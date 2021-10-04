29 Kitchen Buys Under £29 To Make Cooking Joyful Again

Sadhbh O'Sullivan
·2 min read

The kitchen, primarily, is a functional space. It is a place for cooking, feeding and cleaning – and honestly it depends on the day whether that is something we love doing, put up with, or actively hate. This is only more true after a series of lockdowns meant that cooking at home, constantly, was a government requirement.

But kitchens can and should be joyful spaces, for sharing meals with people you love, or even just like.

Whether you're a first-time buyer decking out a new kitchen, negotiating the sink with your flatmates or struggling for space, kitchen and dining accessories can bring the room to life again. Ahead, we've pulled together our favourite tasteful, playful and (crucially) budget-friendly pieces to make cooking and dining that bit more pleasurable.

At Refinery29 UK, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 UK may earn commission.

<br><br><strong>Wilko</strong> Wilko Tortoise Shell High Ball 4 Pack, $, available at <a href="https://www.wilko.com/en-uk/wilko-tortoise-shell-hiball-4pk/p/0503748" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Wilko" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Wilko</a>


<br><br><strong>Zara Home</strong> Iron and Wood Kitchen Roll Holder, $, available at <a href="https://www.zara.com/uk/en/iron-and-wood-kitchen-roll-holder-p49278762.html?v1=131954922" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Zara Home" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Zara Home</a>


<br><br><strong>SERAX</strong> Serax Glass Bottle, $, available at <a href="https://www.arket.com/en_gbp/homeware/kitchen/product.serax-glass-bottle-green.0994897001.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Arket" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Arket</a>


<br><br><strong>H&M Home</strong> Metal Measuring Set, $, available at <a href="https://www2.hm.com/en_gb/productpage.0998399001.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:H&M Home" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">H&M Home</a>


<br><br><strong>Sass & Belle</strong> Stacking Glass Storage Jars – Set Of 3, $, available at <a href="https://www.sassandbelle.co.uk/homeware/kitchen-dining/kitchen-accessories/stacking-glass-storage-jars-set-of-3/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sass & Belle" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Sass & Belle</a>


<br><br><strong>Percy Langley</strong> Walnut Wood Spice Bowl & Spoon Set, $, available at <a href="https://percylangley.com/collections/stay-home/products/walnut-wood-spice-bowl-and-spoon-set" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Percy Langley" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Percy Langley</a>


<br><br><strong>Joseph Joseph</strong> Chop2Pot – Dove Grey – Large, $, available at <a href="https://www.amara.com/products/chop2pot-dove-grey-large" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amara" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Amara</a>


<br><br><strong>Ferm Living</strong> Ferm Living Hale Yarn Dyed Oven Mitt, $, available at <a href="https://www.endclothing.com/gb/ferm-living-hale-yarn-dyed-oven-mitt-ferm-1104263225.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:End Clothing" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">End Clothing</a>


<br><br><strong>Hay</strong> HAY Coaster – Dark Grey, $, available at <a href="https://www.huhstore.com/products/hay-coaster-dark-grey" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:HUH Store" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">HUH Store</a>


<br><br><strong>Toast</strong> Madur Chequerboard Placemat, $, available at <a href="https://www.toa.st/collections/kitchen/products/madur-chequerboard-placemat-natural-olive" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Toast" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Toast</a>


<br><br><strong>John Lewis & Partners</strong> ANYDAY Silicone Baking Utensils, Set Of 4, Assorted, $, available at <a href="https://www.johnlewis.com/anyday-john-lewis-partners-silicone-baking-utensils-set-of-4-assorted/p5142718" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:John Lewis" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">John Lewis</a>


<br><br><strong>Alessi</strong> Circus Spice Jars, $, available at <a href="https://www.lovethesign.com/eu/alessi/circus-2-spice-jars" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Love The Sign" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Love The Sign</a>


<br><br><strong>H&M Home</strong> Mango Wood Chopping Board, $, available at <a href="https://www2.hm.com/en_gb/productpage.0975640001.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:H&M Home" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">H&M Home</a>


