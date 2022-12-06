The 29 Best Furniture Stores of 2022 for Every Style and Budget

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Whether you're shopping for your living room, bedroom, or outdoor patio.

Joybird

Playing pretend interior designer is fun at first, but then the reality of furniture shopping sets in. It's easy to get overwhelmed by the amount of in-person and online furniture stores, and it can be stressful to hunt down the right piece that matches your decor and fits the space, let alone through the front door. Since each vendor has their own design aesthetic, variety and price point, finding a retailer with an inventory that matches your style and budget can be time-consuming.

To narrow down your furniture search, we spent hours looking at different retailers, carefully comparing their price ranges and return policies to determine which ones are the best for shoppers with a wide range of budgets and needs. For expert tips on how to shop for furniture, we reached out to Clara Jung, principal designer at Banner Day Interiors, as well as Jordan Slocum and Barry Bordelon, aka The Brownstone Boys.

“We love the variety and selections from Anthropologie, Urban Outfitters Home, and Lulu and Georgia,” says the Brownstone duo. “Their items feel more curated and interesting and complement the homes we work on.”

Get our top recommendations for furniture stores below, and keep scrolling for expert advice on how to find the best furnishings for your home.

Amazon

Buy at Amazon.com

Who it’s for: People who want to shop a wide range of furniture at any price point.



Who it isn’t for: People who prefer shopping at retailers with a small, curated selection.

You’re likely not shocked to learn that “The Everything Store” sells furniture too. In fact, Amazon has a seemingly endless stockpile of furniture, so you can upgrade any room in your home with new trimmings without going over budget. Amazon also has its own exclusive decor lines that cater to different design styles, like the contemporary-cool Rivet or the farmhouse-chic Stone & Beam.

Amazon is great as a one-stop shop, but the sheer number of items can be pretty overwhelming if you don’t know what you’re looking for, and finding high-quality furniture pieces can be more challenging. If you do purchase something from Amazon and find it’s not what you had in mind, you can always return it within 30 days and find something better on their site.

Product Details:

Variety: Living room, kitchen & dining, bedroom, entryway, home office, outdoor

Return Window: 30 days

Shipping Cost: Varies by seller; free for Prime members on Prime-eligible products



Wayfair

Buy at Wayfair.com

Who it’s for: People who are looking for stylish furniture on a budget.

Who it isn’t for: People looking for furniture that's made to last.

Similar to Amazon, Wayfair is another online shopping behemoth with a smorgasbord of products. Product categories extend beyond furniture to include appliances, kitchen necessities, bedding, and even power tools so you could DIY your entire house. Though to be sure, Wayfair's main draw is their furniture selection, which is budget-friendly thanks to their low prices, frequent sales, and free shipping on orders over $35.

While their inventory is enormous, they have lots of product filters available for each category to help you narrow down your search and streamline the shopping process. However, furniture from Wayfair isn’t made with the most durable materials, so if you’re looking for something that’s higher quality or something you won’t have to assemble yourself, you may want to try a different retailer.

Product Details:

Variety: Living room, kitchen & dining, bedroom, entryway, home office, outdoor, custom

Return Window: 30 days

Shipping Cost: Free for most orders over $35; some larger items may have shipping fees

Walmart

Buy at Walmart.com

Who it’s for: People looking for deals on Scandi-style and modern furniture.

Who it isn’t for: People who prefer to shop for furniture in person.

Even though Walmart is inescapable at this point, some may be surprised to hear that they actually have their own line of homewares called MoDRN. MoDRN specializes in streamlined furniture pieces at a reasonable price point—which we can totally get behind. But if you aren’t a fan of the Scandi-inspired look, you can browse the plethora of furniture brands offered on their site—favorites include budget-friendly Mainstays, the Queer Eye Collection (from the popular TV show), and Better Homes & Gardens (Better Homes & Gardens is owned by Real Simple’s parent company, Dotdash Meredith).

The bad news is that only select Walmart stores carry furniture, so if you want to see an item for yourself, you may be out of luck. Though, they offer a generous 90-day return policy which gives you more than enough time to try out your furniture and send it back if it doesn’t work out.

