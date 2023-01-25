29-year-old woman charged after allegedly posing as a student at New Jersey high school

MEREDITH DELISO and ALEXANDRA FAUL
·2 min read
29-year-old woman charged after allegedly posing as a student at New Jersey high school

A 29-year-old New Jersey woman fraudulently posed as a high school student for several days after allegedly filing false documents, school officials and police said.

The incident was announced during a New Brunswick School Board meeting Tuesday night.

PHOTO: In this screen grab from Google Maps, New Brunswick High School is shown in New Brunswick, N.J. (Google Maps Street View)
PHOTO: In this screen grab from Google Maps, New Brunswick High School is shown in New Brunswick, N.J. (Google Maps Street View)

The woman attended New Brunswick High School for four days last week before staff uncovered the "ruse," New Brunswick Public Schools Superintendent Aubrey Johnson said during the meeting. She was barred from district property and "all the appropriate authorities were immediately notified," Johnson said.

"This is an unfortunate event," he said.

MORE: Feds announce massive takedown of fraudulent nursing diploma scheme

The New Brunswick Police Department said Hyejeong Shin, of New Brunswick, was charged on Tuesday with one count of providing a false government document with the intent to verify one's identity or age.

"Specifically, Ms. Shin provided a false birth certificate to the New Brunswick Board of Education with the intent to enroll as a juvenile high-school student," the police department said in a statement.

PHOTO: During a New Brunswick School Board meeting, school administrators reveal that a woman allegedly filed false documents to pose as a student, Jan. 24, 2023. (New Brunswick Today)
PHOTO: During a New Brunswick School Board meeting, school administrators reveal that a woman allegedly filed false documents to pose as a student, Jan. 24, 2023. (New Brunswick Today)

Students in New Jersey are able to attend school on a provisional basis and have 30 days to confirm their identity before they're declared ineligible to attend classes.

The woman gained provisional admittance to the high school last week after allegedly filing false documents last week, according to Johnson. Staff members discovered the "deception" during their vetting process, he said.

School officials contacted students who may have encountered the fake student, Johnson said.

"We have told our students to refrain from having any further contact with her either remotely or in person," he said.

MORE: Teacher shot by 6-year-old says school was warned 4 times, announces lawsuit

In light of the incident, the district is going to examine its enrollment processes to "better look for fake documentation," he added.

The Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office told ABC News it is not currently investigating the incident.

The New Brunswick Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for more information on the case, including a possible motive.

ABC News was unable to reach Shin or an attorney on her behalf.

29-year-old woman charged after allegedly posing as a student at New Jersey high school originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

Latest Stories

  • Quick start helps Jets defeat Flyers 5-3

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Axel Jonsson-Fjällby, Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele gave Winnipeg an early three-goal lead, and the Jets held on to defeat the Philadelphia Flyers 5-3 on Sunday night. Karson Kuhlman also scored, Kevin Stenlund had an empty-netter and David Rittich made 28 saves for the Jets, who improved to 2-2 on a five-game road trip that concludes Tuesday in Nashville. “We just wanted to play our game right from the drop of the puck,” Kuhlman said. “I think we did that and gave ourselves

  • Bobby McMann playoff ready, playing like he belongs

    Bobby McMann has made the most of his opportunity since being called up from the Marlies to play on Toronto’s third line alongside Pierre Engvall and David Kampf. The 26-year-old's speed and size have stood out in the five Maple Leafs games he's dressed for in January, leading some to suggest Sheldon Keefe should consider McMann playoff ready.&nbsp;

  • Ullmark gets 25th win, Bruins beat Sharks 4-0

    BOSTON (AP) — Defensemen Hampus Lindholm and Charlie McAvoy scored highlight-reel goals, Linus Ullmark stopped 17 shots and the NHL-leading Boston Bruins beat the San Jose Sharks 4-0 on Sunday night. David Pastrnak had his team-leading 36th goal, Nick Foligno also scored and Brad Marchand had two assists to help Boston get its fifth straight win and beat San Jose for the 11th straight time. Ullmark improved to 25-2-1 on the season. He had a relatively easy game before leaving 8:01 into the perio

