At 29 Years Old, I Broke Off Contact with My Father. Less Than A Year Later, He Died.

Darcey Gohring
·7 min read

"My grief didn’t begin with my father’s death. I lost him at eight. And it was often harder to be with him and feel that loss when he was alive," the author writes. (Photo: Photo Courtesy of Darcey Gohring)

Everything I know about dad is what I have seen in other people’s fathers, how I have witnessed my husband behave with our children, what I have read about, or what I have watched in the movies. My own story never really had a dad in it.

My parents split up when I was 2, and though my dad and I often spent holidays and summer vacations together, the relationship we had began to unravel. It isn’t the details that matter — the drinking or the certainty that being with him meant I was putting myself in a position where I’d be hurt. What matters is I lost him — or, more accurately, I lost the idea of him — and never got him back.

Over the years, there were glimpses of a man that I could look up to. My father was a wonderful storyteller. He was spontaneous, adventurous, funny and charming. He was the kind of person who made a party. But that man was for everyone else, not for his daughter, once the trust between us was gone.

When I was in high school, I wrote him a letter. I knew I wasn’t brave enough to say what I wanted to his face, but I was naïve enough to believe I could put together words on paper in such a way that it would move him enough to change. The letter was vulnerable and honest, and even though everything up until that point told me not to, I allowed myself the one thing I shouldn’t have —hope.

After I mailed the letter, I checked the mail every day awaiting his response. A few weeks later, it came. I don’t remember much of what it said except two sentences, “You could learn a lot from a dog. Don’t shit where you eat.”

Those words solidified for me that change was not going to be an option for us, and told me never again to open myself to him.

It wasn’t long after that that our first estrangement began. It lasted many years — through all my college days, my early 20s and after I got married. A few years after my wedding, he sent me a letter. He had remarried (for the third time), had finally stopped drinking and wanted to try and repair our relationship.

I was reluctant, but he said that all he was asking for was a chance; I told him I would try.

What I remember most about that time was the oddity of it. Dinners at his house, chatting with his new wife, swallowing all the old feelings while clumsily trying to fabricate new ones. We were strangers playing the roles of father and daughter. After the get-togethers, he would walk me out, hug me and say he loved me. I would say it back even though I didn’t want to. He would feel better; I would feel worse. Each visit was like giving away another piece of myself.

My father was a wonderful storyteller. He was spontaneous, adventurous, funny and charming. He was the kind of person who made a party. But that man was for everyone else, not for his daughter, once the trust between us was gone.

A few months into our reconciliation, after two years of struggling with infertility, my husband and I started the process of IVF. It was then I began ignoring my father’s calls. I couldn’t bear him being a part of it. The experience was too personal; I was too raw. My body was bruised from endless shots, my emotions dizzy from the hormones. I didn’t have it in me to keep the charade going in the midst of it.

Although the procedure was successful and I became pregnant with twins, the relief was short-lived. The pregnancy soon became high risk when a medical emergency left me on bed rest for several months. From the confines of my bed, I wrote him a letter saying I needed to cut off communication again.

My decision was met with anger; I didn’t have time to care. The first few months after the twins were born were a blur. My days consisted of round-the-clock feedings, crying babies and walking circles around the house as I bounced them in my arms. But in this sleepless, grueling cycle, as my heart exploded with love, I knew I needed to focus on where my life was going instead of returning back to what it had been.

###

Less than a year after I stopped speaking to my father for the last time, he died. A call informing me about his illness had come from my sister a few months before. “Dad has cancer,” she told me, “and it doesn’t look good.”

I wrestled with what to do. Could I walk into a hospital room and play the part of a devoted daughter? Could I say I loved him when in reality I felt like I barely knew him? But what else do you say to a dying man? Especially when that man is your father.

I decided I could not. I received updates on the progression of his disease but never went to see him myself. Sometimes, I think about that fact. A lot of times, I don’t tell people that fact. Almost always, I don’t think anyone would really understand unless they had a childhood with a man who may have been a father but was never a dad.

Still, the choice I made has haunted me most of my adult life, revisiting my thoughts unexpectedly. Would I still do the same thing today? The answer, like so many things in life, is layered and messy.

As a young girl, I was not as aware of what I was missing because I had never known anything else, but as I grew older and had my own children, I began to understand. I watched my husband dote on our children, and it solidified that they were experiencing a relationship I had never had. The void of not having a father felt deeper.