Product Details:

Variety: Bedroom, living room, kitchen & dining, home office, outdoor

Return Window: 90 days

Shipping Cost: Free for most orders over $35

Pottery Barn

Buy at Potterybarn.com

Who it’s for: Conscious consumers searching for timeless, high-quality pieces.

Who it isn’t for: People who prefer more modern decor.

Chances are that you’re already familiar with Pottery Barn’s traditional and timeless furniture, either from their in-store locations or online selection. They offer a wide array of moveables for all rooms in your home, including sofas, beds, mattresses, and even outdoor furnishings for your patio. The price range is definitely higher than budget retailers, but they do have some affordable offerings; plus, their pieces are built to last. There are also plenty of options for customization, including sofas and beds.

Pottery Barn also has an assortment of fair-trade and eco-conscious goods in case you’re trying to be a bit more intentional with your purchases. The brand also stands out for having an Accessible Home collection with ADA-compliant furniture. Custom furniture can take several weeks to ship, but if you need furniture ASAP you can browse the In-Stock Furniture section. While they allow returns within a 30 day time-period for non-custom items, you’ll need a receipt in order to do so. You can also take advantage of Pottery Barn’s free interior design services to make sure that you’ll be satisfied with your purchase.

Product Details:

Variety: Living room, bedroom, kitchen & dining, home office, entryway

Return Window: 30 days; custom furniture cannot be returned

Shipping Cost: Varies based on order total, item price, location, and delivery service

Target

Buy at Target.com

Who it’s for: People who want on-trend furnishings at an affordable price.

Who it isn’t for: People looking for solid, traditional furniture that’s built to last a lifetime.

Have you ever said that you were making a quick trip to Target and then walked out with an entire cart full of things you didn’t know you needed? Then you’re probably already familiar with the brand’s impressive furniture selection. Target is adept at taking the latest home design trends and turning them into affordable pieces for your space, and they have a variety of collections with designers like Jungalow and Levi’s to create homewares that are eye-catching and accessible.

Plus, their in-house brands like cater to a variety of design styles, so you’ll be able to find something that fits your vibe without breaking the bank. Hearth & Hand with Magnolia offers farmhouse-style furniture and decor in collaboration with Johanna Gaines, Threshold is for traditionalists (there's also a Threshold collection done in collaboration with Studio McGee), Project 62 is full of gorgeous mid-century modern designs, and Opalhouse offers plenty of colorful and patterned boho pieces (including a collection with Jungalow). In case your purchase misses the mark, Target offers a 90-day period in which you can return it.

Product Details:

Variety: Living room, bedroom, home office, kitchen & dining, entryway, nursery, kids, bathroom

Return Window: 90 days

Shipping Cost: Free for orders over $35

Apt2B

Buy at Apt2b.com

Who it’s for: People looking for well-made, modern furniture they can customize to their liking, particularly sofas.

Who it isn’t for: People looking for smaller furniture pieces.

Thanks to Apt2B, you can get stylish, well-made furnishings that fit your decor and your budget. While Apt2B’s furniture spans all rooms of your home, they stand out for their made-to-order sofa collection where you can choose from a dizzying assortment of color options and finishes to design the couch of your dreams. Each sofa lets you pick from 31 to 83 fabric options, and they offer free fabric swatches to help even the most indecisive decorators make up their mind. And if you want your order to arrive ASAP, there's also a pretty large Ready to Ship section.

Aside from their couches, their website offers an array of modern decor for your living room, bedroom, or office made from durable materials. Lastly, Apt2B offers an impressive 100 day return policy for all items.

Product Details:

Variety: Living room, bedroom, kitchen & dining, home office

Return Window: 100 days

Shipping Cost: Free for all orders; $129 for White Glove Delivery on larger items

World Market

Buy at Worldmarket.com

Who it’s for: People seeking unique and affordable pieces.

Who it isn’t for: People who want to shop for furniture in person.

