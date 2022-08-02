The Most Useful Amazon Products — Each $29 Or Less

Emily Ruane
·18 min read

There's nothing like the delight of finding a seemingly mundane product that solves a persistent but annoying problem in your life. It’s that elusive thing you’ve been looking for: the organizing solution that wrangles a nest of tangled cords, the smart outlet that turns off the lights, or the gadget that solves the problem you didn't even know you had. (Carpet tape, anyone?) The discovery never fails to give us a little boost, especially after we’ve clicked “Buy It Now.”

It’s even better when the item in question costs little more than a round of drinks — and thanks to Amazon’s famously low prices, this is a common occurrence. So common, in fact, that when we hit the site to compile a list of the most useful products that we could find, we were surprised at all the problem-solving potential out there. Click through to see the most clever products we could suss out — all for under $29.

<h2>Soundbot SB510 HD Water Resistant Bluetooth Shower Speaker</h2><br><strong>Best Used For</strong>: Shower jams & phone calls<br><br><strong>The Hype</strong>: 4.3 out of 5 stars and 10,325 ratings <br><br><strong><a href="https://www.refinery29.com/en-us/best-under-100-products-june-2022#slide-3" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Alexandra Polk says" class="link ">Alexandra Polk says</a>:</strong> "This shower speaker landed itself in my Amazon cart this month, and I can confirm that it is worth the eerily low price tag. Trust, it will not give you Bose or Sonos levels of bass, but it will give you a great start to your morning with a lovely shower jam. It even has a button to pick up calls." <br><br><em>Shop <strong><a href="https://amzn.to/3SlBMzB" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a></strong><br></em><br><br><strong>Soundbot</strong> SB510 HD Water Resistant Bluetooth 4.0 Shower Speaker, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3ztN5wW" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>

<h2>Gaiatop Mini Portable Fan<br></h2><br><strong>Best Used For</strong>: Cooling yourself off on the go<br><br><strong>The Hype:</strong> 4.8 out of 5 stars and 920 ratings<br><br><strong>Practical Peeps says</strong>: " I am totally satisfied with this, lightweight but strong at the same time, it good strong material, no fake plastic, smooth texture and highly recommend this" <br><br><em>Shop <strong><a href="https://amzn.to/3zr1eLA" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>Gaiatop</strong> Mini Portable Fan, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3Q3x9sc" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>

<h2>LISEN Adjustable Desktop Phone Stand</h2><br><strong>Best Used For</strong>: Helping our Beauty Writer FaceTime her mom (and propping up phones and tablets)<br><br><strong>The Hype:</strong> 4.5 out of 5 stars and 54,609 ratings<br><br><strong><a href="https://www.refinery29.com/en-us/best-under-100-products-january-2022#slide-4" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Karina Hoshikawa says" class="link ">Karina Hoshikawa says</a></strong>: "I know it's a bold statement, but this may genuinely be my best Amazon purchase to date. Whether I'm FaceTiming my mom or taking a cute selfie, this extendable phone stand has become a total life-upgrader for hands-free screen time. (You can apparently balance an iPad on there too, but I haven't tried that yet.) Best of all, the base is weighted so that it never topples over, and you can adjust the height and angle to your liking."<br><br><em>Shop <strong><a href="https://amzn.to/3ImlWym" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a></strong><br></em><br><br><strong>LISEN</strong> Adjustable Desktop Phone Stand, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3AQ00tw" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>

<h2>The Laundress Wash & Stain Bar</h2><br><strong>Best Used For</strong>: Quickly removing stains (especially from clothing and upholstery that cannot go into the washer)<br><br><strong>The Hype</strong>: 4.4 out of 5 stars and 3,313 ratings <br><br><strong><a href="https://www.refinery29.com/en-us/best-under-100-products-january-2022#slide-19" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jinnie Lee says" class="link ">Jinnie Lee says</a>:</strong> "Someone told me they swear by this Laundress stain remover bar, claiming that it removes literally everything from poop, puke, blood, and food/wine stains. I’m just trying to get rid of pit stains and ring around the collar in my day-to-day ’drobe, so I gave this bar a whirl and I can attest it totally works! I mean, some of the tougher stains had to be washed twice, with more muscle, and soaked for longer but this miracle bar truly does the trick when trying to freshen up beloved threads. 10/10 recommend."<br><br><em>Shop <strong><a href="https://amzn.to/3oR1SNi" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>The Laundress</strong> Wash & Stain Bar, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3J1azgL" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>

