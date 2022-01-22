After 2M COVID-19 vaccines, 90 'serious' adverse reactions reported: Sask. Health

The Saskatchewan government has received reports of 1,155 reports of people experiencing adverse effects from vaccinations. That's 0.004 per cent of all shots given out. (Gerald Herbert/The Associated Press - image credit)

The Saskatchewan government says since COVID-19 vaccinations started in late 2020, there have been 90 cases of people suffering serious reactions.

That includes people who have life-threatening conditions, are hospitalized or have a hospital stay extended.

There is no record of anyone dying from a COVID-19 vaccination, according to data published online by the province.

Serious reactions account for 0.004 per cent of the 2,234,447 shots given out. With the more minor complaints added in, a total of 1,155 adverse effects have been reported to the ministry of health.

The most common side effects include rashes, swelling, numbness and injection site reactions.

The majority of shots given out in Saskatchewan have been Pfizer and they account for the majority of adverse reactions.

However, as a percentage of doses administered, the AstraZeneca shots were more than three times as likely to be linked to problems.

Not every adverse reaction gets reported.

For example, under its guidance to health-care workers, the province says it's not necessary for the system to report people with sore arms, as those symptoms go away in a few days.