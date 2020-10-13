29 Living Room Curtain Ideas Designers Can’t Stop Raving About

A great living room can be used for so many things: hanging out with the fam, binging Emily in Paris (or whatever you’re into these days), a quick solo reading sesh… the list goes on. If you’ve been spending more time in yours lately—much like the rest of us—you might be thinking that it’s time to give it an upgrade. But where do you even start? Well, how about your windows?

“Updating your windows can create a softer element in your space and emphasize the light in a room during the colder months,” says Gabby De Milo, designer consultant for Stoneside. There are so many ways to play with your drapes and blinds to completely transform your living space. Luckily for you, we’ve found 29 living room curtain ideas to get you thinking of your space in a whole new light. Prepare to be majorly inspired.

If you’re used to a certain color, changing the texture of the materials can make all the difference. For instance, using chenille where you previously used silk can transform the feel of the room from summer to winter instantly.

Shop: Chenille Curtains, Set of 2 ($78-$108)

“Right now, I’m loving stripes of all varieties!” says designer Gillian Segal. “I love that they can feel modern, traditional, or even a little nostalgic. They add a bit of eclecticism to projects.”

Shop: Hawkinsville Striped Semi-Sheer Curtain Panel ($18)

3. Add a trim

“I love adding trims,” elaborates Segal. “They add just a slight pop of color to otherwise more neutral shades.”

Shop: Greek Key Linen Drape ($130)

4. Think in layers

“I’m also a huge fan of layering window covering types,” says Segal. “For example, you can have a window with a fabric roman (perhaps in a pattern), and then have solid drapery panels flanking it…or vice versa.”

Shop: Tuscan Shemi-Sheer Brown Roman Shade ($55)

5. Combine blinds with curtains

Roman shades not your thing? “Try adding blinds to your windows, combined with curtains, for a unique look,” says Geise.

Shop: Cordless Light Filtering Mini Blinds ($34)

6. Use a blackout shade

“If our clients are looking for more versatility, we’ll layer a blackout shade underneath a linen curtain,” says interior designer Katie Lester. “This way, they get the simplicity and casual look of a linen drape but can pull down the blackout shade behind if they need to block out the light entirely.”

Shop: Mirage Damask Total Blackout Curtain Panel ($36)

7. Consider going custom

Yes, it can be expensive, but a custom look can really transform your space: You can pick fabrics that complement your furniture, switch up the size of the curtains themselves, and add as many embellishments as you please.

Shop: The Shade Store, Prices vary

8. Buy a funky rod

When it comes to drapery, you could go with a simple curtain, characterized by a bulky or shiny rod. This will add some fun without you having to go too crazy with patterns and prints.

Shop: Fulton Curtain Rod ($98)

9. Play with patchwork

“A living room should feel cozy and functional, and adding curtains can create a sense of softness and luxury in the space,” says designer Alison Geise. Patchwork can create a fun vibe, especially since it has that DIY aspect to it.

Shop: Joni Patchwork Print Window Panel ($39)

10. Don’t forget fall’s favorite fabric: wool

Wool for fall is a given. Adding some plaid will give it a homey feel.

Shop: Wool Plaid Curtain Panel ($125-$150)

11. Think black and white

12. Match your curtains to your furniture

It may be a little matchy-matchy, but the designers all agree: As long as your colors are solid, it won’t look like you’re going over the top. In fact, it’ll give the room a more cohesive look overall.

Shop: Modern Cotton Blend Solid Room Curtain Panels ($130)

13. Try balloon shades on for size

If you’re tired of conventional windows, liven things up with this whimsical shape. They’re bound to grab people’s attention.

Shop: Caitlin Wilson Fabric Tie-Up Shade (Starting at $150)

14. Think florals for fall instead

Florals don’t just have to be for spring: Provided the color contrasts are dark enough, floral curtains will totally fit in when the weather gets chillier.

Shop: Cecilia Curtain ($68-$98)

15. Go sheer

“A roman shade of woven wood layered with a sheer linen curtain has been my go-to of late,” says designer Caitlin Murray of Black Lacquer Design. “I love the variation in texture, and it's especially perfect when you need a blackout curtain, but also want to frame and soften the window.”

Shop: Callisto Home Sheer Embellished Curtain ($338-$383)

16. Macrame brings both natural light and privacy

Another variation on sheer, macrame’s woven design brings in a peep of light. And plenty of boho vibes.

Shop: Magnolia Macrame Window Panel ($89)

17. Don’t be afraid to mix patterns

Say your sofa is striped, but your curtains are paisley: Weird or cool? If you’re worried about this look being too bizarre, try this designer tip and choose different prints in the same color family for something a little more streamlined.

Shop: Embroidered Gretta Curtain ($88-$148)

18. Invest in a folding screen

It’s not exactly a curtain, but a folding screen is a funky accessory to spruce up an otherwise classic room. You can position it to block out light when you need it, then move it away to keep your windows looking like a minimalist’s dream.

Shop: JOSTYLE Folding Screen ($117)

19. Tassel things up

Tassels add a bit of an avant-garde vibe to the mix, but if you just want to play around, using them in a solid color can add just enough of a pop without going overboard.

Shop: Laura Tassel Darkening Window Panel ($59)

20. Add ruffles

Ruffles can soften harsh angles and add a romantic, bohemian touch to the room.

Shop: Ruffle Gauze Curtain ($69)

21. Go luxe with silk

Your living room deserves the best, so why not add some silk curtains for an opulent vibe? You can choose between patterned and solid, but we prefer the streamlined look so that the material can really shine through.

Shop: Silvana Ivory Silk Blackout Curtains ($140)

22. Try a pop of yellow

Go ahead, try not to smile when you walk into the room. Ochre and golden tones work well in darker or mid-century modern-inspired rooms; pale buttercup yellows are great for romantics and shabby chic fans alike.

Shop: Cotton Velvet Curtain ($87)

23. Linen curtains give a clean vibe

“I typically use a solid color in linen to create depth and sophistication,” says designer Anne Carr. “I really like the way these natural materials hang.”

Shop: Stitched Linen Curtains ($108-$138)

24. Use knots for an added twist

These pretty curtains have knotted loops at the top, adding more drapery and bringing home the drama.

Shop: Knotted Window Curtain ($59)

25. Think two-tone

Color blocking is as hot as ever, so why not extend the trend to your curtains? You can use two shades of the same color if you want to be more subtle, or go with totally contrasting colors if you want your windows to grab attention.

Shop: Elrene Home Fashions Braider Colorblock Panel ($48)

26. Supersize your shades

Oversized curtains can bring much more attention to your windows than you’d think, making the space feel brighter and airier overall. “Don't be afraid of layering over with floor-length curtains,” says Geise. “This adds depth and interest to the space.”

Shop: Madison Park Cotton Oversize Ruffle Panel ($28)

27. Bring the outside in

Using natural materials you won’t find elsewhere might be a little adventurous, but we love the beads and bamboo trend these days: It’s free-spirited and just plain fun.

Shop: Landscape Bamboo Beaded Curtain ($49)

28. Go opulent with velvet

If you have velvet furniture, adding the same jeweled tones with your curtains will create a luxe, yet inviting vibe.

Shop: Petra Velvet Curtain ($78-$108)

29. Add an elegant flair with ombre

The gradual splash of color with an ombre curtain will allow you to play with a bunch of different hues without totally committing to one.

Shop: Ombre Window Panel ($39)

