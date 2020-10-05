28 Movies From the Early 2000s We’re Re-Watching ASAP

Columbia Pictures, Courtesy Everett Collection

Some movies just take you back. For us, nothing beats the nostalgia of a classic early 2000s flick. Made in the time of flip phones and clunky iPod classics, Juicy Couture tracksuits, and Lancôme juicy tube lip glosses, these movies embrace all the best parts of the new millennium. Sure, they may make a us feel a little old (yes, 13 Going on 30 came out a full 16 years ago), and yes, a lot of them are lacking the kind of diversity we need to see more of in film, but in many ways, they make us wistful for the time that was known as the rom-com boom.

From must-see romances like The Notebook to quippy, quotable, female-lead films like Mean Girls and Legally Blonde, in our opinion, the best part about these feel-good flicks is that they’re the kind of movies you can watch over and over again. That's why we compiled a list of 28 early 2000s movies (in chronological order) for the next time you need something to watch. If you're not already feeling nostalgic, we promise, you will be by the end of this list.

1. Almost Famous (2000)

When a teenage journalist is offered the chance to follow an up-and-coming band and write about the experience for Rolling Stone magazine, his eyes are opened to an entirely new world. The film might be 20 years old, but its critical acclaim (and Kate Hudson’s hilarious, over-the-top performance) still holds up.

2. Love & Basketball (2000)

Love & Basketball is one of those epic early-2000s love stories that you could watch over and over again. Directed and produced by Prince-Bythewood, it tells the story of two childhood friends who share the same passion and talent for basketball. It spans their lives as they both try to make it to the big leagues, despite their backgrounds leading them down diverging paths.

3. Erin Brokovich (2000)

Julia Roberts plays real-life environmental crusader Erin Brockovich in this smart, thoughtful, and funny legal drama. It tells the story of Brockvich’s inspiring fight against the Pacific Gas and Electric Company after a groundwater contamination incident affected the community. Roberts ended up winning the Academy Award for Best Actress for this one, so if you haven’t seen it yet, it’s definitely worth a watch.

4. Miss Congeniality (2000)

Who can forget the iconic makeover of Sandra Bullock as goes from gorgeous special agent Gracie Hart to bona fide beauty queen at the Miss United States pageant in this comedy classic? It’s hilarious and insanely quotable, prompting an equally funny sequel just a few years later.

5. Bring It On (2000)

All hail Kirsten Dunst, Eliza Dushku, and Gabrielle Union for this cult classic cheerleading movie that made us all want to enter into the world of competitive cheer. Whether you choose to root for the Toros or the Clovers, the epic girl squad feud never gets old. We bet you can recite the opening cheer right now.

6. Legally Blonde (2001)

Because of Legally Blonde, Reese Witherspoon will always be Elle Woods to us. As the sorority girl who gets accepted into Harvard Law in an attempt to win back her ex-boyfriend (but ends up ditching him to learn about herself instead), she became the kind of feminist icon we can all get behind. Legally Blonde 2 chronicled Elle’s journey to D.C., and a third movie has been confirmed. What, like it’s hard?

7. Bridget Jones's Diary (2001)

If you're looking for a relatable protagonist, Bridget Jones is about as down-to-earth a character as they come. Renée Zellweger delights as the chaotic, flawed, and oh-so lovable Jones, who keeps a diary of all things she wants to happen in her life (don't we all?). Her messy, unpredictable life then changes when two men (Hugh Grant and Colin Firth) vie for her affection. The movie is perfectly imperfect, just like Jones herself.

8. The Wedding Planner (2001)

Jennifer Lopez’s first-ever romantic comedy is absolute gold. She plays a successful, ambitious wedding planner who is saved from an accident by the kind of stand-up guy she’s dreamed of (Matthew McConaughey) only to find out she has been hired to plan his wedding—to another woman. It’s charming, hilarious, and full of early 2000s iconic fashion.

