The Most Useful Amazon Products — Each $29 Or Less

There's nothing like the delight of finding a seemingly mundane product that solves a persistent but annoying problem in your life. It’s that elusive thing you’ve been looking for: the organizing solution that wrangles a nest of tangled cords, the smart outlet that turns off the lights, or the gadget that solves the problem you didn't even know you had. (Carpet tape, anyone?) The discovery never fails to give us a little boost, especially after we’ve clicked “Buy It Now.”



It’s even better when the item in question costs little more than a round of drinks — and thanks to Amazon’s famously low prices, this is a common occurrence. So common, in fact, that when we hit the site to compile a list of the most useful products that we could find, we were surprised at all the problem-solving potential out there. Click through to see the most clever products we could suss out — all for under $29.



At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.

Soundbot SB510 HD Water Resistant Bluetooth Shower Speaker

Best Used For: Shower jams & phone calls



The Hype: 4.3 out of 5 stars and 10,325 ratings



Alexandra Polk says: "This shower speaker landed itself in my Amazon cart this month, and I can confirm that it is worth the eerily low price tag. Trust, it will not give you Bose or Sonos levels of bass, but it will give you a great start to your morning with a lovely shower jam. It even has a button to pick up calls."



Shop Amazon





Soundbot SB510 HD Water Resistant Bluetooth 4.0 Shower Speaker, $, available at Amazon

Gaiatop Mini Portable Fan



Best Used For: Cooling yourself off on the go



The Hype: 4.8 out of 5 stars and 920 ratings



Practical Peeps says: " I am totally satisfied with this, lightweight but strong at the same time, it good strong material, no fake plastic, smooth texture and highly recommend this"



Shop Amazon



Gaiatop Mini Portable Fan, $, available at Amazon

LISEN Adjustable Desktop Phone Stand

Best Used For: Helping our Beauty Writer FaceTime her mom (and propping up phones and tablets)



The Hype: 4.5 out of 5 stars and 54,609 ratings



Karina Hoshikawa says: "I know it's a bold statement, but this may genuinely be my best Amazon purchase to date. Whether I'm FaceTiming my mom or taking a cute selfie, this extendable phone stand has become a total life-upgrader for hands-free screen time. (You can apparently balance an iPad on there too, but I haven't tried that yet.) Best of all, the base is weighted so that it never topples over, and you can adjust the height and angle to your liking."



Shop Amazon





LISEN Adjustable Desktop Phone Stand, $, available at Amazon

The Laundress Wash & Stain Bar

Best Used For: Quickly removing stains (especially from clothing and upholstery that cannot go into the washer)



The Hype: 4.4 out of 5 stars and 3,313 ratings



Jinnie Lee says: "Someone told me they swear by this Laundress stain remover bar, claiming that it removes literally everything from poop, puke, blood, and food/wine stains. I’m just trying to get rid of pit stains and ring around the collar in my day-to-day ’drobe, so I gave this bar a whirl and I can attest it totally works! I mean, some of the tougher stains had to be washed twice, with more muscle, and soaked for longer but this miracle bar truly does the trick when trying to freshen up beloved threads. 10/10 recommend."



Shop Amazon



The Laundress Wash & Stain Bar, $, available at Amazon

Command Broom and Mop Grippers

Best Used For: Stopping the never ending battle between you and the broom behind your, in between the fridge, or wherever you stash your sweeper



The Hype: 4.7 out of 5 stars and 34,839 ratings



Alexandra Polk says: "These contraptions were elegantly holding two brooms (as pictured) and completely ridding their bathroom of any behind-the-door clunkiness...[I] have no problem recommending them to any organization-savvy peeps."



Shop Amazon





Command Broom and Mop Grippers, $, available at Amazon

Body Glide Unisex Body Original Anti Chafe Balm Stick

Best Used For: Preventing summer time chafing



The Hype: 4.6 out of 5 stars and 32,038



Chichi Offor says: "I went on a 2-mile walk (about 40-ish minutes) and experienced absolutely no discomfort in that time. As I walked, I noticed how the friction was all but gone, and my thighs slipped past each other with no issue."



Shop Amazon



BodyGlide Original Anti-Chafe Balm, $, available at Amazon

The Pink Stuff & Multi-Purpose Spray 2-pack Bundle

Best Used For: Leaving surfaces squeaky clean & spotless



The Hype: 4.5 out of 5 stars and 14,804 ratings



Practical Peeps say: "Oh my gosh—this stuff is a life-changer! Used it to get my fiberglass shower totally clean. Nothing else would get it done and this stuff brought my shower back to near-new in one use. We’ve since cleaned a weird chalky film off our garage door, removed wall markings, and cleaned my storm door. We’ll never be without a jar (or three) of this stuff."



