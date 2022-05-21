27 Ugly Truths About Retirement

Alaina Tweddale
·14 min read
AJ_Watt / Getty Images
AJ_Watt / Getty Images

From dealing with unexpected medical costs to supporting adult children, Americans often find themselves facing expenses they weren't anticipating in their golden years. Plus, it's harder to save for retirement today than it was 50 years ago.

Social Security: Can My Grandchild Receive Dependent Benefits?
Learn: 10 Reasons You Should Claim Social Security Early

Nearly half of seniors plan to work part-time after they retire. If you're not sure how long you'll need to work or what to expect when you retire, find out the hard truths so you can figure out when you should retire.

adamkaz / Getty Images
adamkaz / Getty Images

Some of Your Investment Success Will Be Left to Chance

What happens in the market during the 10 years before and after your retirement date can play a significant role in how well-funded your portfolio is.

"It's difficult to replace lost money during this period of time, either because of time constraints or the loss of earned income," said Patrick Daniels, a financial planner at Precedent Asset Management in Indianapolis.

To protect your retirement savings during what Daniels refers to as the high-risk window, he suggested that individuals "take a conservative approach with their investments."

Dean Mitchell / Getty Images
Dean Mitchell / Getty Images

But You Can Still Invest Too Conservatively

Steer clear of high-potential investments like stocks, and you could end up making a mistake in retirement and outspending your lifestyle, said Joseph Carbone, a certified financial planner and founder of Focus Planning Group in Bayport, New York.

"Retirees should be looking to invest in total return-type strategies that focus on stock appreciation -- more specifically dividend-producing stocks -- and good-quality bonds that don't have long maturities," Carbone said. "Many of my clients who are in or approaching retirement have a 60% stock and 40% bond allocation, with an emphasis on dividend-producing stocks and bonds that have a duration of less than six years."

Rawpixel / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Rawpixel / Getty Images/iStockphoto

You Might Not Be Saving Enough

About 64% of Americans have less than $10,000 saved for retirement, according to a recent GOBankingRates survey. Even if you plan to spend your golden years living modestly, that dollar amount won't come close to cutting it. Matt Ritt, a certified financial planner and investment advisor with Questis, suggested that investors "start saving as early as you can."

He advised investors to take advantage of 401(k), 403b and IRA accounts and maximize contributions whenever possible. To find the funds, "limit your expenses and stick to a reasonable spending plan," Ritt said.

criene / Getty Images/iStockphoto
criene / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Whether You're Young...

More than half of millennials have $0 saved in the bank for retirement, according to the GOBankingRates survey.

That's a shame, too, because the younger you are, the greater your potential to grow your nest egg through the power of compound interest. Start saving just $200 per month at age 25, and you could have $621,735 accrued by age 65, assuming an 8% rate of return.

SolStock / Getty Images
SolStock / Getty Images

... Or Whether You're Older

Sadly, baby boomers -- the group closest to retirement age -- aren't doing much better.

According to the GOBankingRates retirement survey, 30.7% of people over age 55 have retirement savings below $50,000, which is considered insufficient for those approaching their golden years. Late savers might have to play catch-up with their retirement contributions -- or even delay retirement for a few years.

pixelfit / Getty Images
pixelfit / Getty Images

You'll Probably Live Longer Than Your Folks, Which Costs More

The average life expectancy in the U.S. today is 78.6 years, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And the ugly truth about retirement is that the longer we live, the more we have to shell out to fund our extended golden years.

"With Americans living longer than ever, it's no surprise that their biggest concern is outliving their income," said Jim Poolman, executive director of the Indexed Annuity Leadership Council. "But the good news is, there are solutions for outliving income, such as looking into products that offer guaranteed lifetime income -- such as fixed indexed annuities."

romrodinka / Getty Images/iStockphoto
romrodinka / Getty Images/iStockphoto

You Could Lose Out by Mistiming Your Social Security Benefits

Start taking Social Security payments before your full retirement age and you'll permanently decrease your monthly payment. Wait until age 70 and you'll get more money with each check.

Still, that doesn't mean one strategy is always best, particularly when you factor in spousal and survivor benefits. Fortunately, there are several Social Security optimizers that can help you figure out the best time to start taking Social Security benefits, such as the Quicken Social Security Optimizer.

DGLimages / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DGLimages / Getty Images/iStockphoto

You Might Regret Skipping Your Roth Contribution

The younger you are, the more you can benefit from Roth accounts because they're funded with after-tax dollars, which accumulate investment earnings tax-free for the life of the investment, Ritt said. That makes them a great option if you expect to have a higher tax rate in retirement than you do now. By tapping your Roth account before your taxable account, you decrease the amount of distributed funds you'll pay tax on for that year.

Eva-Katalin / Getty Images
Eva-Katalin / Getty Images

You'll Have Numerous Financial Issues To Consider

"Those nearing retirement and those that have just begun retirement face the challenge of planning cash flows for their new lifestyle," said Scott Smith, a certified financial planner with Olympia Ridge Personal Financial Advisers in Rochester Hills, Michigan.

Before you tap your IRA or brokerage account, Smith suggested creating a five-year cash-flow plan, which should consider the tax repercussions of distributing from your pension, annuity, Social Security, retirement savings and even available part-time income.

"Often, these choices are made without tax efficiency in mind, and the retiree ends up paying more in taxes than they really need to," Smith said.

alvarez / Getty Images
alvarez / Getty Images

You'll Probably Need To Supplement Your Medicare

Many procedures aren't covered by Medicare, including dental, hearing, vision and long-term care in an assisted-living or nursing facility. Many retirees also face unexpectedly high deductibles and co-pays.

"The best solution is to include unexpected medical costs in your budget as you build your retirement savings," said Joshua Zimmelman, founder of Westwood Tax & Consulting. You can also enroll "in a Medicare supplemental insurance plan, which will help pay for co-payments, deductibles, co-insurance, prescription drugs and medical care while traveling overseas," he said.

Rob Marmion / Shutterstock.com
Rob Marmion / Shutterstock.com

Your Healthcare Will Cost More Than You Expect

The average couple retiring in 2019 at 65 will spend $285,000 on medical costs in retirement, according to a report by Fidelity. And not all those expenses will be covered by Medicare.

"A health savings account, or HSA, can be a huge help when it comes to preparing for those healthcare costs in retirement," said Jody Dietel, senior vice president, advocacy and government affairs at HealthEquity. When paired with a high-deductible healthcare plan, HSA contributions are made tax-free, the balance accrues tax-free and withdrawals are made tax-free, Dietel said.

"The account can build a healthy nest egg that can save you from having to pull from your 401(k) for those unforeseen healthcare costs," Dietel said.

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

Most People Will Need Long-Term Care

Around 70% of people over age 65 will need long-term care at some point in their lives, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. "The cost will vary by state, but three years can easily set you back $300,000," said Mark Struthers, a certified financial planner at Sona Financial in Chanhassen, Minnesota.

To protect against this likely expense, Struthers suggested that retirees purchase long-term care insurance, which was created to cover long-term costs -- like skilled nursing, assisted living and hospice care.

Monkey Business Images / Shutterstock.com
Monkey Business Images / Shutterstock.com

Your Overall Health Will Affect Your Retirement Costs

Regular physical exercise and activity can help you manage and prevent chronic disease, which is expensive to treat, according to the CDC. Sample exercises and diet information for retirees and people getting closer to retirement can be found at the National Institute on Aging.

South_agency / Getty Images
South_agency / Getty Images

Inflation Can Eat Away at Your Nest Egg

Thanks in large part to strategic moves by the Federal Reserve, the U.S. has seen very little inflation for the past 25 years. Still, as anyone who's lived through a sky-high inflationary environment can attest, 10%-per-year inflation can happen.

Inflation "can be devastating for retirees," Struthers said. "If we are in retirement for 30 to 40 years, and we have a fixed income stream, its purchasing power can easily be cut by 60 to 70%."

To combat inflation's effects, Struthers suggested investing in inflation-sensitive assets like Treasury inflation-protected securities (TIPs), I-Bonds and real estate.

