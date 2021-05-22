This $29 Amazon Dress Will Make You Feel Like a Disney Princess — and It’s Blowing Up on TikTok
Ahh, Amazon and TikTok: the power couple of 2021, and a match made in shopping heaven. So many Amazon items blow up on TikTok, and whenever that happens, the product usually sells out lightning fast soon after.
Viral TikTok items tend to follow the trend of the times. So it shouldn’t be all too surprising that one particular cottagecore-meets-Disney princess dress is the latest thing to sell like hot cakes. We all want to look cute yet down to earth this summer, right? The cottagecore trend is just that. But we don’t want to sacrifice the comfort aspect that most of us have been enjoying over this past year-plus — and this maxi won’t require you to do so, either.
It’s also not a shock that R.Vivimos is the brand behind this new TikTok dress sensation. Remember that nightgown that practically everyone you know owned last summer? That one was courtesy of R.Vivimos. But the latest ‘It’ dress from the beloved brand looks nothing like last year’s, and that’s okay. In 2020, a nightgown-esque number seemed fitting, as many people were quarantined at home. But now, many have a different agenda and, as such, a different wardrobe to match.
The R.Vivimos maxi will make you feel like a princess, according to Amazon shoppers. And who doesn’t want that while coming out of a pandemic? We certainly do. Like so many Disney princess dresses, this pick has a flowy silhouette that’ll look stunning if you feel like doing twirls, ruffle detailing along the neckline that’s frilly and cute, and pretty puff sleeves that are actually practical, too (they’re airy and will keep sweats spots at bay!).
Made with a lightweight cotton fabric, it also has a shirred, elastic bodice and a square neckline perfect for showing off your favorite necklaces. Overall, this one’s a winner in the summer dress department, so we’re not all too surprised it went viral on TikTok, and even less surprised that one user, fleuranoor, owns so many of them.
While some sizes and colors won’t ship for a few more months, we highly recommend you buy it today to ensure you get yours in time for the season. If you want one now, check out similar R.Vivimos styles below, like the mini version of the TikTok viral dress or this sweet floral number that’s just as ethereal and dreamy.