Shop Amazon





Stardrops The Pink Stuff & Multi-Purpose Spray 2-pack Bundle, $, available at Amazon

ColorCoral Universal Gel Cleaner

Best Used For: Cleaning tight corners and crevices



The Hype: 4.2 out of 5 star 16,404 ratings



Practical Peeps say: "Great Product. It works just like it states. It removed all of the gunk from my keyboard. I then took it out to my car and it took care of my vents and all the other hard-to-reach places that seem to collect gunk. Will buy again."



Shop Amazon



ColorCoral ColorCoral Universal Gel, $, available at Amazon

Gemice TSA-Approved Refillable Toiletry Bottles (4-Pack)

Best Used For: Getting our Affiliate Director through TSA like a pro



The Hype: 4.6 out of 5 stars and 3,644 ratings



Elizabeth Buxton says: "A now sworn-by packing hack that recently helped me make it through an international getaway without needing to check a bag is this four-pack of refillable, TSA-approved toiletry bottles I found on Amazon. I'm particular when it comes to my grooming products, and these cute little silicone tubes helped me take my precise beauty routine on the fly. I filled one up with my preferred body lotion, one with my sensitive-skin-approved sunscreen, and the other two with my go-to shampoo plus conditioner. They're multicolored (which makes it easy to differentiate between products), squishy (meaning they will squeeze into a tightly packed toiletry bag), and only cost $10 (aka a lot less than that extra packed baggage fee)."



Shop Amazon





Gemice TSA-Approved Refillable Toiletry Bottles (4-Pack), $, available at Amazon

Basic Concepts Tongue Scraper

Best Used For: Reducing bad breath, cleaning your tongue



The Hype: 4.6 out of 5 stars and 72,132 ratings



Practical Peeps say: "I used a plastic one for like six years and the difference of having a metal one is huge! It’s super easy to clean and always seems fresh. It also does a way better job of actually cleaning my tongue than the plastic one did. I love that it comes in a two-pack so I don’t have to repack one in and out of my travel bag!"



Shop Amazon



BASIC CONCEPTS Tongue Scraper (2 Pack), $, available at Amazon

Scrub Daddy Sponge Set (Pack Of 3)

Best Used For: Eradicating dirt off your dishes and tricking children into cleaning



The Hype: 4.8 out of 5 stars and 4,422 ratings



Practical Peeps say: "My 9 year old son told me if I bought these, he’d wash the dishes. HE FRICKIN’ WASHED THE DISHES. I didn’t even have to rewash them, like they carry some sort of magic spell that teaches children how to wash the dishes properly.



I boil mine after one week's use and I’ve been able to use it for two months without replacing — they withhold a lot of stress before giving up on their life. Then, when they’re no longer good enough to wash the dishes, I use them for cleaning. Great for scrubbing bathrooms."



Shop Amazon



Scrub Daddy Sponge Set (Pack Of 3), $, available at Amazon

YYXLIFE Carpet Tape



Best Used For: Keeping rugs in place



The Hype: 4.6 out of 5 stars and 45,220 ratings



Practical Peeps say: "Best double-sided tape ever. I have used quite a few brands over the years with mixed results. This tape has the two most important qualities that you need in this type of tape. One, it sticks well and stays stuck. Two, it's easy to peel off the vinyl protective with a light slice of a razor knife. "



Shop Amazon



YYXLIFE Double Sided Carpet Tape, $, available at Amazon

REIDEA Electronic Candle Lighter



Best Used For: Safely and easily lighting candles



The Hype: 4.6 out of 5 stars and 28,646 ratings



Practical Peeps say: " Yes yes yes. The answer is yes — you need this, yes it’s awesome, yes it’s eco-friendly. I am so pleased with my purchase of this handy dandy little gadget. As an avid candle user, this is KEY! Always stumbling through drawers to find a lighter that works, that’s not out of lighter fluid and having that dreaded click click click from being used up — you won’t have that problem anymore!"



Shop Amazon



REIDEA Electronic Candle Lighter Arc Windproof Flameless, $, available at Amazon

CRANACH Multitool Pen Construction Tools

Best Used As: a level, ruler, stylus, flathead, Phillips, and pen all in one



The Hype: 4.6 out of 5 stars and 1,757 reviews



Practical Peeps say: "I use the heck out of this, I like the Phillis and Flat Head Screw Driver in it and I use the Level as well, the rulers on the outside is a good way to measure real quick."



Shop Amazon



‎CRANACH Multitool Pen Construction Tools, $, available at Amazon

Revlon Oil-Absorbing Volcanic Face Roller

Best Used For: Making oily skin matte



The Hype: 4.3 out of 5 stars and 43,969 ratings



Karina Hoshikawa says: "I was really pleased with the finish on my skin; sometimes powder makes me look flat, but this bestowed a satiny finish that still left my skin looking natural. (Plus, you could see tiny pinpricks of gross-yet-satisfying oil on the surface of the rock.) The roller also is designed to work over makeup, something I found to be true as I tested it out."