Rawpixel / Shutterstock.com
Rawpixel / Shutterstock.com

You Don't Really Know How Much You're Spending

You should have a solid understanding of how much money you're spending -- but if you don't, you're not alone.

"Over half of the people I talk to who are gearing up for retirement don't have a good understanding of how much they spend and where it goes," said Daniel P. Johnson, a certified financial planner and founder at Forward Thinking Wealth Management in Akron, Ohio.

Retirees need to know this information because they'll use their investments to fill the gap between what's going out and what's coming in through their pensions and Social Security plans.

"There is a huge difference if you are anticipating to need an additional $20,000 annually from your investments to fill the gap versus actually needing $50,000," Johnson said.

monkeybusinessimages / Getty Images/iStockphoto
monkeybusinessimages / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Your Child Can Borrow For College, But You Can't Borrow For Retirement

Many parents find themselves stuck between wanting to help their children pay for college and wanting to save for retirement, said Sally Brandon, senior vice president, client service and advice at Rebalance IRA.

However, "putting a lot of money into a college fund isn't going to help if your retirement savings suffer as a result," she said.

Instead, Brandon suggested setting a budget for what you can afford to pay toward college.

"Tell your child what portion you can afford to pay," she said. "If you have extra money after putting away what you need for retirement, so much the better."

Monkey Business Images / Shutterstock.com
Monkey Business Images / Shutterstock.com

Your Employer Might Not Help You Prepare

Not all employers offer a 401(k) or similar plan. "While a 401(k) is a great retirement tool when available, there are other options available to you," Brandon said. For people without an employer-sponsored plan, she recommended setting up an automated payment plan to fund a Roth IRA.

"A Roth IRA helps you save both for emergencies and retirement. Money you put in as a contribution can be taken out tax-free later," Brandon said. "The account can also act as (an) estate planning tool and is generally more tax-efficient than a traditional IRA."

Peopleimages / Getty Images
Peopleimages / Getty Images

You Could Overspend on Housing

A survey by American Financing found that 44% of Americans ages 60 to 70 have a mortgage when they retire, according to the Chicago Tribune. "Some retirees even upsize their homes," said Cary Carbonaro, a certified financial planner with Goldman Sachs and author of "The Money Queen's Guide: For Women Who Want to Build Wealth and Banish Fear."

A hefty mortgage payment can seriously crimp cash flow, particularly for people on a fixed income. "Cutting your costs by downsizing is always a good idea," Carbonaro said. "Taxes, utilities and maintenance costs almost always go up."

wavebreakmedia / Shutterstock.com
wavebreakmedia / Shutterstock.com

You Could Be House Poor

Then again, paying down your mortgage might not be the best solution if it leaves you without enough of a retirement savings cushion.

"If most of your wealth is tied up in your primary residence going into retirement, it can be tricky to find a good solution that allows you to maintain your desired lifestyle -- especially if you want to stay in the home," said Taylor Schulte, founder and CEO of San Diego-based commission-free financial planning firm Define Financial.

Schulte suggested downsizing and using some of the equity to help fund your retirement. "Many people in this situation have a home that is far too large for their needs anyway," he said.

kate_sept2004 / Getty Images
kate_sept2004 / Getty Images

You Might Have To Move

Depending on where you live, you might consider moving to a place where your retirement money goes further. For many people, especially if they're worried about retirement, it's a move that can cut costs substantially. It's also an opportunity to relocate to a more attractive climate or move closer to grandkids and like-minded transplants.

pixelfit / Getty Images
pixelfit / Getty Images

You Might Have To Work Part Time

Some older Americans recognize the physical and mental health benefits that come with keeping an active mind. Others simply can't afford to retire. Whether you work past age 67 by necessity or choice, one thing is for sure: The added income can help boost your retirement nest egg.

Halfpoint / Shutterstock.com
Halfpoint / Shutterstock.com

Your Adult Children Could Derail Your Retirement Plans

Cutting off the kids might be a necessary step if you're looking to retire. In fact, 79% of parents are continuing to support their adult children financially, according to a report from Merrill Lynch and Age Wave.

