention Center.



“We’re excited to extend our service area to serve the residents of Barrow County,” says Daniel Matalon, founder of A 2nd Chance Bail Bonds. “For more than a decade, defendants and their families from across metro Atlanta have trusted us with their bonding needs. Now, we can help provide a second chance to defendants awaiting trial at the Barrow County Detention Center as well as those with obligations to cities throughout Barrow County.”

Adding the Barrow location brings A 2nd Chance Bail Bonds’ network of offices in metro Atlanta area to five. Existing A 2nd Chance Bail Bond office locations include Atlanta (Fulton County), Marietta (Cobb County), Decatur (DeKalb County) and Roswell/Alpharetta (Fulton County). Each A 2nd Chance Bail Bonds office is conveniently situated near the detention facility of record for the county in which the office is located.

About A 2nd Chance Bail Bonds

A 2nd Chance Bail Bonds is a trusted bail bonding agency with locations throughout the metropolitan Atlanta area. The company also provides services nationwide and has helped thousands of clients prepare for criminal defense from home instead of jail. Representatives are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week to explain the bonding process. The family-owned firm, which was founded in 2007 by Daniel Matalon, is one of the largest and fastest-growing bonding agencies in metro Atlanta. For more information, please visit www.a2ndchancebailbonds.com.

