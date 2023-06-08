The 296 GTB Is the First Ferrari to Ever Break the Seven-Minute Barrier at the Nürburgring

Sport Auto - YouTube

The mid-engine 296 GTB might be considered the "baby" Ferrari, but with 818 hp on tap from a twin-turbo V-6 hybrid powertrain, it's capable enough to be the fastest Ferrari to ever lap the Nürburgring.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

German publication Sport Auto got the chance to lap a 296 around the Green Hell to see just how well it stacks up against competitors, and the car didn't disappoint. With driver Christian Gebhardt at the wheel, it was able to lap the Nordschleife in 6:58.7, making it the first Ferrari to ever crack the seven-minute barrier.

The 296 used for this test was equipped with the track-focused Assetto Fiorano package, adding Multimatic shock absorbers, a Lexan rear windscreen, new lightweight door panels, a host of carbon fiber trim pieces, and optional Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tires.

The 6:58 lap is faster than cars like the Porsche 918 Spyder, Lamborghini Aventador SV, Dodge Viper ACR, and Ferrari 488 Pista, which set a time of 7:00.03 back in 2019. Not bad for the "baby" Ferrari.

You Might Also Like