<h2>Command Broom and Mop Grippers</h2><br><strong>Best Used For</strong>: Stopping the never ending battle between you and the broom behind your, in between the fridge, or wherever you stash your sweeper<br><br><strong>The Hype</strong>: 4.7 out of 5 stars and 34,839 ratings <br><br><strong><a href="https://www.refinery29.com/en-us/best-under-100-products-april-2022#slide-1" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Alexandra Polk says" class="link ">Alexandra Polk says</a>:</strong> "These contraptions were elegantly holding two brooms (as pictured) and completely ridding their bathroom of any behind-the-door clunkiness...[I] have no problem recommending them to any organization-savvy peeps." <br><br><em>Shop <a href="https://amzn.to/3zkPnjB" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link "><strong>Amazon</strong></a><br></em><br><br><strong>Command</strong> Broom and Mop Grippers, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3sLp7Ln" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>

<h2>Body Glide Unisex Body Original Anti Chafe Balm Stick</h2><br><strong>Best Used For</strong>: Preventing summer time chafing <br><br><strong>The Hype</strong>: 4.6 out of 5 stars and 32,038<br><br><strong><a href="https://www.refinery29.com/en-us/body-glide-anti-chafe-balm-review" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Chichi Offor says" class="link ">Chichi Offor says</a></strong>: "I went on a 2-mile walk (about 40-ish minutes) and experienced absolutely no discomfort in that time. As I walked, I noticed how the friction was all but gone, and my thighs slipped past each other with no issue."<br><br><em>Shop <strong><a href="https://amzn.to/3zrBajl" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>BodyGlide</strong> Original Anti-Chafe Balm, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3zrBajl" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>

<h2>The Pink Stuff & Multi-Purpose Spray 2-pack Bundle</h2><br><strong>Best Used For:</strong> Leaving surfaces squeaky clean & spotless<br><br><strong>The Hype</strong>: 4.5 out of 5 stars and 14,804 ratings <br><br><strong>Practical Peeps say:</strong> "Oh my gosh—this stuff is a life-changer! Used it to get my fiberglass shower totally clean. Nothing else would get it done and this stuff brought my shower back to near-new in one use. We’ve since cleaned a weird chalky film off our garage door, removed wall markings, and cleaned my storm door. We’ll never be without a jar (or three) of this stuff."<br><br>Shop <a href="https://amzn.to/3tLdaV7" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link "><strong><em>Amazon</em></strong></a><br><br><br><strong>Stardrops</strong> The Pink Stuff & Multi-Purpose Spray 2-pack Bundle, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3MLJujS" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>

<h2>ColorCoral Universal Gel Cleaner</h2><br><strong>Best Used For</strong>: Cleaning tight corners and crevices <br><strong><br>The Hype</strong>: 4.2 out of 5 star 16,404 ratings <br><br><strong>Practical Peeps say</strong>: "Great Product. It works just like it states. It removed all of the gunk from my keyboard. I then took it out to my car and it took care of my vents and all the other hard-to-reach places that seem to collect gunk. Will buy again."<br><br><em>Shop <strong><a href="https://amzn.to/3ttqDmh" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>ColorCoral</strong> ColorCoral Universal Gel, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/33CIHzn" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>

<h2>Gemice TSA-Approved Refillable Toiletry Bottles (4-Pack)</h2><br><strong>Best Used For:</strong> Getting our Affiliate Director through TSA like a pro <br><br><strong>The Hype:</strong> 4.6 out of 5 stars and 3,644 ratings<br><br><strong><a href="https://www.refinery29.com/en-us/best-under-100-products-january-2022#slide-2" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Elizabeth Buxton says" class="link ">Elizabeth Buxton says</a></strong>: "A now sworn-by packing hack that recently helped me make it through an international getaway without needing to check a bag is this four-pack of refillable, TSA-approved toiletry bottles I found on Amazon. I'm particular when it comes to my grooming products, and these cute little silicone tubes helped me take my precise beauty routine on the fly. I filled one up with my preferred body lotion, one with my sensitive-skin-approved sunscreen, and the other two with my go-to shampoo plus conditioner. They're multicolored (which makes it easy to differentiate between products), squishy (meaning they will squeeze into a tightly packed toiletry bag), and only cost $10 (aka a lot less than that extra packed baggage fee)."<br><br><em>Shop <strong><a href="https://amzn.to/3CPu8Gp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a></strong><br></em><br><br><strong>Gemice</strong> TSA-Approved Refillable Toiletry Bottles (4-Pack), $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3rMoaSG" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>

