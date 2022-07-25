35 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Deals We’re Actually Shopping

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is in its final week of epic deals on everything from designer duds to home décor, so if you haven't yet shopped 'till you drop, clock's ticking. From now through July 30, the beloved retailer is featuring limited-time deals across fashion, beauty, and home on Nordstrom's site — and we've already dug deep into the worthiest ones worth adding to our digital carts.



We've dutifully covered years of Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale and, therefore, have a pulse on its most coveted markdowns (aka the stuff that sells out the fastest). If you're not sure where to start and don't want to miss out on any of the good goods, then consult our editor-approved Nordstrom Anniversary Sale haul ahead. (Spoiler: Statusy Fellow kettles, fan-favorite Boy Smells candles, and polarizing pairs of Ugg slippers all made the cut.)



37% Off Caslon Miller Boots

"I'm using this sale as an opportunity to score some really good deals on high-quality fall staples and this rain-proof pair of Caslons is going to help me hit my boot quota. I was never one for Chelsea-style boots but, with the rugged brand's treatment, these puppies make for an understated take on the trend that I am loving — especially with an under-$100 price attached." — Elizabeth Buxton, Senior Affiliate Director



34% Off SPANX Faux Leather Legging

"This heat wave might have you forgetting that fall is right around the corner, but before you know it, you'll be breaking out the fall 'fits. IMO, nothing elevates more than faux leather leggings. They're equal parts comfortable and stylish, and best of all: $30 off during the Anniversary Sale." – Sam Baker, VP Commerce & Partnerships



35% Off Vacay Suitcase



"I've had the same rolling suitcase for about 10 years, and one of its wheels is hanging on by a thread. I figure instead of risking disaster every time I travel, I should probably replace the old thing asap. This sleek option by Vacay has great reviews, many organizational pockets, and 360-degree spinning wheels!" — Kate Spencer, Affiliate Strategist



25% Off Crosley Turntable



"The one and only Beyoncé is dropping a new album this summer, and it is available on vinyl. And, it just so happens that this adorable baby blue turntable is on sale for a measly $60 for the rest of the week. It's been sitting in my cart for a minute now, but the thought of dancing around to Renaissance in my apartment while my record player spins away has me typing in my shipping address." — Alexandra Polk, Lifestyle Market Writer



42% Off NuFace Kit

"$200 for a NuFace starter kit is easily among the best deals on the internet right now. I personally swear by microcurrent to help depuff and tone my facial muscles (it also just feels nice), so to anyone who hasn't yet experienced the wonders of the NuFace yet, now's your chance!" — Karina Hoshikawa, Beauty & Wellness Market Writer



30% Off True & Co Bralette



"I cannot say enough good things about this bra. It's comfortable, supportive, and doesn't show under tank tops. Run, don't walk!"

– Sam Baker, VP Commerce & Partnerships



33% Off Sam Edelman Sneakers

"There are few things more versatile than a white low-top sneaker — but they get dirty so quick! This one by Sam Edelman is not only super comfortable but also only $60 so when they get scuffed, it'll hurt a bit less than if you splurged on them." – Sam Baker, VP Commerce & Partnerships



29% Off Bracha

"I have a soft spot for monogrammed anything and have had my eye on Bracha's vintage-y necklace for some time. I think I'll finally order one for myself, perhaps in the initial of a loved one for an especially sentimental touch." — Karina Hoshikawa, Beauty & Wellness Market Writer



39% Off Sigma Brushes



"If neglecting your makeup brushes was illegal then...I'd be writing this from jail. I think it's time I retire some of my ragged beauty tools and score this Sigma set while it's practically 40% off. I remember these brushes being the MVP of 2010s beauty guru youtube so I'm (albeit a decade late) excited to investigate the hype." — Alexandra Polk, Lifestyle Market Writer



30% Off Ugg Genuine Shearling Slipper

"Who doesn’t need some comfy slippers? These UGG ones look like you’ll be walking on clouds with every step. I love that the bottom looks like it has good grip and enough height, so you won’t be slipping around everywhere on smooth floors. " – Mercedes Viera, Associate Deals Writer



