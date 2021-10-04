29 Kitchen Buys Under £29 To Make Cooking Joyful Again

The kitchen, primarily, is a functional space. It is a place for cooking, feeding and cleaning – and honestly it depends on the day whether that is something we love doing, put up with, or actively hate. This is only more true after a series of lockdowns meant that cooking at home, constantly, was a government requirement.



But kitchens can and should be joyful spaces, for sharing meals with people you love, or even just like.



Whether you're a first-time buyer decking out a new kitchen, negotiating the sink with your flatmates or struggling for space, kitchen and dining accessories can bring the room to life again. Ahead, we've pulled together our favourite tasteful, playful and (crucially) budget-friendly pieces to make cooking and dining that bit more pleasurable.



At Refinery29 UK, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 UK may earn commission.





Wilko Wilko Tortoise Shell High Ball 4 Pack, $, available at Wilko





Zara Home Iron and Wood Kitchen Roll Holder, $, available at Zara Home





SERAX Serax Glass Bottle, $, available at Arket





H&M Home Metal Measuring Set, $, available at H&M Home





Sass & Belle Stacking Glass Storage Jars – Set Of 3, $, available at Sass & Belle





Percy Langley Walnut Wood Spice Bowl & Spoon Set, $, available at Percy Langley





Joseph Joseph Chop2Pot – Dove Grey – Large, $, available at Amara





Ferm Living Ferm Living Hale Yarn Dyed Oven Mitt, $, available at End Clothing





Hay HAY Coaster – Dark Grey, $, available at HUH Store





Toast Madur Chequerboard Placemat, $, available at Toast





John Lewis & Partners ANYDAY Silicone Baking Utensils, Set Of 4, Assorted, $, available at John Lewis





Alessi Circus Spice Jars, $, available at Love The Sign





H&M Home Mango Wood Chopping Board, $, available at H&M Home





ProCook ProCook Carbon Steel Wok, $, available at ProCook





Sass & Belle Hands Bamboo Salad Servers, $, available at Sass & Belle





Hay HAY Sowden Airtight Box, $, available at Made In Design





Rose & Grey Ceramic and Cork Salt & Pepper Shakers, $, available at Rose & Grey





British Colour Standard Set of 4 Placemats, 27cm, Pearl White Jute, $, available at Made





Garden Trading Kelston Towel Rail, $, available at Garden Trading





Anthropologie Dagny Butter Dish, $, available at Anthropologie





HiCoup Kitchenware Kitchenware Pestle and Mortar - Large, Natural Granite, $, available at Amazon





Yamazaki Tosca Under Shelf Wine Glass Rack, $, available at Amara





John Lewis John Lewis & Partners Plane Cutlery Set, 6 Piece/2 Plac, $, available at John Lewis





Freeleaf Jute Rope Trivet Large, $, available at Trouva





Vicky Nelson Designs Set of 3 Botanical fruit Prints - Kitchen Art Print, $, available at Etsy





Aldi Eco Friendly Green Frying Pan, $, available at Aldi





Clas Ohlson Clas Ohlson Indoor Recycling Bin With Handles, $, available at Amazon





Alessi Voile Spaghetti Measure, $, available at Connox





Falcon Enamelware Utensil Pot – Samphire Green, $, available at Farmdrop

Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?

I Tried 5 TikTok Kitchen Hacks & These Ones Work

The Kitchen Staple That Got Me Through Lockdown

29 Chic Bathroom Accessories Under £29