World Market is named for its inventory of groceries, gifts, and homewares that comes from all parts of the globe, though the latter definitely takes up the bulk of their goods. Its furniture covers styles ranging from shabby-chic to mid-century modern at an amazing price. Additionally, World Market carries artisan pieces to bring a unique touch to your space, though you should prepare to pay a bit more for those items.

World Market has some brick and mortar locations available, but you’ll find the best selection on their online store where you can search based on room, room size, or design style. With their 60-day return policy, World Market gives you plenty of time to try out your purchase and ensure it's right for your home.

Product Details:

Variety: Living room, kitchen & dining, home office, bedroom, entryway, outdoor

Return Window: 60 days

Shipping Cost: Varies based on order total

Burrow

Buy at Burrow.com

Who it’s for: Renters or people who need furniture that’s easy to move.

Who it isn’t for: People who want unique, bold furniture.

Burrow specializes in modular sofas that adapt to any space you find yourself living in, which makes them perfect for first-time renters looking to decorate their apartment. Their couch options are impressively customizable, allowing you to select the fabric, leg finish, and armrest style of each furniture piece. Their other offerings, which includes beds, side tables, and desks, are similarly designed to be easily assembled and broken down when you’re ready to move on to new digs.

Burrow’s furniture has a sleek, modern look, and while their pieces can fit into a variety of design schemes, they may not be the store for you if you’re seeking something with a more boho or eclectic appeal.

Product Details:

Variety: Living room, bedroom

Return Window: 30 days

Shipping Cost: Free for all orders

Edloe Finch

Buy at Edloefinch.com

Buy at Amazon.com

Who it’s for: People who want high-quality furniture with super convenient shipping and returns.

Who it isn’t for: People looking for traditional designs.

Edloe Finch may be a newcomer to the furniture game, but their modern and bohemian-inspired look is already making a mark. The company was founded in 2017 by former NFL player Darryl Sharpton and his wife, Jessica, to sell mid-century modern furnishings that are affordable and well-crafted. Edloe Finch’s selection sticks to one design style for a strong, cohesive look, including living room, bedroom, and dining furniture.

If you're a fan of furniture with sleek lines, geometric patterns, and wicker detailing, Edloe Finch will certainly cover all of your furnishing needs. They also offer free shipping on all orders and allow returns within 30 days of delivery.

Product Details:

Variety: Living room, bedroom, kitchen & dining

Return Window: 30 days

Shipping Cost: Free for all orders

Castlery

Buy at Castlery.com

Who it’s for: People looking for seriously comfortable furniture at good prices and people looking to buy stylish furniture sets.

Who it isn’t for: People who want furniture they can customize.

Those who find shopping stressful will sigh with relief when they click on Castlery’s website. The modern furniture retailer allows you to shop by look, so you can browse their pre-styled rooms and select the items that catch your eye, as well as by type of furniture in case you’re looking for something specific. And, if you want your furniture to perfectly match, you can also peruse their chic furniture sets and save a little on your purchase.

That said, their return policy is only 14 days, which isn’t as lengthy as other retailers'. Though, Castlery offers free fabric swatches so you can see the color and texture of your prospective purchase in person before you buy.

Product Details:

Variety: Living room, bedroom, kitchen & dining, home office, outdoor

Return Window: 14 days

Shipping Cost: From $19 based on order total and delivery location

Anthropologie

Buy at Anthropologie.com

Who it’s for: People who want eclectic, statement furniture.

Who it isn’t for: People who are not in a position to spend a lot on furniture.

Though not budget-friendly, Anthropologie’s selection of chic and whimsical furniture is difficult to resist. But if you’re going to splurge on anything for your home, you might as well do it on an ornate headboard or patchwork couch.

Their boho-inspired designs pack a ton of personality into your space with pattern, color, and unique silhouettes, so they may not be the best retailer if you’re looking for an understated piece to add to your space. In case your purchase doesn’t work out, you can return any item within 30 days for a full refund.

Product Details:

Variety: Living room, bedroom, kitchen & dining, home office, outdoor

Return Window: 30 days

Shipping Cost: $149 for orders under $1,000; $249 for orders over $1,000

Urban Outfitters

Buy at Urbanoutfitters.com

Who it’s for: People who want furniture that’s a bit more quirky—and what you might see trending on Instagram.

