A 28-point loss to the Pelicans!? Lakers' issues grow uglier in boo-filled flop

Broderick Turner
·4 min read
In this article:
Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard, left, and New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas battle for a rebound.
Lakers center Dwight Howard, left, and New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas battle for a rebound during the first half of the Lakers' 123-95 loss Sunday at Crypto.com Arena. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

The Lakers woke up Saturday morning, looked at the teams behind them in the Western Conference standings and got a glimpse of a New Orleans Pelicans team that Los Angeles viewed as a potential NBA play-in tournament foe.

On Sunday, the Lakers came face to face with the Pelicans and saw for themselves how troublesome New Orleans can be.

The fans inside Crypto.com Arena saw it, too, raining down boos on the lifeless Lakers in the third quarter, letting them know that their big deficit that led to a 123-95 beatdown by the Pelicans was unacceptable.

When the final buzzer sounded, the fans booed more as the Lakers walked off the court.

As the ninth seed in the West, the Lakers now hold just a 2½-game lead over the 10th-seeded Pelicans.

The Lakers have 22 regular-season games remaining, two of them against this same New Orleans team that just steamrolled Los Angeles.

The Lakers have lost their first two games after the All-Star break, showing no sense of urgency against the Pelicans.

Lakers guard Russell Westbrook puts up a shot in front of New Orleans&#39; Jaxson Hayes and Herbert Jones.
Lakers guard Russell Westbrook, center, puts up a shot in front of New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes, left, and forward Herbert Jones during the first half. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

LeBron James led the Lakers with 32 points on 13-for-23 shooting, but his effort was meaningless in a game the Lakers trailed by as many as 32 points. James also had seven turnovers.

Russell Westbrook had 16 points, but he was just five for 15 from the field and also had seven turnovers and one assist.

The Lakers shot 20.6% (seven for 34) from three-point range.

When James threw a cross-court pass that went under Talen Horton-Tucker’s hands and out of bounds with five minutes left in the third quarter, the boos started.

When the Lakers called a timeout with 5:39 left, now down 75-53, the boos came yet again.

When the Lakers went down 95-65 at the end of the third quarter, the fans booed them again.

The Lakers were outscored 44-25 in the third. Their defense was ripped apart, allowing the Pelicans to shoot 64% in the third. T

heir offense was horrible, the Lakers making just 33.3% of their shots in the third, missing all nine of their three-point attempts.

The Lakers were unable to slow New Orleans’ trio of Brandon Ingram, Jonas Valanciunas and CJ McCollum.

Before Ingram produced 19 points, eight assists and five rebounds; Valanciunas another double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds; and McCollum 22 points, eight assists and five rebounds, Lakers coach Frank Vogel spoke glowingly about them.

“I don’t want to put a name on it, but CJ and BI and Jonas, all three of them are horses,” Vogel said. “Like, they can all beat you by themselves. And I think BI’s a great fit for them. And the shift to CJ playing point guard is something that so far is reaping benefits.”

With Anthony Davis (right midfoot sprain) out injured and the Pelicans playing a big center in 7-foot Valanciunas, Dwight Howard started in back-to-back games.

Howard completed his night with 11 rebounds and six points.

“When AD went down ahead of the break, I talked to him about this is an opportunity for him to get back and have a role that he feels good about,” Vogel said of Howard.

“And the joy that he brings to the game with the smile and the positive energy, it’s there when he’s not in the rotation, but it’s just not as impactful. So hopefully you see him back in there on a regular basis will be good for us.”

Austin Reaves started his second straight game, but the rookie guard had just two points on one-for-five shooting.

“I like Austin in the starting lineup,” Vogel said. “He’s got great length and great feet and really hustles and toughness to play that type of role.”

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

