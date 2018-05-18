Emily Diamond quick to turn attentions to European title defence after Australia disappointment

Olympic relay bronze medallist Emily Diamond helps to launch the SPAR People’s Podium initiative

Emily Diamond has set her sights on defending her European relay title after falling short of glory at the Commonwealth Games.

The 27-year-old Bristolian clocked ninth fastest in the 400m to miss out on qualifying for the final by one place, while she and her England teammates managed fourth in the 4x400m relay.

With major championships typically falling later in the year, Diamond believes the timing of the competition in Australia played in a factor in leaving her just short of silverware.

However, Diamond, part of the British team which won 4x400m bronze at Rio 2016, insists she is a better competitor for the experience and has vowed to kick on going into the outdoor season.

“I was one place off the final, that was frustrating and then fourth in the relay. As my dad said, ninth and fourth is almost the worst two places to finish,” said Diamond, who also claimed 4x400m silver at the 2017 World Championships in London.

“It was interesting – opening up a season at a major championship was definitely different, especially at that time of year.

“But at every major championship and after every race, you learn things so I had bits to take away from that and into the outdoor season back in Europe.

“It was a shame I couldn’t come away with exactly what I wanted, but I can’t be too hard on myself.

“I was definitely hoping for a medal in the relay – individually my aim was to make the final, if I’d come back a finalist in the Commonwealth Games, to me that would have been a decent achievement because the standard in the 400m was very strong.

“The girls who made the final were all running 51-mid. For that time of year, for me to be doing that in April is quite a big ask.

“I ran 52.02 so wasn’t exactly far off, so I’ve got to look at the bigger picture. Training has been going really well so I’m looking forward to the outdoor season now.”

Diamond was at Loughborough University this week to mark the launch of the SPAR People’s Podium, which is aimed at honouring those who tirelessly put in the hours at grass roots level without receiving the recognition they deserve.

People can nominate these local sporting heroes for the chance to win £10,000 towards a community sport project, with the successful nominees also gaining a place on the People’s Podium alongside leading British Athletics stars at the Muller Anniversary Games in London in July.

Following the Anniversary Games is the European Championships in Berlin, a competition which Diamond is firmly focused on, in order to repeat the feat of Amsterdam in 2016, where she topped the podium with the British 4x400m quartet.

“We’ve got the Europeans in August and I’m hoping to do well there,” she added. “We’re defending our title in the relay so that will be fun.

“It will be my first individual display at a European Championship as well, so that will be a great competition to do. I’ll take each round as and when it comes.

“It’s nice to be at the top of the podium and hear your national anthem so if we can defend our title in the relay that would be amazing and I definitely think we can do that – we’ve got such strength in depth in GB.”

SPAR, long-term partner of British Athletics, is supporting community sport all over Britain.

To nominate someone supporting sport in your community for a place on the People’s Podium and the chance to win £10,000 for their local project go to @SPARintheUK on Facebook or https://www.spar.co.uk/peoplespodium.