Who it isn’t for: People who prefer traditional decor.

Think of Urban Outfitters as Anthropologie's younger, hipper sister. Their furniture has a playful vibe which is great if you’re looking to bring some spunk into your home, and while it's not exactly cheap, it's not as pricey as Anthropologie either. Urban Outfitters’ inventory isn’t as robust as a big box retailer, but their trendy tables, chairs, and dressers hold their own.

You’ll find lots of Memphis-inspired curves and funky geometric shapes, but they have industrial and modern pieces too. And, if you’re looking for matching furniture sets, Urban Outfitters offers five furniture collections that cover design styles like rustic minimalist and Mediterranean-inspired to simplify the process of furnishing your home. If their prices give you a second thought, know that you can return any item within 30 days of purchase for a full refund.

Product Details:

Variety: Living room, bedroom, kitchen & dining, outdoor

Return Window: 30 days

Shipping Cost: From $99 depending on price; some larger items may have a carrier handling surcharge or a flat-rate delivery fee

Overstock

Buy at Overstock.com

Who it’s for: People in need of a variety of furniture pieces.

Who it isn’t for: People who want furniture that will last a long time.

Overstock is another retail giant that sells surplus goods and new merchandise at an affordable price. Their inventory is geared towards furniture and home decor, but they sell large appliances, exercise equipment, and more, so you could feasibly outfit your entire home with their catalog. We also like how they have a robust range of furniture options for the nursery, which not every retailer offers.

Overstock is a great option for those who are trying to stick to their budget, as they have frequent sales and offer free shipping and returns within 30 days. However, their affordable furniture options are usually made from cheaper materials. This means that they may not be as durable as items built from high-quality materials, so keep that in mind if you're hoping to purchase lasting furniture.

Product Details:

Variety: Living room, bedroom, kitchen & dining, outdoor, home office, entryway, bathroom, kids and toddler, nursery

Return Window: 30 days

Shipping Cost: Free for U.S. orders to the lower 48 states



Floyd

Buy at Floydhome.com

Who it’s for: People who want customizable furniture that can adapt to whatever space they’re living in.

Who it isn’t for: People who want to browse a furniture store that offers a range of decor styles.

Floyd first came on the scene with their modifiable platform bed, which comes with a series of handy optional add-ons, including a headboard, side table, or underbed storage. The rest of their selection, which includes chairs, tables, and outdoor furniture, is also customizable and made from streamlined wood and metal.

While their pieces are high, their furniture is built to last and can grow with your space, making Floyd furnishings a smart investment. And, in case something happens to your new bed frame or standing desk, Floyd offers a 30-day window for returns in addition to a one-year warranty.

Product Details:

Variety: Living room, bedroom, outdoor

Return Window: 30 days

Shipping Cost: 12 percent of order value; $399 max

AllModern

Buy at Allmodern.com

Who it’s for: People who want modern furniture with fast delivery.

Who it isn’t for: People who lean more traditional in their decor.

As you may be able to tell from the name, AllModern specializes in modern, mid-century, and industrial-inspired furnishings. AllModern is one of Wayfair’s sister brands, so it’s no surprise that it offers the same speedy delivery that Wayfair has, which is free for orders over $35.

AllModern’s selection is on the refined side—the word “sleek” comes to mind when browsing their decorative objects, sofas, and chandeliers. Just because it’s more curated doesn’t mean that it doesn’t have a good assortment; they still offer basically anything you’d need to decorate your home, from mattresses to kitchen faucets. In case you get buyer’s remorse, AllModern also allows returns up to 30 days after delivery.

Product Details:

Variety: Living room, kitchen & dining, bedroom, entryway, home office, outdoor

Return Window: 30 days

Shipping Cost: Free for most orders over $35; some larger items may have shipping fees

Lulu and Georgia

Buy at Luluandgeorgia.com

Who it’s for: People whose style is best described as minimalist-meets-Cali-cool.

Who it isn’t for: People who want an in-store furniture shopping experience.

