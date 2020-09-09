The 29 Best Pieces to Buy This Fall

If you’ve long traded work wear for loungewear, or better yet, have adopted a business-on-top, slumber party on bottom “uniform,” you might not see a reason to shop right now. But we’ve been keeping our eyes on what’s out there, and found 29 reasons to turn your next coffee break into a mini shopping spree. Whether you need to upgrade a few basics, add another mask to your stash, or want a cute new piece for all your virtual meetings, our editor-approved selection of essentials will take you from summer’s final days well into fall – and are perfect for everything on your calendar, from important Zoom meetings to pumpkin picking.

Closet Classics

2020 Accessories

Your New WFH Wardrobe

How to Style a Sweater Dress