  • Canadian aerials skiers Duchaine, Fontaine just miss World Cup podium in Quebec

    Canadians Alexandre Duchaine and Miha Fontaine finished fourth and fifth respectively at the World Cup aerials event in Le Relais, Que., on Sunday. The 18-year-old Duchaine had a clean jump of 111.37 in the second round of the final after securing his spot in the top six with a score of 109.74 on his first jump. The Quebec City native finished 7.18 points back of American Christopher Lillis for bronze, but secured his third top-five World Cup finish after finishing fourth in Finland earlier this

  • Ed Reed leaving Bethune-Cookman after contract falls through

    DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Pro Football Hall of Fame safety Ed Reed walked away from Bethune-Cookman in tears Saturday following a 15-minute goodbye in front of players, parents and even Coach Prime. Reed made it clear he wasn't leaving on his own accord. The Ed Reed Foundation announced on social media Saturday that the university declined to ratify Reed's contract and “won't make good on the agreement we had in principle, which had provisions and resources best needed to support the student at

  • Okogie, Bridges lead short-handed Suns past Pacers 112-107

    PHOENIX (AP) — Josh Okogie had 24 points and 10 rebounds, Mikal Bridges added 22 points and the short-handed Phoenix Suns won their second straight game, beating the Indiana Pacers 112-107 on Saturday night. Indiana had a chance to tie on its final possession, but Buddy Hield missed a rushed 3-pointer with two seconds left. The Pacers lost despite a triple-double from T.J. McConnell, who had 18 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds. Phoenix and its ragtag roster took an 87-83 lead into the fourth q

  • Leonard has season-high 36 to send Clippers past Spurs

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored a season-high 36 points against his former team, and the Los Angeles Clippers snapped a two-game skid by beating the San Antonio Spurs 131-126 on Friday night. The Clippers had seven players in double figures, including Norman Powell with 26 points and Paul George with 16. Keldon Johnson had 23 points for San Antonio, which has lost nine of 11. Josh Richardson added 17 points, Zach Collins had a season-high 17 and Jeremy Sochan had 16. The Clippers won the

  • Alex Lyon makes 29 saves to help Panthers beat Wild 5-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Alex Lyon made 29 saves for his second consecutive victory and the Florida Panthers beat the Minnesota Wild 5-3 on Saturday night. With starting goalie Sergei Bobrovsky injured Thursday night in Montreal and Spencer Knight off to the American Hockey League on a conditioning stint, the Panthers dressed their primary AHL goalies. Lyon started after making 23 saves in relief of Bobrovsky in Montreal, and Mack Guzda was the backup as the Knoxville native became the first player

  • Toronto Six forward Daryl Watts to become PHF's highest-paid player

    Darryl Watts thought she'd retired from hockey after a stellar NCCA career. The 23-year-old from Toronto was accepted into the University of Wisconsin's masters commercial real-estate program last fall after a summer internship in that field. But a week before returning to her alma mater in Madison, Watts did what people her age often do which is change her mind about what she wanted to do with her life. "I backed out seven days before. My dad was so upset," Watts told The Canadian Press on Wedn

  • 49ers' Omenihu arrested after domestic violence allegation

    San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Charles Omenihu has been arrested after a domestic violence allegation. San Jose police said Tuesday that Omenihu was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for misdemeanor domestic violence. Omenihu has posted bail and is no longer in custody. The case will be submitted to the district attorney for possible charges. The 49ers said they are aware of the arrest and are “in the process of gathering further information.” The police said they were called t

  • Bettman: 2018 Canada junior team investigation ‘really close to the end’

    MONTREAL — NHL commissioner Gary Bettman says the league’s investigation into an alleged sexual assault involving members of Canada's 2018 world junior team is getting "really close to the end." In a media availability at the Bell Centre before the Montreal Canadiens’ game against the Boston Bruins on Tuesday, Bettman said that the investigation was "not a race" and that the goal was to "get it right." "Doing an investigation of this nature, getting access to information and people, isn't someth