33% Off Oribe Magic Set



"If I could only use two styling products on my hair — you’re looking at ’em. Oribe’s Dry Texturizing Spray is the definitive cool-hair-in-a-can, and I only need a tiny spritz or two to add texture and movement to my lob. As if that wasn't good enough, the pack also comes with my favorite dry shampoo: It’s super lightweight, so there’s no residue — just refreshed roots. I should also add, both of these products smell absolutely divine, so I like to use them as hair perfume, too." — Karina Hoshikawa, Beauty & Wellness Market Writer



32% Off BaubleBar



"Give me all the delicate rings in the world, and I'll still ask for more. I'm a silver gal who loves light hues. Therefore, the pastel shimmers from this gold Eternity ring are taunting me. The question is whether I commit to one or all three? (There are two other colorful shades: rainbow and pink-multi.)" – Vivien Lee, Affiliate Fashion Writer



24% Off Hanky Panky Lace Thong

"I never thought I could love thongs until I tried Hanky Panky’s. These are as comfortable as they are cute, and I would buy one in every color if my wallet permitted. Each pair is made from what I can only imagine is the world’s softest lace, and while they’re still a splurge, $17 each is as thrifty as it gets." — Karina Hoshikawa, Beauty & Wellness Market Writer



33% Off Sam Edelman Oxfords

"I have yet to commit to a pair of oxfords that I like. Sadly, I missed that crucial timing last fall and winter. However, I'm not letting anything stop me this year. Hence, in the meantime, I'm eyeing these mules from Sam Edelman, which give off the preppy vibe — like oxfords — that I adore but are breathable for summer." – Vivien Lee, Affiliate Fashion Writer



34% Off Viking Hard Anodized Nonstick Pans

"I have only one (very heavy) frying pan that I just ruined, so now seems like the right time to reinvest in this some smaller more convenient set." – Kate Spencer, Affiliate Strategist



20% Off Nike Sneakers



"I can't tell if these are ugly or cool, but I'm extremely interested nonetheless." — Kate Spencer, Affiliate Strategist



37% Off Halogen



"Don't mind me as I start prepping for transitional pieces. While the model in the picture demonstrates that knee-high boots would look stunning for fall, I'm left thinking of all the other items to add to spice it up. First, I need this mini plaid dress as the foundation for it all. Also, the price? Impeccable. *Adds to cart*" – Vivien Lee, Affiliate Fashion Writer



42% Off Ray-Ban Sunglasses



“I do not sleep on an under-$100 Ray-Ban deal — especially when 100%-UV-protective lenses are involved. These very classic rectangular frames are going to be my go-to pair for fall; I’m envisioning jeans-white-tee-and-blazer-with-boot lewks for days.” – Elizabeth Buxton, Senior Affiliate Director



29% Off Boy Smells Votive Candle Set

"Seems like everyone and their mother has heard of Boy Smells candles. I first came across the brand when writing a 420 weed candle round-up and included the infamous Kush candle. For the Anniversary Sale, I want to get my hands on this votive set before it sells out, which is likely. I mean, you can't go wrong with cult-favorite scented candles." – Alexandra Polk, Associate Lifestyle Market Writer



36% Off Levi's Ribcage Straight Leg Jeans

"Levi’s are my denim brand of choice. I usually go for the wedgie fit, but this style will look great with boots in the fall." – Kate Spencer, Affiliate Strategist



20% Off Stila Stay All Day Eyeliner Set

"One for you, one for a friend…or two for you — honestly, no judgment here. Stila’s liquid eyeliner pen is a bestseller for a reason. The pigment is an inky, satiny black, and the tip is as precise as it gets. I love to use it to create everything from a subtle wing to a dramatic cat-eye. And getting them for $16 each is definitely not a bad deal!" — Karina Hoshikawa, Beauty & Wellness Market Writer



30% Off Slip Silk Queen Pillowcase Duo

"Silk pillowcases have truly changed my life. My skin has gotten smoother with much fewer breakouts even on my period. My hair is curlier, softer, and less frizzy. When I go on vacation now, I know my skin and hair are gonna look less than stellar without my silk pillowcase. It’s truly a must-have." –Mercedes Viera, Associate Deals Writer