Lulu and Georgia offers a small but curated selection of trendy minimal furniture made from high quality materials. Their pieces range in price, so you’ll be able to find something within your budget or something to splurge on. Lulu and Georgia has a laid-back, contemporary vibe, and their selection is well-curated, so you won’t feel totally overwhelmed while browsing their website.

While they don’t have any in-person locations, their website is easy to navigate and lets you shop by room or by design style, making it easy to find what you’re looking for. Plus, their return policy gives you a solid 60 days to decide if your purchase is right for your space.

Product Details:

Variety: Living room, bedroom, kitchen & dining, office, outdoor

Return Window: 60 days

Shipping Cost: Varies based on order total; 10 percent of order value on orders over $220

Serena & Lily

Buy at Serenaandlily.com

Who it’s for: People who like preppy, coastal-inspired design.

Who it isn’t for: People looking for more affordable furnishings.

Serena & Lily is known for their coastal style that brings casual luxury to any space. While browsing their furniture, you’ll find lots of calming blues, wicker accents, and preppy patterns that create a timeless look. Though you may be disappointed with their selection if your style is more modern: Serena & Lily’s inventory covers all rooms of the home, but it really only caters to one design aesthetic.

They’re definitely pricey too, but the caliber of their furniture will pay itself off in the long run. Their return policy is a standard 30 days (for non-custom items only), but they also offer design services so you can be sure that your new couch or table will be a perfect fit for your home.

Product Details:

Variety: Living room, bedroom, kitchen & dining, home office, outdoor

Return Window: 30 days; custom furniture is not refundable

Shipping Cost: From $119 depending on product size and delivery method

One Kings Lane

Buy at Onekingslane.com

Who it’s for: People who want specialty or antique furniture.

Who it isn’t for: People who don't want to hunt for the right piece of furniture.

If you’re a vintage enthusiast or design maximalist, brace yourself (and your wallet): You’re going to fall in love with One Kings Lane's assortment of eclectic and extravagant furniture. This luxury retailer sells both designer and exclusive furnishings that add a refined look to whatever decor style you have, be it boho-chic or farmhouse. To bring a truly one-of-a-kind look to your home, be sure to check out their collection of antique homewares, where you can browse furniture, rugs, and decor that you won’t be able to find anywhere else.

One Kings Lane allows you to return items within 30 days of delivery, but if you really want to see their selection in person, you can book an appointment at their New York shop to see what they have available.

Product Details:

Variety: Living room, bedroom, kitchen & dining, home office, entryway

Return Window: 30 days

Shipping Cost: From $179 depending on number of items and delivery method

The Inside

Buy at Theinside.com

Who it’s for: People with a specific furniture need they can only get through custom pieces.

Who it isn’t for: People who don't like patterns.

If you’ve been hunting for a unique accent piece for your space, check out The Inside. Instead of wasting hours trying to find the right furniture online or waiting months for a custom order to arrive, The Inside offers a variety of pre-made silhouettes that you can customize to create the furniture piece of your dreams.

Their selection covers your bedroom, dining room, living room, office, and outdoor space, and they even offer pillows and wallpaper that you can match to your custom chair or ottoman. While The Inside pieces come at a higher price point, it's pretty affordable when it comes to custom-made homewares. If for whatever reason you decide that your purchase just isn’t working, you can return it within 30 days for a full refund.

Product Details:

Variety: Living room, bedroom, kitchen & dining, home office, outdoor

Return Window: 30 days

Shipping Cost: Varies based on order total

Kardiel

Buy at Kardiel.com

Who it’s for: People who are looking for high-quality, small-batch furniture.

Who it isn’t for: People who aren’t a fan of modern home decor.

For the indecisive buyer, Kardiel is a must. This retailer specializes in carefully designed mid-century modern furniture that’s manufactured in a small-scale factory to ensure the quality of each item. Plus, they offer a 365-day return window (restocking fees will be applied after 15 days), so you have time to try out your new piece in your home.