<h2>Basic Concepts Tongue Scraper </h2><br><strong>Best Used For:</strong> Reducing bad breath, cleaning your tongue<br><br><strong>The Hype:</strong> 4.6 out of 5 stars and 72,132 ratings<br><br><strong>Practical Peeps say: </strong>"I used a plastic one for like six years and the difference of having a metal one is huge! It’s super easy to clean and always seems fresh. It also does a way better job of actually cleaning my tongue than the plastic one did. I love that it comes in a two-pack so I don’t have to repack one in and out of my travel bag!"<br><br><em>Shop</em> <strong><em><a href="https://amzn.to/2UAtyuk" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a></em></strong><br><br><strong>BASIC CONCEPTS</strong> Tongue Scraper (2 Pack), $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3Fsmce0" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>

<h2>Scrub Daddy Sponge Set (Pack Of 3)</h2> <br><strong>Best Used For: </strong>Eradicating dirt off your dishes and tricking children into cleaning<strong><br></strong><br><strong>The Hype</strong>: 4.8 out of 5 stars and 4,422 ratings<br><br><strong>Practical Peeps say:</strong> "My 9 year old son told me if I bought these, he’d wash the dishes. HE FRICKIN’ WASHED THE DISHES. I didn’t even have to rewash them, like they carry some sort of magic spell that teaches children how to wash the dishes properly.<br><br>I boil mine after one week's use and I’ve been able to use it for two months without replacing — they withhold a lot of stress before giving up on their life. Then, when they’re no longer good enough to wash the dishes, I use them for cleaning. Great for scrubbing bathrooms."<br><br><em>Shop <strong><a href="https://amzn.to/3Q1Ippy" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>Scrub Daddy</strong> Sponge Set (Pack Of 3), $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3GRqDBd" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>

<h2>YYXLIFE Carpet Tape <br></h2><br><strong>Best Used For: </strong>Keeping rugs in place<strong> <br><br>The Hype: </strong>4.6 out of 5 stars and 45,220 ratings<strong><br><br>Practical Peeps say: "</strong>Best double-sided tape ever. I have used quite a few brands over the years with mixed results. This tape has the two most important qualities that you need in this type of tape. One, it sticks well and stays stuck. Two, it's easy to peel off the vinyl protective with a light slice of a razor knife. <strong>"</strong><br><br><em>Shop <strong><a href="https://amzn.to/3iD6Iuf" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>YYXLIFE</strong> Double Sided Carpet Tape, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/2W1ldQJ" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>

<h2>REIDEA Electronic Candle Lighter<br></h2><br><strong>Best Used For: </strong>Safely and easily lighting candles<strong><br><br>The Hype: </strong>4.6 out of 5 stars and 28,646 ratings<strong><br><br>Practical Peeps say: "</strong> Yes yes yes. The answer is yes — you need this, yes it’s awesome, yes it’s eco-friendly. I am so pleased with my purchase of this handy dandy little gadget. As an avid candle user, this is KEY! Always stumbling through drawers to find a lighter that works, that’s not out of lighter fluid and having that dreaded click click click from being used up — you won’t have that problem anymore!<strong>"</strong><br><br><em>Shop <strong><a href="https://amzn.to/3x592kL" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>REIDEA</strong> Electronic Candle Lighter Arc Windproof Flameless, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3BqsZEa" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>

<h2>CRANACH Multitool Pen Construction Tools</h2><br><strong>Best Used As:</strong> a level, ruler, stylus, flathead, Phillips, and pen all in one<br><br><strong>The Hype:</strong> 4.6 out of 5 stars and 1,757 reviews<br><br><strong>Practical Peeps say</strong>: "I use the heck out of this, I like the Phillis and Flat Head Screw Driver in it and I use the Level as well, the rulers on the outside is a good way to measure real quick."<br><br><em>Shop <strong><a href="https://amzn.to/3maZiR0" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>‎CRANACH</strong> Multitool Pen Construction Tools, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3GPWO3T" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>

