29 of the Most Valuable Coins Ever Minted — 9 Are Worth Over $1 Million

A coin can be worth a pretty penny — if it’s rare and has enough historical significance. Here, GOBankingRates looks at 29 of the most valuable coins ever minted, according to CoinTrackers.com and Urban Aunty.

29. 1883 Liberty Head Double Eagle

Potential worth: $114k

CoinTrackers.com says the ballpark value of a 1883 Liberty Head Double Eagle in average condition is $60,000.00, but one in perfect condition could go for $114,000.

28. 1878 S Liberty Seated Half Dollar

Potential worth: $115k

The value of a 1878 S Liberty Seated Half Dollar in average condition is worth about $18,897, according to CoinTrackers.com — but one in mint condition could go for as much as $115,000.

27. 1871 CC Liberty Seated Quarter

Potential worth: $115k

CoinTrackers.com worked out that the 1871 CC Liberty Seated Quarter in average condition fetches $1,622 while one in mint state could be worth $115,000.

26. 1874 CC Liberty Seated Dime

Potential worth: $115k

A 1874 CC Liberty Seated Dime in average condition is usually worth about $3,192, while one in mint shape could be valued around $115,000, according to CoinTrackers.com.

25. 1931 D St. Gaudens Double Eagle

Potential worth: $120k

CoinTrackers.com values an average shape 1931 D St. Gaudens Double Eagle at $22,000. One in perfect condition could be valued at around $120,000.

24. 1930 S St. Gaudens Double Eagle

Potential worth: $125k

A1930 S St. Gaudens Double Eagle in average condition can fetch $35,000. But one in mint state could be valued around $125,000.00, according to CoinTrackers.com.

23. 1921 St. Gaudens Double Eagle

Potential worth: $130k

CoinTrackers.com says the value of a 1921 St. Gaudens Double Eagle in average condition is around $20,000, while one in mint state could go for $130,000.

22. 1892 S Morgan Silver Dollar

Potential worth: $130k

According to CoinTrackers.com, a 1892 S Morgan silver dollar in average condition is valued at a mere $35.00. But one in mint state could be valued at around $130,000.

21. 1886 O Morgan Silver Dollar

Potential worth: $140k

A 1886 O Morgan silver dollar in average condition is also only worth $35.00, but one in mint state could be worth around $140,000, according to CoinTrackers.com.

20. 1896 O Morgan Silver Dollar

Potential worth: $140k

CoinTrackers.com determines the value of an 1896 O Morgan silver dollar in average condition to be only $50.00, but one in mint state could be worth somewhere in the ballpark of $140,000.

19. 1882 Liberty Head Double Eagle

Potential worth: $150k

An 1882 Liberty Head Double Eagle in average condition can fetch you $50,000, while one in mint condition could be valued at around $150,000.

18. 1884 Liberty Head Double Eagle

Potential worth: $150k

According to CoinTrackers.com, an 1884 Liberty Head Double Eagle in average condition can be worth $6,000. One in perfect condition could be valued at around $150,000.

17. 1885 Liberty Head Double Eagle

Potential worth: $150k

An 1885 Liberty Head Double Eagle in average condition is valued at around $6,000. But one in mint state could be worth as much as $150,000, according to CoinTrackers.com.

16. 1886 Liberty Head Double Eagle

Potential worth: $150k

CoinTrackers.com determined the value of a 1886 Liberty Head Double Eagle in average condition at $15,000. One in mint state could be valued around $150,000.

15. 1920 S Indian Head Gold Eagle

Potential worth: $150k

CoinTrackers.com finds that the value of a 1920 S Indian Head Gold Eagle in average condition is $13,000, but one in mint shape can go for as much as $150,000.

14. 1796 Draped Bust Half Dollar

Potential worth: $150k

According to CoinTrackers.com, a 1796 Draped Bust half dollar in average condition can go for $20,000, while one in mint state could be valued at $150,000.

13. 1870 CC Liberty Seated Quarter

Potential worth: $150k

CoinTrackers.com says a 1870 CC Liberty Seated quarter in average condition can be worth $7,800. One of these coins in mint state could be valued around $150,000.

12. 1804 Draped Bust Quarter

Potential worth: $157,702

CoinTrackers.com estimates that the worth of an 1804 Draped Bust quarter in average condition is $1,588 but notes that one in mint state could be valued at around $157,702.

11. 1895 O Morgan Silver Dollar

Potential worth: $165k

An 1895 O Morgan silver dollar in average condition can fetch $350, while one in mint state could land around $165,000, according to CoinTrackers.com.

10. 1873 CC Liberty Seated Dollar

Potential worth: $165,094

CoinTrackers.com figures the value of an 1873 CC Liberty Seated Dollar in average condition is $9,000, while one in mint shape could be valued at around $165,094.

9. 1943 Bronze Lincoln Penny

Potential worth: $1 Million

Now we’re getting into some serious money. The 1943 Bronze Lincoln penny has gone for hundreds of thousands of dollars, but it could go for as much as $1 million in perfect shape, according to CoinTrackers.com.

8. 1795 Reeded Edge Cent

Potential worth: $1.26 Million

According to the Professional Coin Grading Service, the 1795 Reeded Edge cent, if in perfect condition, can fetch you $1.26 million.

7. 1943-D Lincoln Bronze Penny

Potential worth: $1.7 million

PCGS values the 1943-D Lincoln Bronze penny at $1.05 million, but Urban Aunty says this lucky penny could see you come into $1.7 million.

6. 1907 Golden Eagle Wire Edge

Potential worth: $2.8 million

One of these coins is listed for $36,000 on eBay — but a perfect one can fetch $2.8 million.

5. 2007 C$1M Coin

Potential worth: $4.1 million

The massive 100 kg. 2007 C$1M coin can land up to $4.1 million, according to Urban Aunty.

4. 1804 Silver Dollar Class I

Potential worth: $4.1 million

Known as the “King of Coins,” the 1804 silver dollar Class 1 can, according to Urban Aunty, be valued at as much as $4.1 million.

3. 1913 Liberty Head Nickel

Potential worth: $4.5 million

Only five of these coins made it into the world. That’s why one of these can be worth as much as $4.5 million, according to Urban Aunty.

2. 1343 Edward III Florin

Potential worth: $6.8 million

This is by far the oldest coin on this list. No wonder it’s valued at $6.8 million.

1. 1933 Double Eagle

Potential worth: $7.6 million

And here is the world’s most expensive coin of all time: the 1933 Double Eagle, worth up to $7.6 million.

