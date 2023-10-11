This best-selling 28-piece food storage container set is only $19.99 for Prime Day — each piece is less than $1!

Whether you like to cook at home or you order in a lot, one thing is for sure: You need food storage containers in your kitchen. They’re great for meal prepping, storing leftovers and, of course, carrying your lunch to and from the office.

If you’ve got a cabinet full of mismatched plastic containers that are warped from being in the microwave or dishwasher and have missing lids, it’s time for an upgrade. Fortunately, you can snag a top-rated food storage container set on Amazon right now for less than $25.

This Large Food Storage Container set was a Prime Day best seller. Shoppers can get all 28 pieces for just $23.99, meaning each individual piece is less than $1!

Made from BPA-free plastic, these microwave and dishwasher-safe food storage containers are perfect for all your kitchen needs. There are larger ones you can use to store big produce items like corn on the cob or cucumbers, plus smaller ones that are perfect for salad dressing and snacks.

Amazon shoppers rave about this leak-proof Food Storage Container set, giving it 4.6 out of 5 stars.

“These have been great,” one shopper wrote. “I have used them for several months now and am very pleased with how they hold up, how they clean, how the gasket on the lid works. Great product.”

Another happy customer commented, “These food containers are by far the best one I have owned. I love that they come in both a rectangular and circular shape. They are perfect for solid foods as well as ‘liquidish’ foods. It’s just overall a really good quality product.”

Given how popular these Food Storage Containers are, there’s a good chance they won’t be on sale on Amazon for very much longer. If your kitchen could use some organization or you want to commit to meal prepping and bringing your lunch to work more often, grab this best-selling Food Storage Container set on sale while you can!