<h2>Revlon Oil-Absorbing Volcanic Face Roller</h2><br><strong>Best Used For</strong>: Making oily skin matte<br><br><strong>The Hype:</strong> 4.3 out of 5 stars and 43,969 ratings <br><br><a href="https://www.refinery29.com/en-us/2021/07/10578302/revlon-oil-absorbing-roller-amazon-review" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Karina Hoshikawa says" class="link "><strong>Karina Hoshikawa says</strong></a>: "I was really pleased with the finish on my skin; sometimes powder makes me look flat, but this bestowed a satiny finish that still left my skin looking natural. (Plus, you could see tiny pinpricks of <a href="https://www.refinery29.com/en-us/2020/05/9832186/satisfying-beauty-products-quarantine" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:gross-yet-satisfying" class="link ">gross-yet-satisfying</a> oil on the surface of the rock.) The roller also is designed to work over makeup, something I found to be true as I tested it out."<br><br><em>Shop <strong><a href="https://amzn.to/2X26OUY" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a></strong><br></em><br><br><strong>Revlon</strong> Volcanic Face Roller, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3zr8ebg" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>

<h2>Amazon Smart Plug</h2><br><strong>Best Used For</strong>: Scheduling lights, fans, and appliances to turn on and off automatically <br><br><strong>The Hype:</strong> 4.7 out of 5 stars and 506,870 ratings<br><br><strong>Practical Peeps say:</strong> "Got this smart plug so I can remotely turn appliances/the lights on and off in an Alzheimer's patient's home. I can remotely make sure things are off by simply turning them on and off in the Amazon Alexa app — it's super simple to use and really helps me out. Now I don't have to drive over there to make sure the lights, the AC, or the TV are off, etc. Thank you!"<br><br><em>Shop</em> <em><strong><a href="https://amzn.to/3x27XII" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a></strong></em><br><br><br><strong>Amazon</strong> Smart Plug, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3x27XII" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>

<h2>Miracle-Gro Indoor Plant Food Spikes (4 Pack)<br></h2><br><br><strong>Best Used For:</strong> Feeding your plant pals for months<br><br><strong>The Hype:</strong> 4.7 out of 5 stars and 164 ratings<br><br><strong>Practical Peeps say:</strong> "It's really easy to use these spikes — you water the plants until the soil is moist and then use the included plastic stake in order to push the food into the pot. It's great for a variety of sizes of indoor plants simple to use. <br><br>We've only had this in the soil for a few weeks, but I can see a noticeable difference in the color of our plants. They've taken a bit of a downturn during the winter months and these Plant Food Spikes seem to have brought back some of the color — I think it will help these to thrive year-round."<br><br><em>Shop <strong><a href="https://amzn.to/3md5sA5" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>Miracle-Gro</strong> Miracle-Gro Indoor Plant Food Spikes (4 Pack), $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3SnleaA" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>

<h2>Hoan The Original Bagel Guillotine</h2><br><strong>Best Used for:</strong> Slicin' and dicin' bagels in seconds<br><br><strong>The Hype:</strong> 4.8 out of 5 stars and 16,559 ratings<br><br><strong>Practical Peeps say:</strong> "Picked this up because my heart could no longer take the stress of watching our 11 year old daughter slice bagels. This not-so-little little device slices through every single bagel, every single time — and my kid goes through kicks where she'll eat two or three each day. I no longer worry about serious cuts even though the (covered) blade on this thing is SHARP!"<br><br><em>Shop</em> <strong><em><a href="https://amzn.to/3me2GdP" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a></em></strong><br><br><strong>Hoan</strong> The Original Bagel Guillotine, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3eF0mco" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>

<h2>Asaph Home Stainless Steel Watermelon Slicer Cutter Knife</h2><br><strong>Best Used For:</strong> Making perfect watermelon slices fast<br><br><strong>The Hype: </strong>4.5 out of 5 stars and 354 ratings<br><br><strong>Practical Peeps say:</strong> "This is the perfect kitchen tool for even watermelon slices perfect every time. The directions on the box indicate slicing off one end so as to provide a stable cutting edge. However, I am short and old and found that with my 74 year old muscles I had to put the melon and the “slicer” on the floor. But it really works!"<br><br><em>Shop</em> <strong><em><a href="https://amzn.to/3mffPTY" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a></em></strong><br><br><strong>Mannice</strong> Extra Large Watermelon Slicer, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3NNp4Xg" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>