Shop Amazon





Revlon Volcanic Face Roller, $, available at Amazon

Amazon Smart Plug

Best Used For: Scheduling lights, fans, and appliances to turn on and off automatically



The Hype: 4.7 out of 5 stars and 506,870 ratings



Practical Peeps say: "Got this smart plug so I can remotely turn appliances/the lights on and off in an Alzheimer's patient's home. I can remotely make sure things are off by simply turning them on and off in the Amazon Alexa app — it's super simple to use and really helps me out. Now I don't have to drive over there to make sure the lights, the AC, or the TV are off, etc. Thank you!"



Shop Amazon





Amazon Smart Plug, $, available at Amazon

Miracle-Gro Indoor Plant Food Spikes (4 Pack)





Best Used For: Feeding your plant pals for months



The Hype: 4.7 out of 5 stars and 164 ratings



Practical Peeps say: "It's really easy to use these spikes — you water the plants until the soil is moist and then use the included plastic stake in order to push the food into the pot. It's great for a variety of sizes of indoor plants simple to use.



We've only had this in the soil for a few weeks, but I can see a noticeable difference in the color of our plants. They've taken a bit of a downturn during the winter months and these Plant Food Spikes seem to have brought back some of the color — I think it will help these to thrive year-round."



Shop Amazon



Miracle-Gro Miracle-Gro Indoor Plant Food Spikes (4 Pack), $, available at Amazon

Hoan The Original Bagel Guillotine

Best Used for: Slicin' and dicin' bagels in seconds



The Hype: 4.8 out of 5 stars and 16,559 ratings



Practical Peeps say: "Picked this up because my heart could no longer take the stress of watching our 11 year old daughter slice bagels. This not-so-little little device slices through every single bagel, every single time — and my kid goes through kicks where she'll eat two or three each day. I no longer worry about serious cuts even though the (covered) blade on this thing is SHARP!"



Shop Amazon



Hoan The Original Bagel Guillotine, $, available at Amazon

Asaph Home Stainless Steel Watermelon Slicer Cutter Knife

Best Used For: Making perfect watermelon slices fast



The Hype: 4.5 out of 5 stars and 354 ratings



Practical Peeps say: "This is the perfect kitchen tool for even watermelon slices perfect every time. The directions on the box indicate slicing off one end so as to provide a stable cutting edge. However, I am short and old and found that with my 74 year old muscles I had to put the melon and the “slicer” on the floor. But it really works!"



Shop Amazon



Mannice Extra Large Watermelon Slicer, $, available at Amazon

BAGSMART Small Travel Cable Organizer Bag

Best Used For: Keeping cable cords in check



The Hype: 4.6 out of 5 stars and 3,368 ratings



Practical Peeps say: "I bought this organizer for a two-week trip to France. My wife laughs at me for obsessing over travel organization, but she didn't complain when I had all our gear handy for stops over I the airport or in the hotel. This is a little too big for my 1-2 night work trips but works great for traveling longer periods when I pack in a carry-on rather than a small duffle."



Shop Amazon



BAGSMART Small Travel Cable Organizer Bag, $, available at Amazon

Azhido Backpack Laundry Bag



Best Used For: Trips to the laundromat



The Hype: 4.8 out of 5 stars and 837 ratings



Practical Peeps say: "This laundry bag is wonderful! I have to go down three flights of stairs and back up with the laundry. Between the knapsack styling and its easy closure, it's not as frightening to carry. I can hold the railing and safely go up and down. I wasn't expecting the quality of the material for the price. It's very sturdy and stands up so you can fill it."



Shop Amazon



Azhido Backpack Laundry Bag, $, available at Amazon

AlierGo Reusable Neck Gel Ice Pack

Best Used For: Hot and cold therapy for neck and shoulder pain



The Hype: 4.4 out of 5 stars and 1,811 ratings



Practical Peeps say: "This freezes quickly and is very comfortable to use. It is also quite versatile — [when] used vertically you can cover your whole spine at once...Horizontally you can wrap [your] neck and shoulders or lower back, or a knee or ankle. It is soft and comfortable and stays cold enough for the 20-minute icing my doctor recommends. Lies flat in the freezer and takes up very little room. Well made product."



Shop Amazon



AlierGo Reusable Neck Gel Ice Pack, $, available at Amazon

YOUKOOL Double-Sided Silicone Exfoliating Lip Brush (2PCS)

Best Used For: Soft and plump lips



The Hype: 4.5 out of 5 stars and 7,493 ratings



Practical Peeps say: "I absolutely love everything about this lip exfoliator...It is so easy to clean — I take mine in the shower to deep clean it and use it to exfoliate my face creases.



