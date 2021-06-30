On 2nd Anniv, Joe Jonas & Sophie Finally Share France Wedding Pics

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner celebrate their second marriage anniversary on Wednesday, 30 June. The couple tied the knot at Sarrians' Chateau de Tourreau in France.

On their second anniversary, Joe and Sophie finally shared pictures of their fairytale wedding on social media. Joe shared the photos and wrote, "The best two years of my life".

He captioned another sets of pics as, "2 Years Of Party Times".

Sophie Turner, on the other hand wrote, "2 years as your wife holy moly I love you bub".

Here are some more photos from the wedding:

In May 2019, Joe and Sophie took fans by surprise as they got married in Las Vegas after the Billboard Awards. On their 2nd Las Vegas wedding anniversary, the duo shared some photos from the celebrations. After the LA ceremony, Joe and Sophie again hosted a traditional ceremony for family and friends.

