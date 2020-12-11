28 Holly-Jolly Trader Joe's Holiday Products You Need in Your Life

Though this holiday may feel a bit different than usual, these fun and festive finds are guaranteed to get you in the festive spirit. Seriously, leave it to Trader Joe’s to fill your home with just about every holiday-inspired food imaginable this season. From cookie mug hangers to hot cocoa snowman bombs to the perfect Advent calendar for your furry companion, you’re sure to feel the cheer with every item on this list. And though Trader Joe’s always seems to bring their holiday A-game every year, these releases might just be their best yet!

Hot Cocoa Snowmen

Give your whipped cream a break and top your cup of hot chocolate with this adorable snowman-shaped chocolate candy instead. The hot cocoa snowman will float in your drink and infuse your warm beverage with creamy and luscious chocolate as it slowly melts away. Spoiler alert: the inside is filled with a sweet surprise (hello, mini marshmallows and milk chocolate drops).

Candy Cane Chocolate-Covered Almonds

Inspired by one of Trader Joe’s best-selling products—dark chocolate-covered almonds—this crunchy treat gets a jazzy upgrade with the help of a little peppermint. The regular chocolate-covered almonds are coated with a layer of peppermint-flavored white chocolate and finished with flecks of crushed candy cane bits.

English Toffee Bites

Satisfy your sweet-tooth cravings with this crunchy, buttery, and chocolatey treat. Snag a few extra bags to add as the perfect stocking stuffers for your loved ones this year.

Cookie Mug Hangers

Accessorize your cup of hot chocolate or coffee with crunchy, spiced cookies designed to fit the rim of your mug snugly. Just don’t forget to dunk the gingerbread person-shaped treat in your beverage, because this cookie mug hanger was not only made for its looks.

Jingle Jangle

Have you ever wished for a tin full of your favorite chocolatey snacks? Well, Trader Joe’s Jingle Jangle features an eclectic medley of chocolate-lathered treats ranging from mini pretzels covered in chocolate to dark chocolate-covered caramel popcorn to chocolate mini peanut butter cups.

Hot Chocolate Sticks

Sourced from a co-op of growers and farmers in Colombia, these dark chocolate bars will instantly elevate your hot cocoa game. Instead of using a powdered mix, the dark chocolate sticks slowly melt into a mug of warm milk, creating a decadent and richer hot chocolate drink.

Nøkkelost Cheese

Show off your masterful charcuterie board-making skills this holiday season with the addition of this traditional Nordic holiday cheese. Both savory and spiced, Nøkkelost cheese packs a flavorful punch with delicious festive spices like cumin and clove.

Vegan Gingerbread Loaf

Make sure your vegan friends and family are well taken care of with this delectable vegan gingerbread loaf infused with spicy ginger and sweet molasses. Warm a slice of this sweet loaf and spread a generous smear of your favorite nut butter or fruity jam topping for a filling snack any time of day.

Gingerbread Cream Liqueur

Stock up your liquor cabinet with this newly created gingerbread cream liqueur to make holiday-spirited drinks all season long. Add a splash to your morning latte because, hey, it’s 5 o’clock somewhere.

Eggnog Liqueur

Now, if you’re looking for a more traditional flavor, Trader Joe’s Eggnog Liqueur brings together ingredients like spiced rum, brandy, cream, and cinnamon for a smooth and creamy boozy beverage. Top a bowl of ice cream or a blended milkshake with a generous serving of egg nog liqueur for a spiked, sweet dessert.

Gingerbread House Kit

If you’re in desperate need of finding new and innovative ways to entertain the family lately, create a simple scavenger hunt with a surprise gingerbread house kit as the final reward—place clues around the house, leading your family to the prize. Then, decorate the house together for a fun and festive holiday display.

Ornament Cookie Kit

Be warned: you might eat all of the decorations before you’re all done with designing them! This kit contains eight ready-to-decorate sugar cookies, a variety of colored icing, and an assortment of candy sprinkles to unleash your inner Picasso.

Better Than Leftovers Dog Treats

Give your furry friends the love they deserve with these Better Than Leftovers Dog Treats that feature some of the favorite holiday-season foods: Roast Beef, Gravy, Cheese, Sweet Potatoes, and Apple Pie.