<h2>BAGSMART Small Travel Cable Organizer Bag</h2><br><strong>Best Used For: </strong>Keeping cable cords in check<strong><br><br>The Hype: </strong>4.6 out of 5 stars and 3,368 ratings<strong><br><br>Practical Peeps say: "</strong>I bought this organizer for a two-week trip to France. My wife laughs at me for obsessing over travel organization, but she didn't complain when I had all our gear handy for stops over I the airport or in the hotel. This is a little too big for my 1-2 night work trips but works great for traveling longer periods when I pack in a carry-on rather than a small duffle.<strong>"</strong><br><br><em>Shop</em> <strong><em><a href="https://amzn.to/3xcYPDc" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a></em></strong><br><br><strong>BAGSMART</strong> Small Travel Cable Organizer Bag, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/36RjS1c" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>

<h2>Azhido Backpack Laundry Bag<br></h2><br><strong>Best Used For: </strong>Trips to the laundromat<strong><br><br>The Hype: </strong>4.8 out of 5 stars and 837 ratings<strong><br><br>Practical Peeps say: "</strong>This laundry bag is wonderful! I have to go down three flights of stairs and back up with the laundry. Between the knapsack styling and its easy closure, it's not as frightening to carry. I can hold the railing and safely go up and down. I wasn't expecting the quality of the material for the price. It's very sturdy and stands up so you can fill it.<strong>"</strong><br><br><em>Shop</em> <strong><em><a href="https://amzn.to/38MUkHd" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a></em></strong><br><br><strong>Azhido</strong> Backpack Laundry Bag, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3eCrBVd" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>

<h2>AlierGo Reusable Neck Gel Ice Pack</h2><br><strong>Best Used For</strong>: Hot and cold therapy for neck and shoulder pain<br><br><strong>The Hype</strong>: 4.4 out of 5 stars and 1,811 ratings<br><br><strong>Practical Peeps say</strong>: "This freezes quickly and is very comfortable to use. It is also quite versatile — [when] used vertically you can cover your whole spine at once...Horizontally you can wrap [your] neck and shoulders or lower back, or a knee or ankle. It is soft and comfortable and stays cold enough for the 20-minute icing my doctor recommends. Lies flat in the freezer and takes up very little room. Well made product."<br><br><em>Shop</em> <strong><em><a href="https://amzn.to/3GKQDyh" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a></em></strong> <br><br><strong>AlierGo</strong> Reusable Neck Gel Ice Pack, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/2R94U23" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>

<h2>YOUKOOL Double-Sided Silicone Exfoliating Lip Brush (2PCS)</h2><br><strong>Best Used For: </strong>Soft and plump lips<strong><br><br>The Hype:</strong> 4.5 out of 5 stars and 7,493 ratings<strong><br><br>Practical Peeps say: "</strong>I absolutely love everything about this lip exfoliator...It is so easy to clean — I take mine in the shower to deep clean it and use it to exfoliate my face creases.<br><br>When using it on my lips I see and feel such drastic results. Not only does it do a great job of removing the dead skin making my lips super soft it also actually helps my lips plump up more than using a plumping gloss.<strong>"</strong><br><br><em>Shop</em> <strong><em><a href="https://amzn.to/3MifpqG" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a></em></strong><br><br><strong>YOUKOOL</strong> Double-Sided Silicone Exfoliating Lip Brush (2PCS), $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3BkaMbc" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>

<h2>Kate Blanc Cosmetics Castor Oil Organic 100% Pure Cold Pressed Starter Kit<br></h2><br><strong>Best Used For</strong>: Eyelash, eyebrow, and hair growth<br><br><strong>The Hype</strong>: 4.5 out of 5 stars and 67,505 ratings<br><br><strong>Practical Peeps say</strong>: "Castor oil can be a bit gloopy in texture for those new to it. This was safe to use around the eye and did not cause any irritation or redness when applied to the eyes. The pack comes with an applicator brush and a spoolie. I have used it regularly for a month and can see significant growth on both my lower and upper lashes. Curious to see how much healthier and thicker my lashes can be with consistent use."<br><br><em>Shop <strong><a href="https://amzn.to/3NgGI5S" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>Kate Blanc Cosmetics</strong> Castor Oil (2oz), $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3qvspBm" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>

<h2>Murphy's Naturals Mosquito Repellent Candle</h2><br><strong>Best Used For</strong>: Keeping away mosquitos for good<br><br><strong>The Hype:</strong> 4.4 out of 5 stars and 4,943 ratings <br><br><strong>Practical Peeps say</strong>: "Definitely the best bug repellant candle I have tried! It lasts a long time compared to other citronella candles I have tried. Living in the south, bugs are all over around this time of year. I have noticed that this candle deters bugs from my patio space and allows me to enjoy my patio without being swarmed by bugs. Great longevity for the size, price, and the scent is nice and light compared to other citronella candles. Will definitely buy these over any other brand."<br><br><em>Shop <strong><a href="https://amzn.to/2XB4EvZ" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>Murphy's Naturals</strong> Mosquito Repellent Candle, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3A4XCxs" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>

