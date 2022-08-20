28 Genius Products That Double Up As Hacks For A Hassle-Free Life

Let’s be honest with each other. Our day are busier than ever and we’re on the look out for anything that makes them a little bit simpler and little less hectic.

From DIY hacks that work even if you’re totally unskilled in that area to fashion and beauty buys that will speed up your daily routines, we’ve rounded up some little lifesavers to hack the hassle out of your life. Please share them on!

These handy Command hooks
Amazon

I haven't stopped thinking about a hack I've seen where people stick Command hooks on the side of their bins to hold the liners in place by their handles. Aside from that, these hooks are useful for your unhung picture frames and loose tea towels too!

Get two from Amazon for £2.75

This genius bread bin
Amazon

This bin pulls your loaf up to the top, so there's no room for staleness-inducing air to get at it. Place the bread packet over the container to pull it up as you work your way through the loaf – the airtight lid will cover the topmost slice, preventing (or at least delaying) that annoying staleness.

Get it from Amazon for £16.99

This whitening Pearl Drops toothpaste
Amazon

It'll polish and clean your teeth at the same time, and it's designed to strengthen your enamel too. Reviewers say it's left them with visibly whiter teeth after just a few uses! It's the only toothapste I've used that's delivered results in a matter of weeks!

Get it from Amazon for £3.33.

This magnetic beer opener
Amazon

Take the hassle out of removing beer bottle caps – you just have to push this opener down over the neck of your bottles to remove them, no fiddly leverage required!

Get it from Amazon for £7.99

This 'Odour Eaters' spray
Amazon

It'll keep your shoes smelling fresh throughout the day. Spray it into your shoes and the results will last for 24 hours! It dries quickly, leaving no residue behind.

Get it from Amazon for £3.75

These timer sockets
Amazon

Help to lower your electricity bill AND your guilt. You can programme them to switch on and off whenever you like, so you make absolutely sure your charger and your straighteners are off when you leave the house. Just put these timers into your regular sockets and then plug your appliances into them before setting the times!

Get two from Amazon for £12.99

HG's adhesive remover.
Amazon

Leave some of this undiluted formula on top of any annoying adhesive residue and it'll soften the glue, allowing you to wipe it away in as little as a minute (ugh, the dream).

Get it from Amazon for £4.99

These stain-removing cistern blocks
Amazon

I love these because they're so low-effort – drop 'em into your toilet's cistern on the opposite side to the inlet and you're done! They'll foam every time you flush, releasing bleach and anti-limescale agents as they do so (nifty, right?), and can keep going for up to eight weeks!

Get two from Amazon for £1.80

These extra-thick self-adhesive pads
Amazon

Turns out you *can* wear heels AND stay comfortable with these. I always worry that pads like these aren't thick enough to actually protect your heels from scrapes and blisters, but customers say this set really does provide sofa-level cushioning for your feet. They have self-adhesive backings to ensure they don't slip when you walk! Oh, and they're great for runners too!

Get four pairs from Amazon for £6.99

These extra-strong hair ties that don't snap
Amazon

I can't believe I'm only hearing about these now. They have super-thick rubber to ensure that they don't break or fray, and they're designed to stay in place all day, too.

Get 20 from Amazon for £3.99

This motion sensor plug-in light
Amazon

Perfect for heading to the bathroom at night or plugging your charger in when it's dark, it'll only switch on when you move near it, making it ideal for nighttime trips and tasks that you don't want to turn the Big Light on for. Reviewers love how sleek and inexpensive it is!

Get it from Amazon for £4.99

This Teflon oven liner.
Amazon

Life is basically just a never-ending list of minor kitchen tasks, so it's a good thing this exists. It'll protect the base of your cooker from spills, stains, and crumbs! It can withstand temperatures of up to 260°C, and it's dishwasher-safe too!

Get it from Amazon for £3

These Orab-B toothbrush covers
Amazon

Struggling to find a cover that'll keep your electric toothbrush clean? These Oral-B ones are ideal! They clip right onto the head of your Oral-B toothbrush, providing a secure and hygienic cover in no time. The pack of six should be enough for most families!

Get six from Amazon for £4.99

These sticky bug-catching stakes
Amazon

Buy the bugs in your home a one-way ticket out of there. While I really dislike having pests in my home, I think I might hate looking at dangling fly tapes even more. These clever stakes provide a smart solution – just pop 'em into your plant's soil and leave them to work their magic!