When using it on my lips I see and feel such drastic results. Not only does it do a great job of removing the dead skin making my lips super soft it also actually helps my lips plump up more than using a plumping gloss."



Shop Amazon



YOUKOOL Double-Sided Silicone Exfoliating Lip Brush (2PCS), $, available at Amazon

Kate Blanc Cosmetics Castor Oil Organic 100% Pure Cold Pressed Starter Kit



Best Used For: Eyelash, eyebrow, and hair growth



The Hype: 4.5 out of 5 stars and 67,505 ratings



Practical Peeps say: "Castor oil can be a bit gloopy in texture for those new to it. This was safe to use around the eye and did not cause any irritation or redness when applied to the eyes. The pack comes with an applicator brush and a spoolie. I have used it regularly for a month and can see significant growth on both my lower and upper lashes. Curious to see how much healthier and thicker my lashes can be with consistent use."



Shop Amazon



Kate Blanc Cosmetics Castor Oil (2oz), $, available at Amazon

Murphy's Naturals Mosquito Repellent Candle

Best Used For: Keeping away mosquitos for good



The Hype: 4.4 out of 5 stars and 4,943 ratings



Practical Peeps say: "Definitely the best bug repellant candle I have tried! It lasts a long time compared to other citronella candles I have tried. Living in the south, bugs are all over around this time of year. I have noticed that this candle deters bugs from my patio space and allows me to enjoy my patio without being swarmed by bugs. Great longevity for the size, price, and the scent is nice and light compared to other citronella candles. Will definitely buy these over any other brand."



Shop Amazon



Murphy's Naturals Mosquito Repellent Candle, $, available at Amazon

Cable Matters UL Listed 5-Pack RJ45 Surface Mount Box

Best Used For: Installing ports on baseboards for wiring Ethernet throughout a house



The Hype: 4.7 out of 5 stars and 422 ratings



Practical Peeps say: "Great for mounting baseboard Ethernet jacks to the wall. These jacks are white plastic and blend in well with white walls. Mounting it was easy with the 2 included screws and punching the CAT6 cable down was easy with the guide on the box. Excellent value if you cannot run ethernet through walls."



Shop Amazon



Cable Matters UL Listed 5-Pack RJ45 Surface Mount Box, $, available at Amazon

Delamu Cord Cover Raceway



Best Used For: Stashing away cords around the house



The Hype: 4.5 out of 5 stars and 28,279 ratings



Practical Peeps say: "I ordered these cord covers as a, “I’m really sick of looking at all these wires! New year, new me! Let’s get some house to-dos done!” I received them and immediately procrastinated... until finally I was sick of looking at the unopened box and just decided to tackle what I thought would be a project. Turns out the hardest part of everything was removing the protective backing of the adhesive used to keep the covers in place on the wall... Now I’m actively looking for more areas with exposed wires because A) I’m simply obsessed, and B) I have A TON of covers and angle clips, and tape, leftover. "



Shop Amazon



Delamu Cord Cover Raceway, $, available at Amazon

StoreBound Rapid Egg Cooker: 6 Egg Capacity

Best Used For: Quickly cooking up to six eggs under 15 minutes



The Hype: 4.7 out of 5 stars and 103,962



Practical Peeps say: "Hard-boiled eggs are a pain (in my opinion) to make all the time so I figured I would buy it...I am so happy that I did! I have only tried hard-boiled [eggs] so far. They come out 100% perfect every single time...As for the device it does get dirty after using it but I am able to easily clean it with water or vinegar [and] water after each use (or two if I’m being lazy) and it’s brand new!"



Shop Amazon



StoreBound Rapid Egg Cooker: 6 Egg Capacity, $, available at Amazon

Comfy Clothiers Sweater De-Piller

Best Used For: Making sweaters look brand new



The Hype: 4.2 out of 5 stars and 1,801 ratings



Practical Peeps say: "This little comb works perfectly. Super easy to use and fast. I can't say how long my sweater will remain pill-free, but I can say this comb made it look brand new! I'm hoping it will extend the life of my secondhand find even longer!"



Shop Amazon



Comfy Clothiers Cedar Wood Cashmere Fine Wool Comb, $, available at Amazon

Apargard M-Plus Toothpaste (2-Pack)

Best Used For: Brushing your pearly whites



The Hype: 4.7 out of 5 stars and 1,247 ratings



Practical Peeps say: " I’ve found that the darker spots on my teeth and a cavity area I have really seemed to be going away. I’m very surprised at how well this worked. It took forever to finally take the plunge and buy it, but I’m happy I did and will continue to purchase this product."



Shop Amazon



Apagard M-Plus toothpaste 125g (2-Pack), $, available at Amazon

Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?

R29 Readers Confess Their Amazon Hidden Gems

This $20 Face Cream Has Over 10,000 Amazon Reviews

The 21 Most Affordable Prime Day Deals On Sex Toys