For many Americans, middle age is also the prime income-earning age and ideally when savers should have the most disposable income available to bolster retirement accounts. Financially funding a loved one during those years can have a serious impact on your retirement savings.

Benjamin Brandt, a certified financial planner and president at Capital City Wealth Management in Bismarck, North Dakota, suggested folding a plan B option into a retirement plan. If you suspect your child might boomerang home, for example, "being proactive rather than reactive will always lead to better retirement outcomes," he said.

RgStudio / Getty Images
RgStudio / Getty Images

Your Aging Parents Could Affect Your Plans

Most adult children are unwilling to withhold support from a parent, so Brandt suggested that workers plan ahead if they anticipate this expense.

"If a client thinks it is likely they will care for a parent, they could build a contingency plan," he said. They could switch to part-time work earlier than expected, Brandt said, or perhaps even work longer if excess funds are needed more than excess time as a caretaker.

David Sacks / Getty Images
David Sacks / Getty Images

You Could Be Sandwiched Between Both Generations

A 2019 Nationwide Retirement Institute survey found that 38% of older adults have or have had their adult children live with them, and 16% have or had their parents live with them. Some older adults may end up having to provide financial assistance and care to both generations at the same time.

"This phenomenon is so common that it has a name: the Sandwich Generation," Brandt said.

By supporting loved ones, many people are sacrificing their own ability to save for retirement. The Nationwide Retirement Institute survey found that 21% of older adults are somewhat or very concerned about financially supporting their adult children and/or parents.

Monkey Business Images / Shutterstock.com
Monkey Business Images / Shutterstock.com

You'll Have To Talk To Your Kids About Your End-of-Life Care Decisions

No one wants to think about their own mortality, but according to information available from the National Institute on Aging, it's best to discuss end-of-life care preferences long before illness strikes.

Individuals should consider when they want to use life-prolonging measures, where they want to receive care and what they want to happen if they're physically unable to care for themselves. An ugly truth about retirement is that these are the years when those decisions need to be made, and it's best to talk to your loved ones -- and your doctors -- about your wishes.

Iakov Filimonov / Shutterstock.com
Iakov Filimonov / Shutterstock.com

You'll Need To Discuss Your Wealth Transfer Plans

Even for people with a modest inheritance to pass down, it's often difficult to initiate the money conversation, especially when you're not sure how your future heirs will react to the news of an impending windfall. Some children feel guilt at the thought of an unearned financial boon and squander the funds. Others can misinterpret your intentions. "Did Dad love my sister more than me?" can be an oft-uttered phrase among children of the deceased.

To avoid misinterpretation, have a sit-down conversation with your future heirs so they understand the rationale behind your decisions and can start preparing emotionally.

ti-ja / Getty Images
ti-ja / Getty Images

You'll Need To Address Your Burial Plan

Many people are not comfortable discussing death, said funeral director Veronica Reyes. Still, avoiding the topic can lead to bigger problems, particularly if you wait until your health is failing.

"Solidifying your burial or cremation arrangement plans now, with a cool and clear head, allows you to lock in a fixed price," Reyes said. "Your loved ones will not have to worry about being burdened with confusing decisions and unexpected funeral costs."

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 27 Ugly Truths About Retirement

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Who is under more pressure to win the Battle of Alberta?

    It's been 31 years since Edmonton and Calgary squared off on postseason ice and both teams find themselves under enormous pressure. The Flames could be on their last run with Johnny Gaudreau while the Oilers cannot afford to keep failing in the pursuit of a Stanley Cup with Connor McDavid at the helm.

