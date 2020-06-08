29 Surprisingly Affordable Muscle Cars

If you’re looking for a vehicle that’s good for the whole family, you probably shouldn’t spring for a Pontiac Firebird or Corvette Stingray. Gas-guzzling V-8 coupes, after all, aren’t exactly the most practical.

But if you have the means for a set of weekend hobby wheels and power is your passion, there are some mean muscle cars out there for the taking. From the classics that defined street-legal drag racers in the 1960s and ’70s all the way to the latest 2020 models, you can get yourself behind the wheel of a growling beast of a car that turns heads on the highway and intimidates at red lights for less than you might think.

GOBankingRates examined a blend of current and old-school muscle cars that are currently up for sale and within the financial grasp of many Americans. There’s a broad range of options: some start at just over $10,000, while others go for more than $120,000. That means there’s technically something for everyone. The reality, however, is that once the cash price gets north of $45,000, muscle cars drift beyond the reach of the average Joe. Many of the cars on this list will remain pipe dreams for most people, but we’ve included some on the higher end for those with cash to burn.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Since the cash price is just one of the many costs associated with owning a vehicle, GOBankingRates calculated the true cost of owning each car over five years. This figure includes things like insurance, fuel, financing, taxes and repairs. True cost of ownership was not quantifiable for all models, however, so the cars on this list are ranked by total cash price from lowest to highest.

GOBankingRates used publications like MotorTrend and CarMax to find examples of affordable muscle cars. Then, the pricing data was further refined using the Edmunds Inc. True Cost to Own pricing calculator for contemporary cars and sale/auction listings from Hemmings.com for classic cars.

Story continues

Keep reading to learn about the Shelbys, Vettes, Firebirds, Mustangs, Caddys and Camaros that you actually might be able to afford. You may find that it’s possible to get yourself behind the wheel of one of the coolest cars ever made with money left to spare.

Last updated: June 8, 2020

Ford Maverick Grabber 302

Year: 1971

Style: Ford 302-cu. in. OHV V-8

Total cash price: $10,250

True cost to own for five years: N/A

AMC Hornet

Year: 1970

Style: 2 dr coupe 318-cu. in. V-8 attached to an RR833 4-speed manual transmission

Total cash price: $14,000

True cost to own for five years: N/A

Pontiac Firebird

Year: 1979

Style: Trans AM

Total cash price: $24,900

True cost to own for five years: N/A

Related: 15 Great Cars To Own for More Than 15 Years

Dodge Dart GT Convertible

Year: 1968

Style: 273 V8, 4-speed transmission with Hurst Shifter

Total cash price: $24,995

True cost to own for five years: N/A

Chevrolet Camaro 1LS

Year: 2020

Style: 1LS 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)

Total cash price: $26,817

True cost to own for five years: $46,427

Ford Torino GT Convertible

Year: 1969

Style: 351 Windsor cu. in. V8 engine

Total cash price: $28,500

True cost to own for five years: N/A

Dodge Challenger SXT

Year: 2020

Style: SXT 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 8A)

Total cash price: $29,181

True cost to own for five years: $46,038

Chevrolet Camaro IROC-Z

Year: 1985

Style: 4-speed automatic (5.0L 305 V8)

Total cash price: $29,900

True cost to own for five years: N/A

Check Out: These 20 Cars Cost the Most To Maintain

Chevrolet Camaro LT

Year: 2020

Style: 1LT 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)

Total cash price: $30,150

True cost to own for five years: $49,055

Oldsmobile 442

Year: 1970

Style: 455 V-8 TH400 3-speed automatic transmission

Total cash price: $31,995

True cost to own for five years: N/A

Ford Mustang EcoBoost

Year: 2020

Style: EcoBoost 2dr Coupe (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M)

Total cash price: $32,251

True cost to own for five years: $47,977

Chevrolet Corvette Stingray

Year: 2014

Style: 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 7M)

Total cash price: $35,510

True cost to own for five years: $65,985

Cadillac CTS-V

Year: 2015

Style: 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M)

Total cash price: $37,737

True cost to own for five years: $79,860

Mercedes-Benz C 63 AMG

Year: 2015

Style: C63 AMG 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 7A)

Total cash price: $37,932

True cost to own for five years: $96,327

Look: The Best and the Worst Time of the Year to Buy a New Car

Lexus RC F

Year: 2015

Style: 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 8A)

Total cash price: $39,046

True cost to own for five years: $70,975

Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium

Year: 2020

Style: EcoBoost Premium 2dr Coupe (2.3L 4cyl turbo 6M)

Total cash price: $39,787

True cost to own for five years: $55,125

Ford Shelby GT500

Year: 2014

Style: 2dr Coupe (5.8L 8cyl S/C 6M)

Total cash price: $39,863

True cost to own for five years: $66,209

Dodge Challenger R/T

Year: 2020

Style: R/T 2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 6M)

Total cash price: $39,977

True cost to own for five years: $57,737

Dodge Charger R/T

Year: 2020

Style: R/T 4dr Sedan (5.7L 8cyl 8A)

Total cash price: $40,213

True cost to own for five years: $57,962

Ford Mustang GT

Year: 2020

Style: GT 2dr coupe (5.0L 8cyl 6M)

Total cash price: $43,082

True cost to own for five years: $57,451

Read: Great Cars To Own for at Least 5 Years

Chevrolet Camaro SS

Year: 2020

Style: 2SS 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 6M)

Total cash price: $47,418

True cost to own for five years: $65,141

Ford Mustang GT Convertible

Year: 2020

Style: GT Premium 2dr Convertible (5.0L 8cyl 6M)

Total cash price: $54,278

True cost to own for five years: $68,388

Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Year: 2020

Style: ZL1 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M)

Total cash price: $66,685

True cost to own for five years: $83,847

Ford Shelby GT350

Year: 2019

Style: 2dr Coupe (5.2L 8cyl 6M)

Total cash price: $69,421

True cost to own for five years: $84,260

Chevrolet Corvette Stingray

Year: 2020

Style: Stingray 2dr Coupe w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 8AM)

Total cash price: $72,133

True cost to own for five years: $83,717

Good to Know: 25 Freebies To Ask For When Buying a New Car

Lexus RC F

Year: 2020

Style: 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 8A)

Total cash price: $77,067

True cost to own for five years: $86,963

Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat

Year: 2020

Style: Widebody 4dr Sedan (6.2L 8cyl S/C 8A)

Total cash price: $83,340

True cost to own for five years: $96,622

Cadillac CTS-V

Year: 2020

Style: 4dr Sedan (6.2L 8cyl S/C 8A)

Total cash price: $101,519

True cost to own for five years: $106,469

Mercedes-Benz AMG E 63 S

Year: 2020

Style: AMG E 63 S 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A)

Total cash price: $120,288

True cost to own for five years: $142,602

More From GOBankingRates

Methodology: GOBankingRates looked at various auto publications, from CarMax to MotorTrend, in order to find examples of contemporary and historically popular “muscle cars” that were surprisingly affordable. From these lists, GOBankingRates used the Edmunds Inc. True Cost to Own pricing calculator for all contemporary models (2014 and after) to find the (1) total cash price, which is the vehicle’s True Market Value‌® (TMV‌®) price plus any typically equipped options, destination charge, base tax, fees assessed by your state and, if applicable, gas guzzler tax. For all historically popular muscle cars, GOBankingRates found cars listed for auction/sale on Hemmings.com and used sale price or final bid price for its total cash price. To be deemed affordable, the total cash price of each muscle car had to come in below the average cost of a new vehicle purchase for the month of May 2020, as sourced from Kelley Blue Book, or it had to come in below the average cost of a new vehicle from its manufacturer, also sourced from Kelley Blue Book.

For all contemporary muscle cars, GOBankingRates also found the five-year totals for (2) depreciation, (3) taxes and fees, (4) financing, (5) fuel costs, (6) insurance, (7) maintenance and (8) repairs. Factors No. 2-8 were then added to give (9) five-year true cost to own. Depreciation costs were shown for each year while the remaining factors were only given five-year totals. GOBankingRates kept the location for the calculations constant, using the ZIP code 90245 (El Segundo, California). The Edmunds Inc. True Cost to Own calculations use the following assumptions:

You will drive 15,000 miles per year

You are financing the vehicle using traditional financing, not lease financing

You have an above-average credit rating for the purpose of determining your finance rate

You are making a 10% down payment on the vehicle at purchase

All data was collected on and is up to date as of June 1, 2020.

Photo Disclaimer: Please note some photos are for representative purposes only and might not feature exact models, base models or the cars’ specific trim levels. As a result, some of the cars in the photos might have different MSRPs than the ones listed in this article.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 29 Surprisingly Affordable Muscle Cars