  • Organizers for 2026 Olympics seeking new speedskating venue

    MILAN (AP) — Speedskating for the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics might be moved to the Turin oval or a temporary facility elsewhere after the IOC rejected plans to build an expensive roof over the outdoor track at Baselga di Piné. Costs for the roof were initially slated at 50 million euros ($54 million), according to a project announced in November. But there were concerns that actual costs could rise by at least 50%. “The IOC said the investment was underestimated and not sustainable for the area

  • Olofsson, Krebs each score 2 as Sabres surge past Ducks 6-3

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Victor Olofsson and Peyton Krebs each scored two goals to lead the Buffalo Sabres to a 6-3 win against the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. Olofsson gave the Sabres a 4-3 lead at 2:12 of the third period when he finished off a 2-on-1 break with defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin. His second goal of the game made it 5-3 at 8:07 and he set a career high with 21 goals. He’s also scored in three straight games. “I feel like I had a great start (to the season) and that helped me a lot,” Olofss

  • Letang scores twice in return, Pens beat Panthers 7-6 in OT

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Amid a nightmarish season off the ice, Kris Letang has been searching for joy. A sense of normalcy. He found a little of both Tuesday night. The veteran Pittsburgh defenseman scored twice in his return from a lower-body injury, the second with 54 seconds left in overtime to give the Penguins a 7-6 victory over Florida. “I was just happy to be out there,” Letang said. "Be in the atmosphere of the team.” Letang's 17th season with Pittsburgh has been pockmarked by health issues an

  • Pascal Siakam is receiving the ultimate respect from opposing teams

    Amit Mann and Jevohn Shepherd discuss why Pascal Siakam's numbers have dipped over the last few weeks and what it means about how other NBA teams respect his talents. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Olofsson scores twice as Sabres beat Ducks 6-3

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Victor Olofsson and Peyton Krebs each scored two goals to lead the Buffalo Sabres to a 6-3 win against the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. Olofsson gave the Sabres a 4-3 lead at 2:12 of the third period when he finished off a 2-on-1 break with defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin. His career-best 21st goal of the season made it 5-3 at 8:07. Dylan Cozens and Jeff Skinner also scored and Lyubushkin had three assists. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 34 saves for Buffalo. Trevor Zegras had two goals

  • Rout by Bengals exposed a Bills team that may be regressing

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Sitting glumly at a table inside the Bills' practice facility on Monday, quarterback Josh Allen had difficulty coming to grips with how much his team accomplished and overcame, only to wind up no closer to the Super Bowl. More troubling for Allen and the Bills — a day after they were throttled 27-10 by the Cincinnati Bengals in the divisional round of the playoffs — is the prospect that they took a step back. “Recency bias from this last game, I know everybody’s going t

  • Golden Knights dominate Capitals from beginning in 6-2 win

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Vegas Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy has bemoaned his team's recent slow starts. He didn't have anything to complain about Saturday night. Paul Cotter scored twice and the Knights finally off to a good start, easily beating the Washington Capitals 6-2 to end a three-game losing streak. Vegas went back into first place alone in the Pacific Division 60 points, one point ahead of Seattle. “I thought we as a team were really good," Cotter said. “We had a lot of energy off the st

  • Siblings feed pro hoop dreams at Marquette, Notre Dame

    MONTREAL (AP) — For Olivier-Maxence Prosper, the lessons are not just for himself as he inches closer to a potential shot at his NBA dream. They are also for the 20-year-old Montreal native to share with his 17-year-old sister, Cassandre, who is embarking on a path she hopes leads to the WNBA. “Growing up, I was trying to be the best role model I can be for her,” he told The Canadian Press. “All the experiences I went through, I just help her so that she could be better, so that her experiences

  • Johnny Gaudreau comes back to Calgary's Saddledome as a Blue Jacket

    CALGARY — Johnny Gaudreau returned to the NHL city that accelerated him to league stardom for the first time since he left. A Calgary Flame his first eight seasons of professional hockey out of Boston College, the left-winger stepped back onto Saddledome ice Monday in Columbus Blue Jackets colours. His Blue Jackets teammates gave Gaudreau a taste of what he might expect at night in his first game back in Calgary by booing him when he touched the puck in the morning skate. "It was funny," Gaudrea