Today, my children are the age I was when the first estrangement with my father began. I think about how different their lives have been from mine.

When my father died, I didn’t cry. In some ways, instead of sorrow, what I felt most was a sense of relief. It was finally over and he could never hurt me again. I went to the funeral a few days later and sat in the back of the church, doing my best to go unnoticed while people I had never met got up and spoke about a man I never knew.

The loss of my father will always be a part of who I am. It will always make me think about what could have been. But what I have come to understand is that my grief didn’t begin with my father’s death. I lost him at eight. And it was often harder to be with him and feel that loss when he was alive. His death didn’t change that.

Cutting him off felt like taking hold of the narrative I had rarely had any say in before. It was not a decision that I came to easily. It was not something that happened after one event. It came after dozens and dozens of them. It came after just as many broken promises.

I gave my father many chances and, in the end, I chose to protect myself instead.

Do you have a compelling personal story you’d like to see published on HuffPost? Find out what we’re looking for here and send us a pitch

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Senators have promising young core, but head into off-season with work to do

    OTTAWA — A season that started with optimism for the Ottawa Senators finished with the same result — the team outside the playoffs. After a strong 7-2-1 finish to the 2020-21 season, Ottawa came into this campaign hoping to challenge for a post-season berth. "The rebuild is done," general manager Pierre Dorion said before the season after signing a contract extension. "Now we're stepping into another zone." Instead the Senators (33-42-7) finished the 2021-22 season 26th overall and missed the pl

  • All Rise! Judge drives in three runs as Yankees dump Jays 9-1 for 11th win in a row

    TORONTO — Blue Jays starter Alek Manoah did his part Tuesday to keep the hottest team in the major leagues in check. The Toronto bullpen didn't come close to matching his effort. With Manoah lasting six innings, the New York Yankees feasted on the Blue Jays' relievers in a six-run seventh while taking advantage of sloppy defence and questionable umpire calls in a 9-1 rout at Rogers Centre. "When you play close games and you're not really swinging the bats, you've got to make all the plays and we

  • George Springer's two home runs power Blue Jays past Astros 2-1

    TORONTO — After Bradley Zimmer made a spectacular diving catch in centre field for the Blue Jays, George Springer joked with manager Charlie Montoyo in Toronto's dugout about becoming a full-time designated hitter. Springer certainly thrived at DH on Saturday, hitting two solo home runs as the Blue Jays held off the Houston Astros 2-1. "If that's what he wants me to do that day, I do it," said Springer. "I'm not going to complain. I don't care. It doesn't bother me. I'm here for us. "If that mea

  • CF Montréal moves into top-4 in the MLS East with win over Atlanta

    MONTREAL — A late header from Joaquin Torres was enough for CF Montréal to claim a 2-1 win against Atlanta United in Major League Soccer action Saturday afternoon. The win moved Montreal into fourth place in the Eastern Conference and extended its unbeaten streak to six games in MLS, tying a franchise record. “It’s good that the guys found a way to win today,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “There are tricky games against very good teams that are always difficult to navigate but I’m happy that

  • Canada's Bianca Andreescu scores emphatic 2nd-round win at Madrid Open

    Bianca Andreescu of Canada advanced to the third round of the Madrid Open with a victory against American Danielle Collins on Sunday. Andreescu, playing in her second tournament after a months-long absence, made quick work of the sixth-seeded American, taking a a 6-1, 6-1 win. The 21-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., will next face the winner of the match between Jessica Pegula of the U.S. and Kaia Kanepi of Estonia. WATCH | Andreescu cruises into 3rd round in Madrid: Leylah Annie Fernandez, of L

  • Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford suspended one game for boarding Tampa's Ross Colton

    TORONTO — Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford has been suspended one game for boarding following an incident in Toronto's playoff-opening win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday. Clifford was assessed a major penalty for boarding and a game misconduct just seven minutes into Game 1 for a hit on Ross Colton. The Tampa forward was sent face-first into the glass, but escaped serious injury on the play. The NHL's department of player safety, which issued the suspension following a hearing with Clif

  • NHL playoff picture: Lots at stake on final night of regular season

    Only two playoff matchups have been locked in heading into the final night of the NHL regular season.