Get 20 from Amazon for £4.99

Dr. Beckmann's miracle cleaner.
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed

Get rid of the Dreaded Patch on your carpet or other soft furnishings by using this cleaner. Sponge the affected area with a damp cloth to loosen the dirt, squeeze the bottle, and then run its built-in brush over the stain. I've used this myself and saw results in minutes!

Get it from Amazon for £2.49.

This foldable shopping cart
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed

I've been keeping my shopping trips to a minimum over the past year, so I love the fact that this trolley can hold my entire week's worth of shopping. It folds into a laptop-sized case when it's not in use, so it's totally inconspicuous when I carry it to the shops!

Get it from Amazon for £33.83

This magnetic tracker for feeding your pet
Amazon

It let you know when your pet's been fed, so they'll be unable to trick your household members into unwittingly giving them a double dinner.
You can attach it to a wide range of metal surfaces thanks to its magnetic back!

Get it from Amazon for: £7.76

This salicylic acid-infused shower soap.
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed

You can *finally* tackle that annoying bacne with the help of this soap. It's studded with exfoliating beads, and the egg shape makes it perfect for every part of your body!

Get it from Amazon for £5.85

This cooling rollerball balm
Amazon

Anyone who suffers from headaches will appreciate this rollerball.Its metal head will distribute a cooling and soothing formula over the affected area, providing relief in no time. You can use it as many times as you need to throughout the day!

Get it from Amazon for £3.33

This once-a-day verucca and wart gel
Amazon

It works to gently get rid of the affected skin while also providing a waterproof barrier over the area. You'll only need to apply it once a day for some impressive results (seriously, check out the before-and-after pics in the reviews section).

Get it from Amazon for £6.74

These frying pan-friendly scourers
Amazon

These scratch-free scourers are the latest Scrub Daddy product to snatch my debit card from my pocket! They're suitable for use on glass, cast iron, and stainless steel, so they're perfect if you want to clean up after cooking without ruining your fave pan. They also firm up when you run them under cold water for tougher stains (ugh, the dream).

Get three from Amazon for £5.44

This nonstick crisping tray
Amazon

This tray works similarly to an air fryer by ensuring that heat circulates all around your food for a crispy finish. You won't need to flip your chips mid-bake thanks to this crisper, and it comes with a five-year guarantee too!

Get it from Amazon for £5.95

This 'zero scrub' mattress-cleaning spray
Amazon

I'm a huge fan of how easy this stuff is to use – you can just spray it onto any stains and then leave it to dry (sorry, but that's EXACTLY the amount of effort I'd like to expend on every cleaning task). It'll banish any odours and discolouration, even if the stain is really tough!

Get it from Amazon for £6.99

These exfoliating washcloths
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed

Okay, so this is a little bit gross, but you know those shamefully satisfying TikToks where people remove their dead skin in icky-but-gratifying rolls? Well, I knew I had to buy the product behind the manky magic – enter these genius washcloths! They fit over your hand and shrink when they get wet to provide a rough, exfoliating surface that lifts dead skin in a matter of moments. I use mine about twice a week and am always amazed (if a little disgusted) by how well they work!

Get eight for £6.99

This genius wall-mounted brush
Amazon

You can stick this bad boy onto your walls thanks to its self-adhesive pads and you pets can self-groom! Its handy catnip compartment will make the relaxing brush even more appealing to your furry friends.

Get it from Amazon for £3.29

This vitamin C serum that exfoliates AND brightens your skin.
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed

You'll only need to use a few drops of this stuff to benefit from its smoothing formula! The serum contains hydrating hyaluronic acid and jojoba oil too.

Get it from Amazon for £6.87

This specially-designed jewellery cleaning pen
Amazon

This twist pen contains a gentle but effective cleaning fluid. Simply run its delicate brush over your jewellery and then rinse off the residue for an almost instant revamp! It works on diamonds, platinum, silver, gold, all precious stones, and most other metals.

Get it from Amazon for £8.88

These adorable watering globes
Amazon

When moisture leaves your plant's soil, it releases oxygen which then enters these watering globes, pushing out the exact amount of water proportional to the moisture lost. Once you've filled the compartments, they can last you for up to a fortnight!

Get three from Amazon for £16.99

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