<br><br><strong>ProCook</strong> ProCook Carbon Steel Wok, $, available at <a href="https://www.procook.co.uk/product/procook-carbon-steel-wok-35cm" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:ProCook" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">ProCook</a>


<br><br><strong>Sass & Belle</strong> Hands Bamboo Salad Servers, $, available at <a href="https://www.sassandbelle.co.uk/homeware/kitchen-dining/tableware/hands-bamboo-salad-servers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sass & Belle" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Sass & Belle</a>


<br><br><strong>Hay</strong> HAY Sowden Airtight Box, $, available at <a href="https://www.madeindesign.co.uk/prod-sowden-airtight-box-h-20-cm-metal-by-hay-ref506972.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Made In Design" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Made In Design</a>


<br><br><strong>Rose & Grey</strong> Ceramic and Cork Salt & Pepper Shakers, $, available at <a href="https://www.roseandgrey.co.uk/ceramic-and-cork-salt-pepper-shakers" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Rose & Grey" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Rose & Grey</a>


<br><br><strong>British Colour Standard</strong> Set of 4 Placemats, 27cm, Pearl White Jute, $, available at <a href="https://www.made.com/british-colour-standard-set-of-4-placemats-27cm-pearl-white-jute" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Made" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Made</a>


<br><br><strong>Garden Trading</strong> Kelston Towel Rail, $, available at <a href="https://www.gardentrading.co.uk/home/kitchen/cooking-baking/kelston-towel-rail.htm" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Garden Trading" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Garden Trading</a>


<br><br><strong>Anthropologie</strong> Dagny Butter Dish, $, available at <a href="https://www.anthropologie.com/en-gb/shop/dagny-butter-dish?category=kitchen-dining-entertaining&color=011&type=REGULAR&size=One%20Size&quantity=1" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Anthropologie" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Anthropologie</a>


<br><br><strong>HiCoup Kitchenware</strong> Kitchenware Pestle and Mortar - Large, Natural Granite, $, available at <a href="https://www.amazon.co.uk/Granite-Mortar-Pestle-HiCoup-Unpolished/dp/B01IABZWPI/ref=sr_1_26_sspa" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Amazon</a>


<br><br><strong>Yamazaki</strong> Tosca Under Shelf Wine Glass Rack, $, available at <a href="https://www.amara.com/products/tosca-under-shelf-wine-glass-rack" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amara" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Amara</a>


<br><br><strong>John Lewis</strong> John Lewis & Partners Plane Cutlery Set, 6 Piece/2 Plac, $, available at <a href="https://www.johnlewis.com/john-lewis-partners-plane-cutlery-set-6-piece-2-place-settings/black/p4777086" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:John Lewis" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">John Lewis</a>


<br><br><strong>Freeleaf</strong> Jute Rope Trivet Large, $, available at <a href="https://www.trouva.com/products/freeleaf-jute-rope-trivet-large" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Trouva" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Trouva</a>


<br><br><strong>Vicky Nelson Designs</strong> Set of 3 Botanical fruit Prints - Kitchen Art Print, $, available at <a href="https://www.etsy.com/uk/listing/1006611363/set-of-3-botanical-fruit-prints-art" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Etsy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Etsy</a>


<br><br><strong>Aldi</strong> Eco Friendly Green Frying Pan, $, available at <a href="https://www.aldi.co.uk/eco-friendly-green-frying-pan/p/710504455551200" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Aldi" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Aldi</a>


<br><br><strong>Clas Ohlson</strong> Clas Ohlson Indoor Recycling Bin With Handles, $, available at <a href="https://www.amazon.co.uk/Clas-Ohlson-Indoor-Recycling-Handles/dp/B08WCP53HS" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Amazon</a>


<br><br><strong>Alessi</strong> Voile Spaghetti Measure, $, available at <a href="https://www.connox.co.uk/categories/cooking/cooking-utensils/alessi-voile-spaghetti-measure.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Connox" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Connox</a>


<br><br><strong>Falcon Enamelware</strong> Utensil Pot – Samphire Green, $, available at <a href="https://www.farmdrop.com/products/falconenamelware/utensil-pot/ec724ca0-1afa-41ea-9719-29205b865eaa" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Farmdrop" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Farmdrop</a>


