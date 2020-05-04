43 Fresh Corn Recipes to Enjoy All Summer Long

An ear of fresh sweet corn slathered in butter and sea salt makes any cookout instantly delicious. But it’s hard to get away with eating it every single day of the week. (Aw, shucks.) That’s why we’ve rounded up a whole list of creative, mouthwatering fresh corn recipes to help you use your summer haul.

RELATED: The 5-Second Trick to Picking the Best Corn on the Cob

Scroll to continue with content Ad

1. Grilled Corn with Spicy Aioli

Introducing the one side dish that makes every summertime meal better.

Get the recipe

2. Summer Skillet Gnocchi with Grilled Corn and Burrata

Psst—if you’re in a pinch, this stunning skillet takes less than an hour to whip up.

Get the recipe

3. Lime Chicken with Corn and Poblano Salad

Bye, boring old chicken breast.

Get the recipe

4. Mexican Street Corn Dip

Chips and salsa? Yawn. This cheesy, spicy deliciousness will be gone in ten minutes, guaranteed.

Get the recipe

5. Easy 5-Ingredient Corn Soup

A brown-butter sesame-seed topping takes this single-serve dinner over the top.

Get the recipe

6. Caribbean Style Corn On The Cob

Move over, corn on the cob with butter.

Get the recipe

7. Shrimp Boil Skewers with Corn, Sausage and Potatoes

Blow away your guests with the cutest, tastiest Southern dish they’ll ever meet.

Get the recipe

RELATED: 8 Next Level Skewer Recipes to Make on the Grill This Summer (Dessert Included)

8. Sweet Corn Doughnut Holes

If you want everyone to tilt their head back in bliss and say wow, make these sweet corn doughnut holes.

Get the recipe

9. 30-Minute Creamy Chicken, Corn and Tomato Skillet

A handful of ingredients and just three simple steps are all it takes to make this 30-minute creamy chicken, corn and tomato skillet. The result? A total crowd-pleaser.

Get the recipe

10. Zoodles with Summer Vegetables

Best of all, it’s ready in 25 minutes.

Get the recipe

11. Mexican Street Corn Deviled Eggs

Story continues

Potato salad? Meh. Sliced watermelon? Yawn. Introducing an appetizer that brings the party to the cookout.

Get the recipe

RELATED: The Easiest Way to Remove Sticky Silk Strands from Corn

12. Crock-pot Corn Chowder

Who says your slow cooker’s only for winter?

Get the recipe

13. Southwest-Style Cobb Salad with Smoky Chipotle Dressing

Your dream lunch is calling.

Get the recipe

14. Grilled Corn With Spicy Buffalo Butter

We’re in buffalo and blue cheese heaven.

Get the recipe

15. Baked Green Chilaquiles with Sweet Corn + Summer Squash

Homemade tortilla chips are like nothing you’ve ever tasted before. And, bonus, they’re gluten-free.

Get the recipe

16. Sausage, Corn and Poblano Chowder

Soup season just got *that much* better.

Get the recipe

17. Creamy Sweet Corn Pappardelle

You’re going to want seconds of this creamy, vegan pasta. And thirds.

Get the recipe

18. Avocado and Black Bean Pasta Salad

Found: The perfect summer potluck dish.

Get the recipe

19. Corn Fritter Caprese with Peaches and Tomatoes

Our summer meals are defined by two things: corn and tomatoes. So, behold the corn fritter caprese.

Get the recipe

20. Honey-Glazed Cornbread

Bring on the sweetness.

Get the recipe

21. Market Corn Chowder with Summer Savory

This, friends, is what we like to call "summer in a bowl."

Get the recipe

22. Cheater’s Skillet Lasagna with Corn and Cherry Tomatoes

It has the same cheesy goodness you crave (and then some), minus the hours of assembly time.

Get the recipe

RELATED: 8 New Ways to Eat Waffles for Every Meal (You Know You Want To)

23. GRILLED MEXICAN STREET CORN

America’s favorite side dish with a spicy twist.

Get the recipe

24. Buttermilk Skillet Cornbread with Tomatoes and Green Onions

Fancier than your average cornbread.

Get the Recipe

RELATED: 17 Fresh Recipes for Heirloom Tomatoes

25. Pan-Seared Scallops with Citrusy Corn Succotash

The scallops require just two minutes of cooking per side. Read: They’re practically foolproof.

Get the recipe

26. Sweet Corn, Tomato and Zucchini Grain Salad with Peach-Dijon Vinaigrette

So quick and simple, it’s proof that you don’t always have to have a plan.

Get the recipe

27. Sweet Corn Ice Cream Sandwiches

This creamy homemade treat is absolutely irresistible on fresh Hawaiian rolls. Trust us.

Get the recipe

28. Smoky Barbecued Corn

Whether you’re cooking chicken or tossing a giant summer salad, one side dish will make your dinner even better

Get the recipe

29. Spicy Corn Carbonara

This in-your-face-delicious pasta is both light and lusciously creamy.

Get the recipe

30. Summer Bliss Bowls with Sweet Potato Falafel and Jalapeno Ranch

Everything comes together in the food processor, no oven necessary.

Get the recipe

Additional reporting by Alexandra Hough

RELATED: 18 Vegetarian Bowls That Make Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner a Breeze

31. White Risotto with Corn, Carrots and Kale

Have this recipe on hand for the transition from summer to fall.

Get the recipe

32. Crispy Baked Cauliflower-Corn Nuggets

Sorry, chicken fingers. These crispy baked cauliflower-corn nuggets are giving you a run for your money.

Get the recipe

33. Roasted Poblano and Corn Guacamole

If you like chunky guac, this roasted poblano and corn guacamole recipe is for you.

Get the recipe

34. Grilled Zucchini and Corn Tostadas

Who says grilled corn must stay on the cob? Toss it on top of a tostada like Coterie member Maria Lichty.

Get the recipe

35. Street Corn Pasta Salad with Cilantro Pesto and Goat Cheese

Coterie member Monique Volz’s street corn pasta salad tossed with goat cheese and cilantro pesto is sure to be way more than another boring side.

Get the recipe

36. Grilled Romaine Salad with Corn and Avocado

After grilling the corn on the cob, sear the romaine, too, for a grilled salad with avocado.

Get the recipe

37. Grilled Corn with Cilantro Lime Butter

Butter, cilantro, garlic, lime, chili powder and paprika come together to top this grilled corn. Talk about savory and refreshing at the same time.

Get the recipe

38. Sweet Corn Gazpacho

Our signature summer lunch.

Get the recipe

39. Summer Tortellini Salad

You simply can’t go wrong with a salad full of tomatoes, red peppers, corn, cucumbers and a basil vinaigrette.

Get the recipe

40. Mexican Corn and Quinoa Salad

Make an extra batch and save the leftovers as meal prep for your busy workweek.

Get the recipe

41. Parmesan Zucchini and Corn

Aka the tastiest way to use up your farmers’ market haul. Oh, and did we mention that it only takes 10 minutes to whip up?

Get the recipe

42. Creamy Vegan Cauliflower Corn Chowder

It’s a creamy soup miracle: This corn chowder from PureWow Coterie member Gena Hamshaw is hearty and healthy.

Get the Recipe

43. Sweet Kentucky Bourbon Corn Pudding with Candied Jalapeños

Put this on your Memorial Day weekend cookout menu.

Get the recipe

RELATED: 20 BBQ Menu Ideas That Will Transform Your Backyard Party