  • 'Learning moment:' Embarrassing loss to Flames was catalyst for Oilers' playoff push

    EDMONTON — It was not the Edmonton Oilers’ finest hour, but a big loss to their Battle of Alberta archrivals might have been instrumental to their playoff push. The Calgary Flames pumped nine goals past the Oilers, in what could have been Edmonton’s most embarrassing outing of the season, when the teams last met on March 26. Yet the Oilers went on a 13-2-1 tear after that game to close the regular season, and then rallied to beat the Kings in seven games in the first round of the playoffs. The C

  • Leclerc takes pole ahead of Verstappen at Spanish Grand Prix

    MONTMELÓ, Spain (AP) — Formula One championship leader Charles Leclerc recovered from a spin in qualifying to put his Ferrari on the pole for the Spanish Grand Prix in a last-gasp run that bumped reigning world champion Max Verstappen. Leclerc shouted “that was good!” after his run in the closing moments of the third round of Saturday qualifying. His spin earlier in the round had sent him scurrying to the pits for a change of tires. He then tore off for his final run. Leclerc went 1 minute, 18.7

  • Perron scores twice, Blues even series with 4-1 win over Avs

    DENVER (AP) — David Perron scored twice as St. Louis switched up its line combinations, Jordan Binnington made 30 saves and the Blues beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-1 on Thursday night to tie their second-round series at a game apiece. Jordan Kyrou added a goal and Brandon Saad sealed it with an empty-netter for the Blues as they rode another stellar performance from Binnington. The Blues goaltender stopped 51 shots during a 3-2 overtime loss in Game 1. Binnington's flashing his 2019 form, when a

  • Nashville tops Montreal 2-1, ups home unbeaten streak to 23

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hany Mukhtar scored the deciding goal to spark Nashville to a 2-1 victory over CF Montreal on Wednesday, upping Nashville's home unbeaten streak to 23 straight. Nashville's run ties the LA Galaxy (2014-15) for the third longest streak in MLS history. The Houston Dynamo (2011-13) hold the record with 30. Real Salt Lake had a 29-match run in 2009-11. Mukhtar’s game-winner came in the 51st minute, putting Nashville (5-4-3) on top 2-0. C.J. Sapong assisted on the goal. Alex M

  • Canada drops 6-3 decision to Switzerland at world hockey championship

    HELSINKI — Dean Kukan and Nico Hischier scored power-play goals and Denis Malgin had two assists as Switzerland defeated Canada 6-3 on Saturday at the world hockey championship. Michael Fora, Jonas Siegenthaler, Pius Suter and Timo Meier - into an empty net - also scored for the unbeaten Swiss (5-0-0-0) at the Helsinki Ice Hall. Kent Johnson opened the scoring for the Canadians (4-0-0-1), who suffered their first loss of the preliminary round. Adam Lowry and Drake Batherson had the other goals a

  • Five things to know about the National Hockey League playoffs

    Here are five things to know as we head into Tuesday's post-season action: BATTLE OF FLORIDA The two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning and the Presidents' Trophy-winning Florida Panthers are meeting in the playoffs for the second consecutive season, with Game 1 starting Tuesday on Florida’s home ice. The NHL started awarding the Presidents’ Trophy in 1986 to the club with the best regular-season record, and this marks the ninth time that the winner of that trophy has faced

  • Over first quarter of season, Jays' strong pitching has made up for middling offence

    TORONTO — Several one-run victories by the Toronto Blue Jays in April have helped offset a May slide that has left the team hovering near the .500 mark as the 40-game post arrives this weekend. Strong pitching helped Canada's lone big-league team to a 15-8 start, but a middling offence has seen the club sputter during a current 5-10 stretch. A weekend visit by the last-place Cincinnati Reds could be just what the 20-18 Blue Jays need to get back into contender form. Here are five things of note

  • Don Cherry on relationship with Ron MacLean: 'I don't think we'll ever be friends again'

    Don't expect Don Cherry and Ron MacLean to repair their relationship anytime soon.

  • Canada's Kadeisha Buchanan wins Champions League again as Lyon beats Barcelona 3-1

    TURIN, Italy (AP) — Canadian defender Kadeisha Buchanan won the UEFA Women’s Champions League for the fifth time as Lyon beat defending champion Barcelona 3-1 in Saturday's final. Lyon, which won the trophy for a record-extending eighth time, was 3-0 up after just 33 minutes and cruised home. The French side has taken eight of the past 12 editions of the Women’s Champions League. Captain Wendie Renard, Sarah Bouhaddi and Eugénie Le Sommer have been part of all those successes. But Barcelona went

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Wednesday, the Calgary Flames host the Edmonton Oilers in Game 1 of their second-round series at 9:30 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links belo

  • Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner comments on armed carjacking incident

    Marner, who had his car stolen at gunpoint on Monday, thanked fans, friends, police, teammates and the Maple Leafs organization for their support.