Their inventory is just the right size too: They have enough sofa, chairs, and consoles to give you options, but not so much that it completely overwhelms you. If you find the prices a bit steep, you can check out their specials page where they regularly discount their favorite items so you can snag them for a steal.

Product Details:

Variety: Living room, bedroom, kitchen & dining, home office

Return Window: 365 days

Shipping Cost: Varies

Maiden Home

Buy at Maidenhome.com

Who it’s for: People who want handcrafted furniture that embraces a natural look.

Who it isn’t for: People on the hunt for bold, colorful furniture for their space.

Maiden Home specializes in modern and minimalist moveables made with warm, neutral hues to transform any room in your house into a calming oasis. Each piece is handcrafted by artisans in North Carolina. While this retailer is definitely on the more expensive side, the workmanship of each piece is priceless. But, if splurging makes you nervous, you can take advantage of their complementary interior design services and free swatches to ensure that your purchase meets your expectations.

While browsing Maiden Home’s website, you’ll find lots of unpolished wood, textured materials, and earthy tones that celebrate the beauty of their raw materials and imbue a natural look into your space. The result is furniture that is understated, yet stunning, which any design lover can appreciate.

Product Details:

Variety: Living room, bedroom, kitchen & dining

Return Window: 30 days

Shipping Cost: White glove delivery on all orders for flat fee of $135; some smaller items ship for free

Sabai

Buy at Sabai.design

Who it’s for: People who want to buy sustainably-made furniture and people who want the option to shop refurbished furniture.

Who it isn’t for: People who want to shop at a furniture store with a large inventory.

Sabai is the definition of quality over quantity: They don't have a lot of furnishings to choose from, but their assortment of sofas and tables are done really, really well. Each piece is produced in a family-owned factory in North Carolina, which ensures transparency in their production process and allows you to customize the fabric and material of each item.

Sabai is big on sustainability, too. They use recycled materials in all of their pieces and encourage buyers to repair, not replace their furniture by offering replacement parts to extend the lifetime of your furniture. Their Sabai Revive program, where they buy back used couches, refurbish them, and sell them at a lower price, will also appeal to eco-conscious consumers and those trying to stick to a budget.

Product Details:

Variety: Living room

Return Window: 30 days

Shipping Cost: From $25 based on item and delivery location

Design Within Reach

Buy at Dwr.com

Who it’s for: People who want designer furnishings.

Who it isn’t for: People who want to shop for affordable furnishings.

Furniture enthusiasts are likely to already be familiar with Design Within Reach. This retailer specializes in modern designer pieces that blur the line between furniture and art and add a sophisticated touch to any home. Design Within Reach is far from affordable, but a piece of furniture that’s designed by some of the top names in the game is certainly worth the investment, especially since it’ll look stylish for years to come.

They do have a pretty nifty clearance section where you can score some amazing deals too. Before you check it out, know that their 30 day return policy doesn’t apply to final sale items, and that you’ll need proof of purchase in order to be refunded for other purchases.

Product Details:

Variety: Living room, bedroom, kitchen & dining, home office, entryway, gaming

Return Window: 30 days

Shipping Cost: Varies based on delivery method, location, and order total

Blu Dot

Buy at Bludot.com

Buy at Wayfair.com

Who it’s for: People who want modern furniture with an elevated design that won’t break the bank.

Who it isn’t for: People who want to shop from a variety of designers.

Blu Dot has been a respected modern furniture designer for over 20 years. In 2018, they were awarded the prestigious Cooper Hewitt National Design Award in the Product Design category, and it takes just one look at their inventory to see why. Their cool selection of furniture spans each room of the home, and all of their pieces include unique flourishes and geometric details that elevate it beyond a basic side table or dining room chair.

Because they design everything in-house, Blu Dot can keep prices affordable, so you don’t have to sacrifice your budget for style, and they have an online outlet where you can get their designs at a bargain. Blu Dot’s return window is 120 days, but you do have to pay a return fee for your items. If you initiate within the first thirty days, that fee is 10 percent, but afterward, it bumps up to 20 percent.