Gingerbread Sandwich Cookies

If an oatmeal creme pie and a gingerbread cookie had a child, this seasonal snack would be it. Two soft-baked gingerbread cookies are sandwiched together and are filled with a generous layer of cream cheese frosting.

Pfeffernüsse Cookie Mix

Steal the show with this German-style molasses and wintry spiced cookie mix on your next cookie swap. This cookie recipe screams winter wonderland with on-season ingredients like cinnamon, cardamom, nutmeg, ginger, allspice, and cloves.

Stroopwafel Cake Mix

‘Tis the season for making tons and tons of delicious baked goods. Fill your kitchen with the unctuous aromas of this buttery sweet cake that’ll have everyone in your home drooling from the anticipation. Best of all, this cake mix comes in a reusable glass jar, perfect for last-minute gift-giving.

Dark Chocolate Candy Cane Joe Joe’s Bar

When a chocolate craving hits, grab one of these chocolate bars made with 60% cacao and topped with pieces of Candy Cane Joe Joe’s cookie bits. Equal parts festive and delicious, this candy bar is the ultimate stocking stuffer.

Decked Out Tree Cookies

Finish off your cookie platter with these adorable decked-out tree cookies filled with milk chocolate, drizzled with white chocolate, and decorated with crunchy, colorful sprinkles. Even better, a box of eight retails for the unbeatable price of $2.49.

Handmade Candy Canes

Unlike some store-bought candy canes, these are made with no high fructose corn syrup or artificial colors. Instead, these canes are made with healthier alternatives like peppermint oil, tapioca syrup, and pigments derived from red radishes, making these sweet candies almost guilt-free.

Peppermint Chocolate Chunk Cookie Mix

Fill up a tray with these peppermint chocolate chunk cookies Santa would definitely approve of. This cookie mix canister yields 24 good-sized cookies and retails for the great price of $3.99.

Sugar Plum Sparkling Beverage

A play on Christmas-story sugar plums, this 50% juice, and 50% sparkling water is the perfect refreshing drink to serve this holiday season. Add a little splash of your favorite spirit and garnish with a sprig of fresh rosemary and cranberries for a simple, festive drink you can whip up in seconds.

Mini Gingerbread People

Fill up your snack drawer with festive treats like these mini gingerbread people to munch on throughout the month. Made with molasses, crystallized ginger, and topped with a generous coating of white fudge icing, devouring a box of these in one sitting will be hard to resist.

Candy Cane Joe-Joe's Ice Cream

Ice cream enthusiasts, prepare to rejoice with Trader Joe’s latest holiday-inspired ice cream flavor. Made with a swirl of peppermint and vanilla ice cream, laced with a ribbon of chocolate fudge, and garnished with chewy chunks of Candy Cane Joe-Joe’s cookies, this is a freezer must-have.

Dark Chocolate Covered Peppermint Joe-Joe's

Trader Joe’s transforms their ever-so-popular classic Joe-Joe’s into the holiday cookie dreams are made of. Two chocolate peppermint wafer cookies sandwich the irresistible, creamy, peppermint filling. They are then coated with rich dark chocolate and garnished with a sprinkling of candy cane pieces that complete this sweet masterpiece.

Advent Calendars For Cats and Dogs

Show your furry pals some love with this 24-windowed Advent calendar filled with salmon, sweet potato, and seaweed treats. If you start late, no big deal; spread the joy with an extra treat for your pet a couple of days until you’re all caught up (we won’t judge!).

Grump Tree

Coined the “cypress tree with an attitude,” this adorable, Grinch-inspired tree is the perfect holiday decoration to make the coldest of spirits feel the holiday joy. Give your family and friends a good chuckle with this adorned cypress tree that will keep even once the holidays are over.

Peppermint Pretzel Slims

Drop everything and head to the store to grab a bag (or two) of these highly addicting peppermint pretzel slims. White chocolate coated pretzels are garnished with chunks of peppermint that make this the perfect sweet and salty snack to add to your holiday charcuterie board.

Hold the Cone Peppermint Flavored

An oldie but goodie, you won’t go wrong with these miniature chocolate wafer peppermint ice cream cones. Not big enough to make you feel guilty (and just the right size to fill your belly with a tasty holiday treat), you’ll be reaching for these little cones daily.