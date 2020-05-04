43 Fresh Corn Recipes to Enjoy All Summer Long
An ear of fresh sweet corn slathered in butter and sea salt makes any cookout instantly delicious. But it’s hard to get away with eating it every single day of the week. (Aw, shucks.) That’s why we’ve rounded up a whole list of creative, mouthwatering fresh corn recipes to help you use your summer haul.
1. Grilled Corn with Spicy Aioli
Introducing the one side dish that makes every summertime meal better.
2. Summer Skillet Gnocchi with Grilled Corn and Burrata
Psst—if you’re in a pinch, this stunning skillet takes less than an hour to whip up.
3. Lime Chicken with Corn and Poblano Salad
Bye, boring old chicken breast.
4. Mexican Street Corn Dip
Chips and salsa? Yawn. This cheesy, spicy deliciousness will be gone in ten minutes, guaranteed.
5. Easy 5-Ingredient Corn Soup
A brown-butter sesame-seed topping takes this single-serve dinner over the top.
6. Caribbean Style Corn On The Cob
Move over, corn on the cob with butter.
7. Shrimp Boil Skewers with Corn, Sausage and Potatoes
Blow away your guests with the cutest, tastiest Southern dish they’ll ever meet.
8. Sweet Corn Doughnut Holes
If you want everyone to tilt their head back in bliss and say wow, make these sweet corn doughnut holes.
9. 30-Minute Creamy Chicken, Corn and Tomato Skillet
A handful of ingredients and just three simple steps are all it takes to make this 30-minute creamy chicken, corn and tomato skillet. The result? A total crowd-pleaser.
10. Zoodles with Summer Vegetables
Best of all, it’s ready in 25 minutes.
11. Mexican Street Corn Deviled Eggs
Potato salad? Meh. Sliced watermelon? Yawn. Introducing an appetizer that brings the party to the cookout.
12. Crock-pot Corn Chowder
Who says your slow cooker’s only for winter?
13. Southwest-Style Cobb Salad with Smoky Chipotle Dressing
Your dream lunch is calling.
14. Grilled Corn With Spicy Buffalo Butter
We’re in buffalo and blue cheese heaven.
15. Baked Green Chilaquiles with Sweet Corn + Summer Squash
Homemade tortilla chips are like nothing you’ve ever tasted before. And, bonus, they’re gluten-free.
16. Sausage, Corn and Poblano Chowder
Soup season just got *that much* better.
17. Creamy Sweet Corn Pappardelle
You’re going to want seconds of this creamy, vegan pasta. And thirds.
18. Avocado and Black Bean Pasta Salad
Found: The perfect summer potluck dish.
19. Corn Fritter Caprese with Peaches and Tomatoes
Our summer meals are defined by two things: corn and tomatoes. So, behold the corn fritter caprese.
20. Honey-Glazed Cornbread
Bring on the sweetness.
21. Market Corn Chowder with Summer Savory
This, friends, is what we like to call "summer in a bowl."
22. Cheater’s Skillet Lasagna with Corn and Cherry Tomatoes
It has the same cheesy goodness you crave (and then some), minus the hours of assembly time.
23. GRILLED MEXICAN STREET CORN
America’s favorite side dish with a spicy twist.
24. Buttermilk Skillet Cornbread with Tomatoes and Green Onions
Fancier than your average cornbread.
25. Pan-Seared Scallops with Citrusy Corn Succotash
The scallops require just two minutes of cooking per side. Read: They’re practically foolproof.
26. Sweet Corn, Tomato and Zucchini Grain Salad with Peach-Dijon Vinaigrette
So quick and simple, it’s proof that you don’t always have to have a plan.
27. Sweet Corn Ice Cream Sandwiches
This creamy homemade treat is absolutely irresistible on fresh Hawaiian rolls. Trust us.
28. Smoky Barbecued Corn
Whether you’re cooking chicken or tossing a giant summer salad, one side dish will make your dinner even better
29. Spicy Corn Carbonara
This in-your-face-delicious pasta is both light and lusciously creamy.
30. Summer Bliss Bowls with Sweet Potato Falafel and Jalapeno Ranch
Everything comes together in the food processor, no oven necessary.
Additional reporting by Alexandra Hough
31. White Risotto with Corn, Carrots and Kale
Have this recipe on hand for the transition from summer to fall.
32. Crispy Baked Cauliflower-Corn Nuggets
Sorry, chicken fingers. These crispy baked cauliflower-corn nuggets are giving you a run for your money.
33. Roasted Poblano and Corn Guacamole
If you like chunky guac, this roasted poblano and corn guacamole recipe is for you.
34. Grilled Zucchini and Corn Tostadas
Who says grilled corn must stay on the cob? Toss it on top of a tostada like Coterie member Maria Lichty.
35. Street Corn Pasta Salad with Cilantro Pesto and Goat Cheese
Coterie member Monique Volz’s street corn pasta salad tossed with goat cheese and cilantro pesto is sure to be way more than another boring side.
36. Grilled Romaine Salad with Corn and Avocado
After grilling the corn on the cob, sear the romaine, too, for a grilled salad with avocado.
37. Grilled Corn with Cilantro Lime Butter
Butter, cilantro, garlic, lime, chili powder and paprika come together to top this grilled corn. Talk about savory and refreshing at the same time.
38. Sweet Corn Gazpacho
Our signature summer lunch.
39. Summer Tortellini Salad
You simply can’t go wrong with a salad full of tomatoes, red peppers, corn, cucumbers and a basil vinaigrette.
40. Mexican Corn and Quinoa Salad
Make an extra batch and save the leftovers as meal prep for your busy workweek.
41. Parmesan Zucchini and Corn
Aka the tastiest way to use up your farmers’ market haul. Oh, and did we mention that it only takes 10 minutes to whip up?
42. Creamy Vegan Cauliflower Corn Chowder
It’s a creamy soup miracle: This corn chowder from PureWow Coterie member Gena Hamshaw is hearty and healthy.
43. Sweet Kentucky Bourbon Corn Pudding with Candied Jalapeños
Put this on your Memorial Day weekend cookout menu.
