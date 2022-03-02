29-year-old Fort Worth man dies after being found on sidewalk with gunshot wound

Domingo Ramirez Jr.
·1 min read

A man found critically wounded on an east Fort Worth sidewalk last weekend has died, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office website.

The website identified the victim as Dywaine O’Connor, 29, of Fort Worth.

A ruling on his death is pending.

He died at 6 p.m. Monday at John Peter Smith Hospital, according to the medical examiner’s office.

Detectives with the gun violence unit are investigating.

O’Connor was found on a sidewalk in critical condition Sunday night after being shot in east Fort Worth, police said Monday.

No suspects were in custody.

The shooting was reported just after 10:30 p.m. Sunday in the 6900 block of John T. White Road.

Fort Worth police officers arrived and found the man with a gunshot wound.

Authorities have not released any information on a motive for the shooting.