28% Off Diptyque Travel Size Scented Candle Set

"Sure, Boy Smells may be the hipper competitor here but, at the end of The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale day, I'm just a classic Diptyque girl — and these things are expensive. So, you better believe I'm gonna scoop up a travel-sized set of five at an exclusive value price! It's truly hard to beat the quality of scent you get from this brand AND, even when they do burn out, the glass votives can be repurposed as chic lil' change collectors or jewelry dishes." – Elizabeth Buxton, Senior Affiliate Director



29% Off Fellow Stagg EKG Kettle

"As R29’s resident tea fanatic, I take my hot water very seriously. I already own a retro-inspired Smeg kettle, but I have my eyes on Fellow’s EKG model to add to my appliance œuvre. Unlike most electric kettles, the Fellow model can be programmed to maintain a consistently drinkable warm temperature. (This is a big deal for me since I drink 8-10 cups a day.) Plus, it’s insanely chic." — Karina Hoshikawa, Beauty & Wellness Market Writer



34% Off Kiehl's Midnight Recovery Concentrate Face Oil



"One of my all-time favorite Kiehl’s products, the Midnight Recovery Concentrate is amazing. It feels heavenly, not too greasy, and absorbs right away into the skin. The scent is also immediately relaxing, making it an integral part of my nighttime routine. Plus, when you wake up, your face is simply glowing. Highly recommend." – Mercedes Viera, Associate Deals Writer



32% Off Barefoot Dreams Cardigan

"I know what you're thinking: do we really need another Barefoot Dreams cardigan? My simple answer: yes. It looks good with sweats; it looks good with white tees and jeans. I don't know who the geniuses are behind the 'CozyChic' material but it is cozy, indeed, my friends. (Wearing one is like draping a whipped cream-filled crepe over your shoulders.) I cannot resist it." – Elizabeth Buxton, Deputy Director



43% Off St. Tropez Jumbo Self Tan Classic Bronzing Mousse

"I have reached an age where I am no longer willing to risk wrinkles for a tan — and that’s where this value-priced St. Tropez comes into play. I’ve been using this brand’s self-tanner since my school days and it’s still my trusted favorite for a streak-free, subtle glow that many mistake for the real deal.” – Elizabeth Buxton, Senior Affiliate Director



27% Off Treasure & Bond Sleeveless Dress



"I love all the cool, elevated basics coming out now. This dress is simple, but the ruching takes it to the next level." – Chichi Offor, Affiliate Associate Writer



35% Off Zella Snow Wash Rib Bike Shorts

“I’m a sucker for all kinds of bike shorts — I live in them during the summer. I love grabbing them in unexpected colors, especially when they’re on sale in the $30 range.” – Jinnie Lee, Freelance Affiliate Writer



26% Off Ohom Ui Mug & Warmer Set



"Picture it: Your NYC apartment is ice cold in the middle of winter, you go to grab the only heat source in the building, your coffee, and it's turned into a cold brew. I refuse to suffer through microwaved coffee again this winter and am buying this fancy Mug & Warmer set. Not only is it functional, but it also comes in four cute colors." – Alexandra Polk, Associate Lifestyle Market Writer



37% Off Pom Pom At Home Linen Sheet Set

"I hate that linen sheets are ridiculously expensive, so maybe this is my time to finally get a (slightly less expensive but still expensive) set!" – Jinnie Lee, Freelance Affiliate Writer



33% Off L'Occitane Shea Butter Hand Cream Set



"The pandemic introduced excessive hand washing, harsh hand sanitizer, and now, the overwhelming need for a hand cream that actually works. With fall and winter on the way, I'm stocking up now." – Alexandra Polk, Associate Lifestyle Market Writer



25% Off The North Face Parka



“I love stocking up on coats in the off-season while they’re on super sale. I have my eye on this one. Love the vintage shearling look to it.” – Jinnie Lee, Freelance Affiliate Writer



37% Off Nordstrom Bliss Plush Throw



"It’s never too early to stock up on comfy-looking blankets! And these look so soft and nice, you know I’ll be buying them! I’m a big fan of the color options and the cute tassels." – Mercedes Viera, Associate Deals Writer



33% Off Zella Studio Lite Tank

"This cropped tank is so comfy and easy to put on! I'm always struggling to find a good sports bra that is both those things and fits me! Plus, it supports the girls for a whole yoga lesson." - Mercedes Viera, Associate Deals Writer.



