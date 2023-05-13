Here are the 28 best coffee shops in Johnson County, according to you — our readers

Johnson County is filled with great places to grab a cup of coffee.

That’s why we asked our readers for the best coffee shops in the Kansas City area. We quickly realized you all have passionate opinions about your espresso.

Now we’ve updated the list and focused it on Johnson County this time, to help you find your new favorite spot to quickly refuel, meet with a friend or sip solo.

Is your favorite on here, and did we miss any? Let us know your thoughts at jthompson@kcstar.com. (We like trying new coffee shops, too!)

Apogee Coffee and Draft, 670 N. Central St., Olathe. 913-490-4455

Black Dog Coffeehouse, 12815 W. 87th St. Parkway, Lenexa. 913-495-5515

Why it’s a favorite: “The coffee, duh! Even their flavored lattes still have that bold, rich but smooth coffee taste. They’re never overly sweet. Also they work with Ibis Bakery!” -Stephanie Hoffman

Black Dog Coffeehouse in Lenexa is attached to Ibis Bakery.

Brew HaHa Coffeehouse, 10332 Mastin St., Overland Park. 913-904-2099

Cafe Equinox, 7036 Nieman Road, Shawnee. 816-897-0505

Cause Coffee, 33180 W. 83rd St., De Soto. 913-709-8235

Why it’s a favorite: “Best and most consistent craft coffee quality I’ve ever experienced in a shop. The vibe is also incredible, and they donate to important local and international ‘causes’ making them uniquely intentional with their business.” -Cat Uebelein, Lenexa

Filling Station, 7420 Johnson Drive, Overland Park. 913-831-3326

Foundry Coffeehouse, 8835 Lackman Road, Lenexa. 913-888-2722

French Market, 6943 Tomahawk Road, Prairie Village. 913-362-0803

Front Range Coffeehouse & Provisions, 2718 W. 53rd St., Fairway. 913-620-3343

Ginna’s Cafe, 6503 W. 135th St., Overland Park. 913-897-3030

Why it’s a favorite: “The coffee is good!! And most of the cafe employees have been trained well and have a great knowledge of the product and love to help you figure out something new to order or just what may sound good based on your preferences.” -Megan Minkoff, Overland Park

The Golden Scoop, 9540 Nall Ave., Overland Park. 913-283-8044

Why it’s a favorite: “The Golden Scoop has AMAZING treats, coffee, and ice cream! Each of the employees has a disability, and the owners make sure that their Super Scoopers are the most successful… The customer service is the best.” -Nikki Sowell, the Northland

The Golden Scoop in Overland Park employs individuals with developmental disabilities to work in all capacities.

Groundhouse Coffee & Bakery, 103 S. Elm, Gardner. 913-856-5711

Hattie’s Fine Coffee, 4195 Somerset Drive, Prairie Village. 913-648-2326

Why it’s a favorite: “BEST coffee; their large lattes come with 4 shots. Great espresso blend: Nice, attentive staff who take care with special orders; super nice owners; cozy atmosphere; delicious scones, baked just right; gluten free snacks/breakfast options; delicious egg Sammie’s; fun and tasty seasonal drinks. Awesome patio!” -Molly Wendland, Prairie Village

Hi Hat Coffee, 5012 State Line Road, Mission Woods. 913-722-5000

Why it’s a favorite: “The coffee is just THAT good! The baristas are super nice, chill, and good at what they do; and the vibes of the place and outdoor seating are great!” -Lauren Wells, Lee’s Summit

Homer’s Coffee House, 7216 W. 80th St., Overland Park. 913-381-6022

Jinkies! Coffee and Hangout, 8350 W. 151st St., Overland Park. 913-766-0920

Why it’s a favorite: “I keep going back because the coffee is delicious and the 70’s pop culture decor tickles me as a millennial. The space is bright, welcoming, and playfully retro. Not to mention the PASTRIES! Everything nice I have to say about the coffee and Blip Roasters goes double for the handmade “pop tarts” and strudel.” -Montana Grier, Westport

Made in KC Cafe, 8703 Penrose Lane, Lenexa. 913-944-6298

Maps Coffee & Chocolate, 13440 Santa Fe Trail Drive, Lenexa. 913-281-6508

Why it’s a favorite: “They have the best beans in town! Every pour over is hand crafted and brewed to perfection!” -Rachel Hare, Shawnee

Mud Pie Vegan Bakery, 7319 W. 95th St., Overland Park. 913-283-8060

Why it’s a favorite: “THE best snacks to go with the tastiest handcrafted vegan beverages. So many fun and interesting flavors and seasonal options! Also when you bring your reusable mug, sometimes you get a little extra!” -Lexie Clark, Waldo

Outta the Blue, 5291 W. 116th Place, Leawood. 913-217-8220

The PantryKC, 7769 Quivira Road, Lenexa. 913-717-6426

Why it’s a favorite: “The coffee is that good, and the pastries are even better.” -Frederick Richards, Kansas City, Kansas

Parisi Coffee, 7261 W. 80th St., Overland Park. 913-677-8686

Pilgrim Coffee, 12643 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park. 913-258-5415

Why it’s a favorite: “Its coffee is good, and it is an inviting and popular place to hang out.” -Jeff Forker, Overland Park

Pour Coffeehouse, 11120 S. Lone Elm Road, Olathe. 913-839-9736

Why it’s a favorite: “Best Coffee - Straight Up (Golden Ticket Brew)” -Karl Geisler, Olathe

Revocup Coffee

11822 W. 135th St., Overland Park. 913-283-9232

17180 W. 87th St., Lenexa. 913-549-3743

5037 W. 117th St., Leawood. 913-387-4938

Why it’s a favorite: “Great vibe! Delicious pastries & lattes! Very nice owner!!” -Kelly Goddard, downtown

Summer Moon in Overland Park is a popular Johnson County coffee destination.

Summer Moon, 9127 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park. 913-283-8039

Why it’s a favorite: “The coffee is just that good. The moon milk rocks and they have uniquely flavored featured coffee drinks — my fave is the Cinnamoon latte with oat milk.” -Kim Schott, Overland Park

Sweet Tee’s Coffee Shop, 2063 E. Santa Fe St., Olathe. 913-544-9705

Urban Prairie Coffee, 5606b Johnson Drive, Mission. 913-214-2255

Why it’s a favorite: “They have the best staff, and the best waffles!! Also very neighborhood friendly. I walk there every Saturday morning with my husband!” -Courtney Bernard, Roeland Park