  • Senators have promising young core, but head into off-season with work to do

    OTTAWA — A season that started with optimism for the Ottawa Senators finished with the same result — the team outside the playoffs. After a strong 7-2-1 finish to the 2020-21 season, Ottawa came into this campaign hoping to challenge for a post-season berth. "The rebuild is done," general manager Pierre Dorion said before the season after signing a contract extension. "Now we're stepping into another zone." Instead the Senators (33-42-7) finished the 2021-22 season 26th overall and missed the pl

  • Coyotes find glimmers of hope after rebuilding season

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes knew it would be a difficult season after jettisoning players and contracts for future draft picks. Goals were hard to come by, hard to stop at the other end and losses piled up, often in stretches of five or more in a row. The rebuilding led to one of the franchise's worst seasons since relocating from Winnipeg to the Valley of the Sun, but there were just enough bright spots to believe a solid foundation has been set for the future. “Obviously, it’s a

  • Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse a 'game-time decision' for Game 1 vs. Kings

    EDMONTON — Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft says defenceman Darnell Nurse will be a "game-time decision" when Edmonton begins its playoff run against the L.A. Kings on Monday. Nurse, 27, has been sidelined since April 12 with a lower-body injury. He took part in a full practice on Saturday and took morning skate ahead of Monday's game. Asked whether he expected to suit up for the first playoff contest of the year, Nurse simply said "We'll see." The defenceman has 39 points (nine goals, 26 assists

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Monday, the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 1 of their first-round series at 7:30 p.m. ET. Following that game, the Edmonton Oilers take on the L.A. Kings in Game 1 of their series, beginning at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports

  • Recent Calgary Flames additions bring long-haul playoff experience

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames topped up their playoff experience with the recent addition of four forwards who know what a long post-season feels like. The No. 1 team in the Pacific Division headed into the NHL playoffs and a first-round series against the Dallas Stars banking on that experience rubbing off on a lineup lacking in long-haul playoff seasoning. Blake Coleman, Trevor Lewis, Tyler Toffoli and Calle Jarnkrok, who all joined the Flames in the last 10 months, either won a Stanley Cup or

  • NHL playoffs preview: Capitals walk through gates of hell to meet Panthers

    Florida has been the most prolific and attack-minded team in the NHL this season. Will that style translate versus the Capitals?

  • NHL playoffs betting guide: Blues vs. Wild

    Justin Cuthbert breaks down the first-round matchup between the St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild.

  • Canada's women's sevens squad ready to test its mettle against top-ranked Aussies

    LANGFORD, B.C. — After more than a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 restrictions, Canada’s women’s sevens rugby team will entertain world-class competition at its home training ground this weekend. Canada is in Pool A of the HSBC Canada Women’s Sevens event in Langford along with world No. 1-ranked Australia, Spain and Mexico. Canadian coach Jack Hanratty says it will be world’s best post-Olympic gathering of teams after the pandemic took its toll on numerous competitions. “These are all the

  • Poised to face Predators, Calgary Flames suddenly see Stars

    CALGARY — En route back to Calgary from Winnipeg after their last game of the regular season, the Flames players who were checking their phones saw their first-round playoff opponent flip suddenly from the Nashville Predators to the Dallas Stars in a matter of minutes. The Predators were 4-0 on the Arizona Coyotes seven minutes into their regular-season finale Friday and looked certain to start the NHL post-season against the Flames just a week after an antagonistic clash of the two clubs in Nas

  • Lightning's chase for another Cup begins vs. Maple Leafs

    Steven Stamkos and the Tampa Bay Lightning understand the difficult challenge that lies ahead for the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions. The team’s quest for a third straight NHL title begins on the road Monday night against the Auston Matthews-led Toronto Maple Leafs, who had a terrific regular season but have yet to prove they have what it takes to be successful in the playoffs. While the Lightning’s experience on hockey’s grandest stage has served them well during back-to-back champion

  • Offseason moves to show what Blackhawks think of rebuild

    CHICAGO (AP) — While Kyle Davidson plots the next moves for the Chicago Blackhawks, Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane are watching. Same for Alex DeBrincat. The franchise's biggest stars all want to know how long the team's already painful rebuild is going to take. “Like we've seen with other teams, things can turn around pretty quickly,” Toews said. “I think if a lot of different guys are given the right environment and the right opportunity and keep taking steps forward, I think things can turn

  • NHL playoffs betting guide: Flames vs. Stars

    Justin Cuthbert breaks down the first-round matchup between the Calgary Flames and Dallas Stars.

  • NHL playoffs preview: Stakes couldn't be higher between Leafs and Lightning

    First-round series simply don't come any bigger.