<h2>Cable Matters UL Listed 5-Pack RJ45 Surface Mount Box</h2><br><strong>Best Used For: </strong>Installing ports on baseboards for wiring Ethernet throughout a house<strong><br><br>The Hype:</strong> 4.7 out of 5 stars and 422 ratings<strong><br><br>Practical Peeps say: "</strong>Great for mounting baseboard Ethernet jacks to the wall. These jacks are white plastic and blend in well with white walls. Mounting it was easy with the 2 included screws and punching the CAT6 cable down was easy with the guide on the box. Excellent value if you cannot run ethernet through walls.<strong>"</strong><br><br><em>Shop <strong><a href="https://amzn.to/3xiw9db" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>Cable Matters</strong> UL Listed 5-Pack RJ45 Surface Mount Box, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3xiw9db" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>

<h2>Delamu Cord Cover Raceway<br></h2><br><strong>Best Used For: </strong>Stashing away cords around the house<br><strong><br>The Hype: </strong>4.5 out of 5 stars and 28,279 ratings<strong><br><br>Practical Peeps say: "</strong>I ordered these cord covers as a, “I’m really sick of looking at all these wires! New year, new me! Let’s get some house to-dos done!” I received them and immediately procrastinated... until finally I was sick of looking at the unopened box and just decided to tackle what I thought would be a project. Turns out the hardest part of everything was removing the protective backing of the adhesive used to keep the covers in place on the wall... Now I’m actively looking for more areas with exposed wires because A) I’m simply obsessed, and B) I have A TON of covers and angle clips, and tape, leftover. <strong>"</strong><br><br><em>Shop</em> <strong><em><a href="https://amzn.to/3GNZCPc" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a></em></strong><br><br><strong>Delamu</strong> Cord Cover Raceway, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3kILKN8" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>

<h2>StoreBound Rapid Egg Cooker: 6 Egg Capacity</h2><br><strong>Best Used For: </strong>Quickly cooking up to six eggs under 15 minutes<strong><br><br>The Hype: </strong>4.7 out of 5 stars and 103,962<strong><br><br>Practical Peeps say: "</strong>Hard-boiled eggs are a pain (in my opinion) to make all the time so I figured I would buy it...I am so happy that I did! I have only tried hard-boiled [eggs] so far. They come out 100% perfect every single time...As for the device it does get dirty after using it but I am able to easily clean it with water or vinegar [and] water after each use (or two if I’m being lazy) and it’s brand new!<strong>"</strong><br><br><em>Shop</em> <strong><em><a href="https://amzn.to/3arLVJL" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a></em></strong><br><br><strong>StoreBound</strong> Rapid Egg Cooker: 6 Egg Capacity, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3ivtIve" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>

<h2>Comfy Clothiers Sweater De-Piller</h2><br><strong>Best Used For: </strong>Making sweaters look brand new<br><br><strong>The Hype:</strong> 4.2 out of 5 stars and 1,801 ratings<br><br><strong>Practical Peeps say:</strong> "This little comb works perfectly. Super easy to use and fast. I can't say how long my sweater will remain pill-free, but I can say this comb made it look brand new! I'm hoping it will extend the life of my secondhand find even longer!"<br><br><em>Shop</em> <strong><em><a href="https://amzn.to/3atrUlS" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a></em></strong><br><br><strong>Comfy Clothiers</strong> Cedar Wood Cashmere Fine Wool Comb, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3KbmjOw" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>

<h2>Apargard M-Plus Toothpaste (2-Pack)</h2><br><strong>Best Used For</strong>: Brushing your pearly whites<br><br><strong>The Hype</strong>: 4.7 out of 5 stars and 1,247 ratings<br><br><strong>Practical Peeps say</strong>: " I’ve found that the darker spots on my teeth and a cavity area I have really seemed to be going away. I’m very surprised at how well this worked. It took forever to finally take the plunge and buy it, but I’m happy I did and will continue to purchase this product."<br><br><em>Shop</em> <strong><em><a href="https://amzn.to/3GNwYO4" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a></em></strong><br><br><strong>Apagard</strong> M-Plus toothpaste 125g (2-Pack), $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3c1P6s9" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>

