2G Energy (ETR:2GB) Might Have The Makings Of A Multi-Bagger

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So on that note, 2G Energy (ETR:2GB) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on 2G Energy is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.18 = €22m ÷ (€212m - €90m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Therefore, 2G Energy has an ROCE of 18%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 13% generated by the Electrical industry.

In the above chart we have measured 2G Energy's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

2G Energy is displaying some positive trends. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 18%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 66% more capital is being employed now too. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at 2G Energy thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

On a separate but related note, it's important to know that 2G Energy has a current liabilities to total assets ratio of 42%, which we'd consider pretty high. This can bring about some risks because the company is basically operating with a rather large reliance on its suppliers or other sorts of short-term creditors. While it's not necessarily a bad thing, it can be beneficial if this ratio is lower.

The Bottom Line On 2G Energy's ROCE

All in all, it's terrific to see that 2G Energy is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if 2G Energy can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

On a final note, we've found 1 warning sign for 2G Energy that we think you should be aware of.