Product Details:

Variety: Living room, bedroom, kitchen & dining, home office, outdoor

Return Window: 120 days

Shipping Cost: From $139 based on delivery method, location, and order total

Arhaus

Buy at Arhaus.com

Who it’s for: Eco-conscious consumers who are searching for luxury furniture.

Who it isn’t for: People who want a colorful statement piece for their home.

The Brownstone Boys are Arhaus enthusiasts; they called it their “dream place to shop,” and use it for more than just furniture shopping. “We get so inspired anytime we’re in a showroom, and we look at their website weekly to help us steer a direction of design.” Arhaus sources pieces from artisans all over the globe, focusing on partners that make their goods with sustainable materials and eco-friendly production practices. The result is a collection of high-end furnishings that are built with exceptional craftsmanship to bring a touch of luxury to your space.

One thing to note is that Arhaus has an affinity for a neutral color palette, so while their furniture can match any room, it may not be the best choice if you’re looking for a bold, colorful statement piece. Also, their return window is only 14 days, but you can visit one of their in-person stores to see their furniture for yourself.

Product Details:

Variety: Living room, bedroom, kitchen & dining, home office, outdoor

Return Window: 14 days

Shipping Cost: Varies based on delivery method and order total

Frontgate

Buy at Frontgate.com

Who it’s for: People looking for luxurious furniture for the whole house, including outdoor.

Who it isn’t for: People who are working within a budget.

If you want your home to ooze luxury, make a stop at Frontgate’s online storefront. You can find any furniture piece imaginable in their inventory, which is neatly organized by room so you won’t get overwhelmed while shopping. They also offer wall art, game tables, and even beds and accessories for your pet, so all of your furnishing needs are covered. Their selection doesn’t stop at your interior either—Frontgate has a comprehensive outdoor collection that features durable furniture, fire pits, lighting, and more.

The downside is that you’ll have to pay a pretty penny to outfit your home with Frontgate’s furnishings, but their 90-day return policy gives you plenty of time to order an item, see if it’s worth it, and then ship it back if it doesn’t work out.

Product Details:

Variety: Living room, bedroom, kitchen & dining, home office, outdoor, game room

Return Window: 90 days

Shipping Cost: Varies based on order total

Inside Weather

Buy at Insideweather.com

Who it’s for: People who want completely customizable furniture with a long at-home trial period.

Who it isn’t for: People who are overwhelmed by the customization options.

If you’re fed up with hunting for furniture and just wish you could design something yourself, look no further than Inside Weather. Their collection has some of the most robust customization options out there. For instance, if you’re seeking a new desk, Inside Weather lets you customize the tabletop shape, surface design, sub-surface finish, and base so you can create a desk that’s the perfect fit for your space. Their other offerings, which include couches, chairs, and more, can be modified to the last detail as well.

Style-wise, Inside Weather definitely has a streamlined look that can complement a variety of interiors. Best of all is that you don’t have to rush to decide how you feel about your new furnishings thanks to the 365-day return policy. But if you do decide to return, you will incur a 15 percent environmental fee within the first 14 days and a 25 percent environmental fee between 14 and 365 days.

Product Details:

Variety: Living room, bedroom, kitchen & dining, home office

Return Window: 365 days

Shipping Cost: Varies based on order total

Article

Buy at Article.com

Who it’s for: People who want to shop a direct-to-consumer brand with modern furniture.

Who it isn’t for: People who prefer to shop in-person.

Article is an online-only furniture business, which may be a bummer if you prefer to shop in-person, but you shouldn’t write them off just yet. Article was founded on the mission to create an easier way to sell furniture by partnering directly with manufacturers and cutting out the middleman. Their business model allows them to sell high-quality, durable pieces at an affordable price point.

And, if you’re looking to further cut back on costs, you can browse their bundles to furnish a room at a discounted price. Of course, you can also view their stock of sofas, desks, beds, and more that can complement a variety of design schemes with their effortless style and neutral color palette. All items come with a 30-day satisfaction guarantee, so you can return your purchase if it’s not quite what you had in mind.

