29 Relatable Tweets Summing Up The Absolute Carnage Of Teething Babies

(Photo: Stefan Tomic via Getty Images)

So, your baby is teething? Buckle up folks, it’s going to be a bumpy ride.

Whether you’re just getting started at three months or you’re a seasoned veteran dealing with molars *those teeth we do not name*, teething is one of the great parental struggles – and these tweets are a reminder you’re never alone.

Much of the first few years is spent guessing whether they’re teething or something else.

Being a mom is trying to guess if its teething, sleep regression, ear infection, getting sick, or just a bad day😅 — Christina Hill (@C_Hill711) October 4, 2022

But in the end, we always come back to teething.

Babe has been super cranky (for him) past few days. Blaming it on teething. Blame everything wrong with babies on teething. — Lori (she/her) (@lehogan) October 26, 2011

Once the realisation sinks in, you will really miss those newborn days.

Oh. My. God.



What new fresh hell is this teething phase???



He won’t eat, he won’t sleep, he seems like he’s in so much pain...



I hate it here! — Amanda Parris (@amanda_parris) March 31, 2021

No household item is safe.

I seem to have (non voluntarily) surrendered my sock as a teething toy. Not convinced about this pic.twitter.com/tbY3jf6wgr — Blue Monkey (@BlueMonkeySLJ) March 31, 2015

"Table legs are not for teething." pic.twitter.com/B7e1ZTbKAc — Emily Pandelakis 🌵🔆 (@emilyboxing) May 24, 2019

Teething rings are nice. You are better.

Did I get a piercing?

Was it a vampire?

Maybe a mosquito?



No, it was my teething toddler that bit me in the middle of the night 🙃 pic.twitter.com/eIqvuVQhM6 — Saren (@Saren_Gas) July 9, 2020

I have a lump on my lip cause my teething child bit me! I thought she was giving me a kiss! She was so quick with it!! 🥺😭 — ♊Dezire'♊ (@MiniGemi) May 26, 2021

They will draw blood.

Dawg I was really trying to breastfeed till my beautiful offspring turned 1 but breastfeeding through teething is a nightmare, he bit me and drew blood, I know he’s half Transylvanian but RELAX. I’m just gonna go ahead and pump ONCE MY NIPPLE HEALS. — lil storage ass hoe (@_Adele_Dazeem_) January 14, 2021

For breastfeeding mamas, new teeth + sensitive nips = RIP.

if u breastfed yo baby while they were teething i commend you cause i need so many mf prayers right now😫😫this shit HURT — maria 💰 (@sweeetswishaa_) October 3, 2022

Another night of breast feeding my teething baby. Pray for me pic.twitter.com/0GuJ32Zhh0 — big krit 🌋 (@_aworkofart) September 28, 2022

You will reach new levels of tiredness...

Mickey is teething. Send sleep. — David Gordon (@MrDavidGordon) May 31, 2022

Got next to no sleep last night because teething (molars-ouch). I'm so tired I just sprayed air freshener in my hair instead of dry shampoo pic.twitter.com/mFmIilkWzk — Hannah Cox (@Han_Coxy) March 22, 2021

And somehow power through it?!

I don't understand how my brain is functioning with so little sleep? Little one is teething and was up 2am-5am 👶🏻

Here I am looking loopy AF from exhaustion with bebe looking like a spring chicken 🥲@Momademia

I've hit a level of exhaustion that caffeine cannot even impact. pic.twitter.com/vXz7MgMX64 — Dr. Nina Steele (@NinaSteele17) July 25, 2022

Sometimes the tiredness will result in you trying any remedy. Even an egg sock.

This lady on Facebook posted that she put an egg in a sock in hung it in her babies room and he slept all night because the egg captured all the cO2 and cO2 causes pressure on teething gums. I would like to have whatever the hell she’s smoking — 🎃🦇🕸des🕸🦇🎃 (@matchamommydes) October 4, 2022

Ditto, trying to get them to eat.

My son is teething so he doesn't have much of an appetite. He won't eat unless I sing those cocomelon/super Jojo songs and dance for him. There's gotta be an office I can report this at, because this must be abuse.😫 — Love and luxury💖💎♌ (@Ndawapeka) December 27, 2021

Somehow, despite all this, they still run rings around you.

Teething is fucking wild. My baby literally won’t eat or sleep for like 3-7 days but the energy level is off the fucking charts??? I’m literally struggling to stay awake while she’s running on 13 calories and 2 hours of sleep energetically splattering mashed potatoes on the walls — Aℓix (@alixjxx) January 21, 2022

Teething poos are *explosive* and terrifying.

When a teething baby poops 🤮🤮 — Marie not Maria 🇭🇹 (@1804_gang) September 30, 2022

Catching a squidgy teething poo in your hand.... That! — Tiffany Barbuzano (@TiffanyBarb) June 20, 2013

Add bath-time into the mix and you’ve got a recipe for disaster.

Tonight, Pumpkin did a poo in the bath, not just any poo, a teething “escapes from any nappy” style poo. As I tried to get him out, he flung himself down into the pooey water and thrashed around. That was a definite low of parenting for me 😩🤢😩🤢💩💩💩 — Mummy or Muuuuuuuummmmmy (@thelupiemummy) February 4, 2018

Being a dad is awesome 98% of the time. Tonight was a 2%. Grayson decided to release his teething poo in the tub while mommy was at work. — Craig Curtis (@craig_c) April 23, 2013

Despite all of this, the teeth take f.o.r.e.v.e.r to come through.

Nonstop drooling, nonstop crying I hate the teething phase 😩😩😩andddd it still takes forever for that one tooth to pop out😭😭 — Maryan Omar (@MimiOmar23) April 29, 2020

still teething. man. this takes forever. — Danny... the Manny? (@Badadoobwow) May 16, 2008

Teething pains. Teething poo. Teething tantrums. Any chance of teething teeth? — Phlegmatic Parenting (@SoMuchPhlegm) July 5, 2014

You thought the front teeth were bad, wait ’til you see the molars.

Is there a teething toddler support group? These molars might kill us both 😣 — lexie (@lexiemamaa_) April 21, 2021

They will lose LITRES in dribble.

Me trying to say goodnight to my drooling, teething toddler. Molars are no joke. pic.twitter.com/s7KeWn97MV — Rick Betzel (@richardfbetzel) November 10, 2021

Add more than one teething child into the mix and we’re Romeo done.

Everyone's getting sick and on top of that all 3 girls are teething. So basically I've lost any bit of sanity I had in me. 🙃 — ☾ℬℯ₭αℌ☽ (@xoxo_bekah) December 15, 2016

Perhaps this teething chart sums the chaos up best.

I hate teething pic.twitter.com/hJ8ypP7GIk — Maggie MacIntyre (@MaggiesMuseum) September 30, 2022

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