  • Oilers, Flames alumni look back at last playoff Battle of Alberta: 'A lot of hate'

    CALGARY — Esa Tikkanen could feel his team's season, and perhaps the Edmonton Oilers' dynasty, starting to slip away. He also knew a 3-0 deficit — even in the knife-edged Battle of Alberta — didn't mean much at the time. The Oilers found themselves in that big hole early in Game 7 against the Calgary Flames on April 16, 1991, at what was then known as the Olympic Saddledome. Looking to shake his team to life, Edmonton head coach John Muckler called timeout late in the first period. "He goes, 'We

  • CF Montréal looks to keep unbeaten streak rolling against Nashville

    MONTREAL — CF Montréal is playing some of the best soccer in the club’s history, winning three straight games as part of a nine-game unbeaten streak in all competitions. After a convincing 2-0 win on the road against Charlotte FC, the club is also at the top of the competitive Eastern Conference. “We try and not look at the standing at this point in the season,” said midfielder Victor Wanyama. “The big thing is that we stay focused on our tasks. Hopefully we can continue and get these good resul

  • Evacuation at Labatt Memorial Park during London Majors home opener

    Fans were evacuated from Labatt Memorial Park in the fifth inning of the London Majors home opener on Friday night due to concerns of a possible gas leak at a concession stand. A number of police and fire department vehicles were called in at around 9:20 p.m., with fans being told over the PA system to leave the premises. A police news release said there were reports of two people in need of medical attention and that there was of a strong odour of gas in the air. "They put an announcement on th

  • Why the Battle of Alberta could stay a circus

    There won't be 15 goals every night, but the situation sets up for high-scoring, volatile games between the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers.

  • Lightning strike first against Panthers, win 4-1 in Game 1

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Pierre-Edouard Bellemare scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period, Andrei Vasilevskiy remained red-hot with 34 saves and the Tampa Bay Lightning topped the Florida Panthers 4-1 in Game 1 of an Eastern Conference semifinal series Tuesday night. Nikita Kucherov and Corey Perry each had a goal and an assist, and Ross Colton also scored for the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions, who went ahead 1-0 against their in-state rivals for the second consecutive season.

  • 'Lots of fire' left in Bowness at end of his Stars contract

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Rick Bowness has been on an NHL bench for a record 2,562 regular-season games as a head coach or an assistant over nearly four decades. The 67-year-old coach is not ready to be done yet even though he is at the end of his contract with the Dallas Stars. “The playoffs bring out your passion. ... That excitement and that pressure and everything, that’s what we live for,” Bowness said Tuesday. “It’s tough to walk out of that rink losing in overtime in Game 7, but it also shows

  • Not much wind and a lot of Will as Zalatoris leads at PGA

    TULSA, Okla. (AP) — The wind finally relented Friday in the PGA Championship. Will Zalatoris never did. From the fairway or the rough, Zalatoris kept hitting the golf ball on the button at Southern Hills and took advantage of gentler conditions late in the afternoon for a 4-under 66, giving him a one-shot lead over Mito Pereira of Chile. The weekend will include Tiger Woods in his second straight major, a remarkable achievement in its own right. Playing on a battered right leg from his car crash

  • Cozens hat trick leads Canada to 6-3 win over Kazakhstan at world championship

    HELSINKI — Dylan Cozens scored three times, including two power-play goals that put the game out of reach, as Canada posted a 6-3 win over Kazakhstan in a penalty-filled game Thursday at the world hockey championship. Damon Severson had the winning goal and two assists for Canada, which improved to 4-0 and set up a showdown with Switzerland (4-0) on Saturday for sole possession of first place in Group A. Drake Batherson had a goal and an assist and Adam Lowry had a power-play goal. Ryan Graves a