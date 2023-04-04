29-Year-Old Man Dies After Falling from Kentucky Bridge, Authorities Believe Alcohol Was a Factor

"The fall appears to have been an accident and alcohol is believed to have been a factor," said Covington Police Department Lt. Justin Bradbury in a press release

File: Shutterstock

A 29-year-old man is dead after falling from Kentucky's Clay Wade Bailey Bridge.

The Covington Police Department identified the man in a press release on Monday as Cincinnati resident William J. Ramos II, who was spotted walking alongside the bridge's roadway at around 2 a.m.

Related: Pilot and Nurse Dead, 1 Crew Member Injured After Medical Helicopter Crashes While Landing in Alabama

According to the release, Ramos sat on a concrete divider as the responding officer got out of his patrol car but then "suddenly fell over the edge."

The department added that Ramos fell to a parking lot underneath the bridge, and an ambulance was called to assist. After the fall, the Criminal Investigation Bureau and a crime lab were called to investigate. The department shared that "the fall appears to have been an accident and alcohol is believed to have been a factor."

"Our thoughts are with the family as they grieve their loss," said the Covington Police Department in Monday's release.

Related:5 Dead After Hot Air Balloon Crashes into Power Lines in New Mexico

According to the World Health Organization, approximately 13.5 percent of deaths in people ages 20 to 39 are attributable to alcohol.

"​​Alcohol consumption is a causal factor in more than 200 diseases, injuries and other health conditions," the agency states on its website. "A significant proportion of the disease burden attributable to alcohol consumption arises from unintentional and intentional injuries, including those due to road traffic crashes, violence, and suicide. Fatal alcohol-related injuries tend to occur in relatively younger age groups."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In 2022, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shared new data, revealing that the age-adjusted rate of alcohol-induced deaths increased by 26 percent from 2019 to 2020.

Story continues

From 2000 through 2018, the rise had never increased at a rate higher than 7 percent year over year, according to NBC News.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.