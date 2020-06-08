29 Surprisingly Affordable Muscle Cars
If you’re looking for a vehicle that’s good for the whole family, you probably shouldn’t spring for a Pontiac Firebird or Corvette Stingray. Gas-guzzling V-8 coupes, after all, aren’t exactly the most practical.
But if you have the means for a set of weekend hobby wheels and power is your passion, there are some mean muscle cars out there for the taking. From the classics that defined street-legal drag racers in the 1960s and ’70s all the way to the latest 2020 models, you can get yourself behind the wheel of a growling beast of a car that turns heads on the highway and intimidates at red lights for less than you might think.
GOBankingRates examined a blend of current and old-school muscle cars that are currently up for sale and within the financial grasp of many Americans. There’s a broad range of options: some start at just over $10,000, while others go for more than $120,000. That means there’s technically something for everyone. The reality, however, is that once the cash price gets north of $45,000, muscle cars drift beyond the reach of the average Joe. Many of the cars on this list will remain pipe dreams for most people, but we’ve included some on the higher end for those with cash to burn.
Since the cash price is just one of the many costs associated with owning a vehicle, GOBankingRates calculated the true cost of owning each car over five years. This figure includes things like insurance, fuel, financing, taxes and repairs. True cost of ownership was not quantifiable for all models, however, so the cars on this list are ranked by total cash price from lowest to highest.
GOBankingRates used publications like MotorTrend and CarMax to find examples of affordable muscle cars. Then, the pricing data was further refined using the Edmunds Inc. True Cost to Own pricing calculator for contemporary cars and sale/auction listings from Hemmings.com for classic cars.
Keep reading to learn about the Shelbys, Vettes, Firebirds, Mustangs, Caddys and Camaros that you actually might be able to afford. You may find that it’s possible to get yourself behind the wheel of one of the coolest cars ever made with money left to spare.
Last updated: June 8, 2020
Ford Maverick Grabber 302
Year: 1971
Style: Ford 302-cu. in. OHV V-8
Total cash price: $10,250
True cost to own for five years: N/A
AMC Hornet
Year: 1970
Style: 2 dr coupe 318-cu. in. V-8 attached to an RR833 4-speed manual transmission
Total cash price: $14,000
True cost to own for five years: N/A
Pontiac Firebird
Year: 1979
Style: Trans AM
Total cash price: $24,900
True cost to own for five years: N/A
Related: 15 Great Cars To Own for More Than 15 Years
Dodge Dart GT Convertible
Year: 1968
Style: 273 V8, 4-speed transmission with Hurst Shifter
Total cash price: $24,995
True cost to own for five years: N/A
Chevrolet Camaro 1LS
Year: 2020
Style: 1LS 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
Total cash price: $26,817
True cost to own for five years: $46,427
Ford Torino GT Convertible
Year: 1969
Style: 351 Windsor cu. in. V8 engine
Total cash price: $28,500
True cost to own for five years: N/A
Dodge Challenger SXT
Year: 2020
Style: SXT 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
Total cash price: $29,181
True cost to own for five years: $46,038
Chevrolet Camaro IROC-Z
Year: 1985
Style: 4-speed automatic (5.0L 305 V8)
Total cash price: $29,900
True cost to own for five years: N/A
Check Out: These 20 Cars Cost the Most To Maintain
Chevrolet Camaro LT
Year: 2020
Style: 1LT 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
Total cash price: $30,150
True cost to own for five years: $49,055
Oldsmobile 442
Year: 1970
Style: 455 V-8 TH400 3-speed automatic transmission
Total cash price: $31,995
True cost to own for five years: N/A
Ford Mustang EcoBoost
Year: 2020
Style: EcoBoost 2dr Coupe (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
Total cash price: $32,251
True cost to own for five years: $47,977
Chevrolet Corvette Stingray
Year: 2014
Style: 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
Total cash price: $35,510
True cost to own for five years: $65,985
Cadillac CTS-V
Year: 2015
Style: 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M)
Total cash price: $37,737
True cost to own for five years: $79,860
Mercedes-Benz C 63 AMG
Year: 2015
Style: C63 AMG 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 7A)
Total cash price: $37,932
True cost to own for five years: $96,327
Look: The Best and the Worst Time of the Year to Buy a New Car
Lexus RC F
Year: 2015
Style: 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 8A)
Total cash price: $39,046
