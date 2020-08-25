28 incredible things to buy from Kohl's huge Home Refresh Sale

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.
Now that the seasons are beginning to change, there’s no better time to make your home more comfortable for the chilly nights ahead spent indoors. Whether you’re looking to fully redecorate your space or simply to add in some fun home accents, Kohl’s has you covered with its massive Home Refresh Sale.
Need help finding products? Sign up for our weekly newsletter. It’s free and you can unsubscribe at any time.
Running from now through Monday, September 2, this savings event is offering up tons of at-home essentials, from storage to bedding and everything in-between—all at a major discount. We've taken the liberty of delving through it all to find the very best deals in nearly every category, so you can get everything you need, for less. Ahead, check out some of the most incredible things to buy from the retailer’s home sale.
Bedding
- Get The Big One Microfiber Pillow from $5.99 (Save $4 to $10)
- Get The Big One Oversized Supersoft Plush Throw for $11.99 (Save $18)
- Get The Big One Quilted Side Sleeper Bed Pillow from $11.99 (Save $8 to $12)
- Get The Big One Essential Mattress Pad from $18.99 (Save $11 to $21)
- Get The Big One Waterproof Mattress Pad from $29.99 (Save $10 to $25)
- Get The Big One Cool Flow Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper from $44.99 (Save $45 to $60)
Towels
- Get the Hotel Suite Triblend Hand Towel for $9.99 (Save $6)
- Get the LC Lauren Conrad Organic Cotton Bath Towel for $9.99 (Save $8)
- Get the Hotel Suite Triblend Bath Towel for $11.99 (Save $8)
- Get the Simply Vera Vera Wang Turkish Cotton Bath Towel for $14.99 (Save $7)
- Get the Linum Home Textiles Terry 2-pack Bath Towels for $29.49 (Save $29.50)
- Get the LC Lauren Conrad Organic Cotton Medallion 6-piece Bath Towel Set for $44.99 (Save $35)
Kitchen
- Get the Kikkerland Stainless-Steel Straws for $6.99 (Save $13.01)
- Get the KitchenAid KSM1APC 5-blade Spiralizer With Peel, Core and Slice for $79.99 (Save $20)
- Get the Instant Pot Max 6-Quart Programmable Pressure Cooker for $99.99 (Save $90)
- Get the Cuisinart TOB-1010MB Toaster Oven Broiler for $99.99 (Save $20)
- Get the Cuisinart Coffee Center Copper Stainless 12-Cup Coffee Maker and Single-Serve Brewer for $199.99 (Save $30)
- Get the Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 Smart XL Indoor Grill with Air Fryer for $279.99 (Save $50)
Storage
- Get the Sonoma Goods for Life Plastic Bins from $8.99 (Save $3 to $4.50)
- Get the Basketville Paper Rope Media Bin from $8.99 (Save $3 to $4.50)
- Get the Basketville Coiled Rope Laundry Basket from $17.24 (Save $5.75 to $9.50)
- Get the Soho Market Chicken Wire Storage Bin for $28.49 (Save $9.50)
- Get the Mele Designs Tova Plush Fabric Jewelry Box in black for $33.11 (Save $11.04)
Décor
- Get the Celebrate Fall Together Napkin Holder for $20.99 (Save $9)
- Get the San Miguel Sea Grass & Lotus Reed Diffuser 5-piece Set for $21.99 (Save $23)
- Get the Farifield Chenille Pillow for $20.99 (Save $14)
- Get the Celebrate Fall Together Dog Decor for $15.99 (Save $8)
- Get the Collins Blackout Cordless Roller Shade from $39.99 (Save $60 to $72)
Shop the Home Refresh Sale at Kohl's
The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, reviews, and more.
Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.
This article originally appeared on Reviewed.com: Kohl's: Shop the department store's huge sale on home goods to save big