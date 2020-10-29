28 N.W.T. organizations split $1M anti-poverty fund

Twenty-eight organizations across the Northwest Territories are sharing a $1 million Anti-Poverty Fund from the territorial government.

Health and Social Services Minister Julie Green announced the successful recipients in a Thursday release.

"Our priority is to ensure residents have access to supports they need so that they can live in dignity, are free from poverty, and are active members in their communities," wrote Green in a statement.

"The Anti-Poverty Fund helps advance this by providing funding to eligible organizations to deliver community-driven solutions on poverty reduction."

According to the release, the successful proposals aim in part to reduce poverty by supporting food security, people experiencing homelessness, early childhood development, traditional knowledge and on-the-land activities.

The funding includes: