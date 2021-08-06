28 Of The Funniest Tweets About Cats And Dogs This Week (July 31-August 6)
Woof — it’s been a long week.
If you feel like you’ve been working like a dog, let us offer you the internet equivalent of a big pile of catnip: hilarious tweets about pets.
We Shih Tzu not.
Each week at HuffPost, we scour Twitter to find the funniest posts about our furballs being complete goofballs. They’re sure to make you howl.
(And if you want some more, no need to beg. Check out last week’s batch right here.)
idk who’s cat needs to hear this but pspsps
— BILL NYE THO (@Bill_Nye_Tho) August 5, 2021
The dining table at our rental house is glass. This is what I see for the entire meal. pic.twitter.com/JmTyf6oymY
— Sophie Vershbow (@svershbow) August 5, 2021
When it's time to give your cat its pill pic.twitter.com/45CgHcVnDl
— Classical Studies Memes for Hellenistic Teens (@CSMFHT) August 6, 2021
— petfinder names (@petfindernames) August 5, 2021
Pretend you’re on a phone call but use your dog’s favorite words..
Look at his little head tilts.. 😅
Sound on pic.twitter.com/2CE2OFcqGm
— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) August 5, 2021
This is Patsy. She fell asleep in the rain and is now convinced she’s having an out-of-body experience. 14/10 pic.twitter.com/IBydhfScbp
— WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) August 2, 2021
saw a “lost dog” sign while driving and it said at the bottom “DO NOT chase. he think everything a game” LMFAOOOOOO
— haze. CLT esthi 👑 (@OhHalesNaww) August 5, 2021
I’m under siege. pic.twitter.com/A5V9mocynT
— s. e. smith (@sesmith) July 31, 2021
next time we riot pic.twitter.com/LWfRiaG1X0
— ᴘᴀᴠʟᴏᴠ ᴛʜᴇ ᴄᴏʀɢɪ 🐶 (@PAVGOD) August 3, 2021
love when cats get airplane ears. like fuck yeah man you look aerodynamic as fuck right now pic.twitter.com/ujLO6sRhkR
— marina (@bloodmajick) August 2, 2021
🐈 “gimme some of that chipotle#cat#catoftwitter#catheavenpic.twitter.com/nNaeZIyBU2
— Cat's memes (@Catsmemes_usa) August 3, 2021
idk what this dog had been going through but same pic.twitter.com/hSZZsmTsFV
— ً (@rexvibing) August 5, 2021
my dog whenever i say it is bath time: https://t.co/RxsHs5kOlX
— darth™ (@darth) August 6, 2021
Fits sits. Effortless. Annoy dog... Cat heaven. pic.twitter.com/jCdVWdaxrr
— HUMOROUS ANIMALS (@CUTEFUNNYANIMAL) July 31, 2021
The funniest part about the pandemic was me and my friend group all got dogs and they all fucking hate each other lol
— db (@dbessner) August 2, 2021
cheeeeeese 📸 #CatsOfTwitterpic.twitter.com/ZpiqusJyGC
— Lu 🐈⬛ (@BlueLuCat) August 2, 2021
Oh shit they're definitely plotting pic.twitter.com/r3SgSum5DN
— John Scalzi (@scalzi) August 1, 2021
When you get home and you and your dog see each other: pic.twitter.com/ytvm6zItWf
— K 💎 (@wofai_xo) August 2, 2021
do you think my dog remembers the guy i was dating for the first few years i had him and if so, do you think my dog thinks i killed him
— amy b (@arb) August 5, 2021
this is how much i love my cat pic.twitter.com/eEwioFg3u2
— britt (@k1ssthemoon) August 3, 2021
she's excited because she matches her new blankie pic.twitter.com/19Sc2X3xH6
— 💀 autumn 🍂 (@shiftrees) August 4, 2021
Should I take my dog to the vet pic.twitter.com/yglDhadccP
— Wholesome Page ❤️ (@wholesomepage) August 5, 2021
why do labradors make the best dog scientists
they're all born with lab coats
— Ariel Edwards-Levy (@aedwardslevy) August 1, 2021
LMAOO that dog said hell naw 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/CZSiyYZSUe
— BlackCultureEntertainment🗣 (@4TheCulture____) August 2, 2021
My cat is such a fucking mood pic.twitter.com/8mKj03yVcE
— Peter Park (@peterparkTV) August 1, 2021
meet this dog instead actually https://t.co/uCjKpcBxeSpic.twitter.com/iUwEHJvF7M
— harley (@harleyrpggg) August 5, 2021
“ you don’t see us Layin on dis couch ? “ pic.twitter.com/YzWRsmdi1k
— Martinelli’s sparkling apple juice advocate. (@naaystaacks) August 6, 2021