Product Details:

Variety: Living room, bedroom, kitchen & dining, home office, outdoor

Return Window: 30 days

Shipping Cost: Varies based on delivery method and order total; free front door delivery on orders over $999

Joybird

Buy at Joybird.com

Who it’s for: People who want furniture that’s pet-friendly and stain-resistant.

Who it isn’t for: People who are indecisive when it comes to furniture.

With its cheery color and customization options, browsing Joybird’s website will surely put an extra pep in your step. Taking inspiration from mid-century designs, Joybird’s furniture evokes a sophisticated vibe without taking itself too seriously. Each upholstered piece comes in over 80 customization options with a variety of material and color options, including pet-friendly, sustainable, and stain-resistant fabrics.

While it may be tough to make a choice if you’re indecisive, Joybird has free swatch kits so you can see how each fabric will look in your home before making your decision. And if things don’t work out, you can always exchange or return your purchase within 90 days of delivery for a refund.

Product Details:

Variety: Living room, bedroom, kitchen & dining, home office, outdoor

Return Window: 90 days

Shipping Cost: $49 for curbside delivery; In-home delivery price varies based on location

How to Shop for Furniture Like a Pro

Product Variety

While some retailers have a smaller, curated selection of furniture, others will sell everything under the sun. If you’re beginning your search, starting with a larger vendor to browse options can be helpful and then you can shop at a smaller store once you know what you’re looking for. Additionally, if you want to give your home a more cohesive look, you may want to purchase your furniture from a retailer that offers a wider variety of products that can cover all rooms and can help save money on shipping fees, too.

In terms of actual retailers, Jung highlights Anthropologie and Design Within Reach because they “offer a vast spectrum of product variety.” Jung also likes Anthropologie because “[they do] featured collaborations with various makers throughout the year, so we find that their furniture and accessories can be more bespoke.”

Customizability

According to Jung, “standard offerings for customization are fabric selections,” and many retailers will give you options when it comes to choosing fabric or color for their pieces. Some retailers go beyond the basics, “It's always nice when a vendor offers additional custom options such as hardware and leg finish choices,” says Jung. Retailers with customizable furniture tend to be more expensive because their pieces are made to order, but some stores like Interior Define are in an affordable range. The Brownstone Boys mention that “Interior Define is one of our go-to’s for customizing furniture…the price range usually works within our clients budget and we think the selections give a high-end look and feel.”

Materials

Furniture built with high quality materials will last a while, but it’s often more expensive than pieces made with particle board or plastic. If you’re shopping for durable furniture on a budget, opt for a direct-to-consumer business that does their design in-house, which reduces their costs and makes their furnishings more affordable. Jung says that the quality of furniture will vary based on the items you’re shopping for, “as each vendor has their strengths in terms of certain products.” However, she recommends Blu Dot furniture which she finds “has great quality at a reasonable price point,” especially for case goods.

Return Policy & Warranty

Since furniture is prone to all sorts of damage in the manufacturing and shipping processes, many retailers offer return and warranty policies in case your furniture has a defect or just isn’t what you had in mind. 30 days is a standard return policy you’ll find, but some will be shorter or longer. Most warranties will “typically cover any defects, broken items, and damage in shipping,” per the Brownstone Boys, and Jung adds that “most vendors cover a manufacturing defect such as a chip in the wood or paint that is uneven.” Jung also emphasizes that “warranties do not cover normal wear and tear,” so don’t expect to get a refund if your purchase is damaged from everyday use.



For last minute shoppers, The Brownstone Boys recommend Amazon for their return policy and warranty. “We have had the best luck returning with Amazon (keep those large boxes folks!)” They also advise that you “examine all packages upon arrival, even if you’re not installing for several weeks,” so in the case that something does need to get sent back, you can “speed up the return process and…stay on schedule!”



Take Our Word for It

This article was written by Jen Woo, a design, lifestyle, and culture writer and content strategist with over ten years of experience. To write this article, she spent hours researching furniture stores, considering factors like product variety and return policy to make her final picks. For expert advice on furniture shopping, she consulted Clara Jung, principal designer at Banner Day Interiors, and Jordan Slocum and Barry Bordelon of The Brownstone Boys.



