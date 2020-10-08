280,000 ceiling fans sold at Lowe’s recalled after falling glass injuries, officials say

Around 280,000 Harbor Breeze Kingsbury ceiling fans that were sold at Lowe’s have been recalled after reports of the glass globe falling off and sometimes causing injuries.

The fans were sold at Lowe’s stores from April 2010 through December 2018. They have five blades with a 70-inch span, frosted glass light and remote control, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The fan distributor has received 76 reports of the globe falling, with four involving lacerations due to the glass.

The company said people should request a new owner’s manual and light kit label to fix the installation of the light globe.

Anyone with the fan should contact Harbor Breeze Kingsbury at 877-239-7267.