True cost to own for five years: $70,975
Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium
Year: 2020
Style: EcoBoost Premium 2dr Coupe (2.3L 4cyl turbo 6M)
Total cash price: $39,787
True cost to own for five years: $55,125
Ford Shelby GT500
Year: 2014
Style: 2dr Coupe (5.8L 8cyl S/C 6M)
Total cash price: $39,863
True cost to own for five years: $66,209
Dodge Challenger R/T
Year: 2020
Style: R/T 2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 6M)
Total cash price: $39,977
True cost to own for five years: $57,737
Dodge Charger R/T
Year: 2020
Style: R/T 4dr Sedan (5.7L 8cyl 8A)
Total cash price: $40,213
True cost to own for five years: $57,962
Ford Mustang GT
Year: 2020
Style: GT 2dr coupe (5.0L 8cyl 6M)
Total cash price: $43,082
True cost to own for five years: $57,451
Read: Great Cars To Own for at Least 5 Years
Chevrolet Camaro SS
Year: 2020
Style: 2SS 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 6M)
Total cash price: $47,418
True cost to own for five years: $65,141
Ford Mustang GT Convertible
Year: 2020
Style: GT Premium 2dr Convertible (5.0L 8cyl 6M)
Total cash price: $54,278
True cost to own for five years: $68,388
Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
Year: 2020
Style: ZL1 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M)
Total cash price: $66,685
True cost to own for five years: $83,847
Ford Shelby GT350
Year: 2019
Style: 2dr Coupe (5.2L 8cyl 6M)
Total cash price: $69,421
True cost to own for five years: $84,260
Chevrolet Corvette Stingray
Year: 2020
Style: Stingray 2dr Coupe w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 8AM)
Total cash price: $72,133
True cost to own for five years: $83,717
Good to Know: 25 Freebies To Ask For When Buying a New Car
Lexus RC F
Year: 2020
Style: 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 8A)
Total cash price: $77,067
True cost to own for five years: $86,963
Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat
Year: 2020
Style: Widebody 4dr Sedan (6.2L 8cyl S/C 8A)
Total cash price: $83,340
True cost to own for five years: $96,622
Cadillac CTS-V
Year: 2020
Style: 4dr Sedan (6.2L 8cyl S/C 8A)
Total cash price: $101,519
True cost to own for five years: $106,469
Mercedes-Benz AMG E 63 S
Year: 2020
Style: AMG E 63 S 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A)
Total cash price: $120,288
True cost to own for five years: $142,602
More From GOBankingRates
Here’s How Much Cash You Need Stashed if an Emergency Happens
Methodology: GOBankingRates looked at various auto publications, from CarMax to MotorTrend, in order to find examples of contemporary and historically popular “muscle cars” that were surprisingly affordable. From these lists, GOBankingRates used the Edmunds Inc. True Cost to Own pricing calculator for all contemporary models (2014 and after) to find the (1) total cash price, which is the vehicle’s True Market Value® (TMV®) price plus any typically equipped options, destination charge, base tax, fees assessed by your state and, if applicable, gas guzzler tax. For all historically popular muscle cars, GOBankingRates found cars listed for auction/sale on Hemmings.com and used sale price or final bid price for its total cash price. To be deemed affordable, the total cash price of each muscle car had to come in below the average cost of a new vehicle purchase for the month of May 2020, as sourced from Kelley Blue Book, or it had to come in below the average cost of a new vehicle from its manufacturer, also sourced from Kelley Blue Book.
For all contemporary muscle cars, GOBankingRates also found the five-year totals for (2) depreciation, (3) taxes and fees, (4) financing, (5) fuel costs, (6) insurance, (7) maintenance and (8) repairs. Factors No. 2-8 were then added to give (9) five-year true cost to own. Depreciation costs were shown for each year while the remaining factors were only given five-year totals. GOBankingRates kept the location for the calculations constant, using the ZIP code 90245 (El Segundo, California). The Edmunds Inc. True Cost to Own calculations use the following assumptions:
You will drive 15,000 miles per year
You are financing the vehicle using traditional financing, not lease financing
You have an above-average credit rating for the purpose of determining your finance rate
You are making a 10% down payment on the vehicle at purchase
All data was collected on and is up to date as of June 1, 2020.
Photo Disclaimer: Please note some photos are for representative purposes only and might not feature exact models, base models or the cars’ specific trim levels. As a result, some of the cars in the photos might have different MSRPs than the ones listed in this article.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 29 Surprisingly Affordable Muscle Cars