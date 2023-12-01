29 Relatable Tweets About Living Alone

Living alone gets a bad rap: There’s nothing more freeing than being able to waltz around your home, wearing whatever you want, eating whatever you want and blasting whatever you want on your playlist.

Of course, there’s some drawbacks, too: We wouldn’t wish getting the flu while living alone on anyone. (Thanks, food delivery apps, for making that part a little more bearable!)

Below, we’ve rounded up 29 funny tweets that capture all the highs and lows (“Can someone get me a roll of toilet paper? Oh, right...”) of living by yourself.

Any movie where a woman living alone nibbles a snack as opposed to shoveling it into her mouth by the fistful is fake and wrong. — Ari Scott (@ariscott) August 9, 2012

Dracula had it right, sleep all day, live alone in a castle & explode into a thousand bats to get out of social situations. — Doth (@DothTheDoth) September 16, 2023

living alone is cool until you choke on some cake and realize no one would find your dead body until days later with the fork you were using to shovel red velvet cake right from the pan still in your hand — sel (@sel_justsel) December 1, 2023

Just cooking chicken nuggets and doing my Ray Romano impression over and over, you? #livingalone — Michael Donaghy (@michaeldonaghy) October 8, 2015

Being single is cool bc you can eat a whole jar of pepperoncinis and spend the rest of the night farting spicily into the abyss — Shira (@shiraselko) October 3, 2013

When you’re busy living alone and then someone knocks on your door pic.twitter.com/uUFTAJdv8J — RaMaverick 💯% (@RamzZy_) July 27, 2023

I love ruining my mental state by constantly watching serial killer documentaries as a single woman living alone in her 20’s. Really adds the right amount of ~spice~ to my life. — Tina Colón (@tinacolon_) January 28, 2021

the only downside to living alone is when im soooo cozy and something i need is far away i actually have to get up and go get it — nesrin danan (@blackprints) November 26, 2023

Living by myself in a nutshell pic.twitter.com/ZhjZDlZ8Zx — NCH (@NCHproductions) August 28, 2023

If something terrible were to happen to me. I'd like to think whoever found me would say "he had some really good tabs open." #livingalone — Luke Johnson (@lukejohnsonpoet) December 15, 2014

Living alone is kinda lit. My bra is on the kitchen table. There are snacks in my bathroom cabinet. I sit naked on my recliner. I live in organized anarchy — m. patty mayonnaise (@highermaia) August 1, 2018

single gay men who live alone love getting the tiniest and saddest looking christmas tree and kill it before 12/15.... — Nike PS5 (@NikePS5) November 30, 2023

so if i spend my time eating cheese, watching Netflix, n having orgasms alone, i'm 'depressed', but if someone else is there i'm 'in love' ? — Babs Gray (@BabsGray) March 28, 2014

One of the upsides of living alone is that you can own 27 different types of rice and no one questions your sanity — superastrofemme (@superastrofemme) November 29, 2023

My biggest fear about living alone is that a crazed gunman might break in while I'm in the shower and laugh at my penis. — Joshua Beck (@joshuabeck) December 21, 2012

Living alone, I spend the day after I shave my head worried I'm walking around with an undetected tuft of hair left on the back of my head. — James Schnable (@szintri) November 29, 2023

Perks of living alone: you can eat an entire cheeseball by yourself



Cons of living alone: you eat the entire cheeseball yourself and are now paying the consequences — Sav R. Miller (@authorsav) March 5, 2023

when men threaten women with “you’re going to end up living alone with a bunch of cats” have any of them considered how fucking awesome that is pic.twitter.com/wILVGUO6wD — youngmi mayer (@ymmayer) November 25, 2023

living alone is crazy bc I’ll realize I haven’t said not one word in 5 hours — r. (@xxoorita) May 15, 2021

living alone has pretty much made me a serial killer and I’m NOT SORRY pic.twitter.com/uX0fIeUsJa — Ray Mant (@RayMant_) January 11, 2021

Living alone comes with special perks, like the freedom to scratch your back against the arm of your couch while you're completely nude. — Mary Charlene (@IamEnidColeslaw) October 10, 2011

living alone is nice and peaceful until you have to decide what you’re gonna cook EVERY SINGLE DAY OF YOUR LIFE — val (@vaIinety) November 29, 2023

As l've gotten older, it has become clear to me why the grinch wanted to live alone with his dog. — Christine Obert (@cdpsolutions1) November 28, 2023

living alone just means i eat standing up way more now — hootie (@hootietheeowl) December 1, 2023

living alone has improved my mental health 3000% however it also seems to have made me absolutely insane — dirt prince (@violinbee01) May 29, 2022

the point of living alone when you no longer slice cheese and just nibble on the brick like the rat you are — one love asshole (@oneloveasshole) November 24, 2023

There’s a cockroach in my house and I live by myself so in conclusion I’m passing away and you guys are never going to see me ever again. This is my last tweet goodbye forever — jojosolos (@jojosolos) June 30, 2022

Who are we?



SINGLE YOUNG PROFESSIONALS



What do we want?



FOR PERISHABLE GROCERIES TO BE SOLD IN SMALLER PORTION SIZES — Maggie Sage Hunter Wainerdi (@swaggie_hunter) July 23, 2018

