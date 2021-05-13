27 Things New Parents Will Probably Want To Buy

When you become a parent, you realize there’s a lot of stuff that goes with it. You’re probably constantly thinking about things like which bottles and highchairs you should buy, or wondering how you should decorate the nursery. If you need new things for your little one, we have you covered. From cozy pajamas to portable play mats, here are great essentials that’ll be a big help for you and your mini-me.

An Echo Dot with a built-in Alexa

Lull your little one to sleep with this gadget that'll play white noise and automatically shut off the lights.



Promising review: "I wasn’t sure if I’d like this at first, but I’m pleasantly surprised by how much I do. In fact I love it so much I’ve purchased two more. One for my teenager’s room and another for my toddler's room. My teenager uses it for music, and an alarm clock. She does not have a Prime account and it works perfectly for her. I use it to check the weather, my Amazon Prime order status and set multiple timers while cooking. I use the one in my baby’s room to play soothing music while she’s going to sleep. It can also be told how long to play it for or I can control it with my Alexa app on my phone." — Happy2Shop21



Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in four colors).

A walker from Joovy

This all-in-one walker will let your tiny kiddo snack, play and explore with ease. It also has a supportive seat pad that's machine-washable — which is great, because it will get messy.



Promising review: "My fiancé and I absolutely love this thing! We decided to spend a little bit of extra money and buy the Joovy walker over the other walkers on the market mostly because we didn't want to have to look at a pea green/pink walker all day (who makes these eyesores?), and we are so glad we did. This thing is very high quality! My favorite features about this is that the tray has a plastic cover on it so when you want to clean you just pop off the cover and wash in the sink, then replace. I also love how you push a latch down on the under side of the tray and you can fold the walker and store it in the corner. This walker has three adjustable heights and I was able to put my daughter in it when she was only 5 months old! The wheels also move freely and easily so you will have no problem with your baby being able to walk it around so long as you have tile flooring (I have no experience on low carpet)." — Jonathon Spencer



Get it from Amazon for $99.99 (available in four colors).

A convertible carrier

Take your mini-me on errands with you and have a free hand whenever you need to grab your wallet, phone or keys. It's also helpful if they need a break from the stroller!



Promising review: "I bought this for my 10-month-old son (currently 25 pounds at 12 months) when we went to Washington D.C. and would highly recommend for anyone traveling with a little one. He would get tired of the stroller and would want to be held, there were also times where I wanted him up close with me and not in the stroller. He was very happy and comfortable in this. I have only used the frontal position, facing me so far, I have yet to try any of the other three — but its a great product and he loves it." — Amazon Customer



Get it from Amazon for $26.95.

A jogging stroller

Take your little one for a walk or run with this stroller that comes with a multiposition seat, a lockable front swivel wheel and a spacious storage basket.



Promising review: "Love this stroller! It is so easy to push, even on gravel and off road terrain. We jog with this about 3-4 miles a day and it is great. It provides a smooth ride. We also LOVE that already came with the snack tray for baby. My son loves to eat snacks and rest his feet on it while we are on walks or runs." — Gilles2016



Get it from Amazon for $109.99+ (available in three colors).

Or a double jogging stroller

If you have two kids, this gem will make strolls around the neighborhood a breeze. With multiposition reclining seats, canopy shields and built-in speakers, your little tykes will enjoy the ride.



Promising review: "LOVE this jogger. No wiggly tire, no shaking. My husband put it together for me, he aired up the tires because they ship flat, and tightened everything up nicely. I lock the wheel (as you should according to the manual) when I run and even walk. The sun shade is large enough to cover the kids, the buckles are very basic. The foot plate is wide enough for my kids to both put their feet on it if they wanted (kids are one and almost three). I just want to emphasize how STABLE this thing is. It doesn't even wiggle when I'm running, I did sprints with this for a HIIT workout and at my fastest there wasn't even a wiggle. The fabric looks like it would easy to wipe down if I ever am brave enough to give the kids something to drink or eat while in there. The bottom compartment would be big enough for pretty much anything, and the speakers are LOUD. It actually seems louder and clearer when the lid that encloses the speakers is propped up instead of closed." — Alex



Get it from Amazon for $199.99+ (available in two styles).

Gently weighted footie pajamas

Your kiddo can finally rest easy, thanks to this adorable outfit that's soft and lets them move comfortably when it's sleepy time.



Promising review: "Helps him sleep so soundly!! I used the sack when he was first born and had to buy the next size up after three months cause he outgrew the sack way too fast. Super glad I went with this one instead of another sack. He loves being able to spread out at night:) Thanks for giving Archer lots of good sleep!" — Alisha T.



Get it from Nested Bean for $34.99 (available in sizes 3-9 months and six styles).

A pair of Freshly Picked shoes

Your kid will look so darn cute in these booties that'll actually stay on their feet.



Promising review: "Fit my 7-week-old baby girl perfectly and SO soft and cute! These are adorable and we love them as an alternative to socks, which slip right off little feet." — oystersandpearls



Get them from Amazon for $39+ (available in one-size and two styles).

An Instant Pot

This 7-in-1 gadget will act as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sautér, yogurt maker and overall warmer. And, yes, you can make baby food in it!



Promising review: "This product is beyond description! The food comes out amazing, it doesn't heat up the kitchen, there are so many recipes for meals and within minutes the food is on the table and delectable. I made St. Louis ribs last night and it fell off the bones, they were juicy and so flavorful! Looking forward to years of happiness with this kitchen appliance!!! Perfect for those that work, home school or are just tired out. Wonderful meals in minutes! You can even cook frozen meats and have it on the table in less than 30 minutes. You can't imagine how wonderful this machine cooks up mouth watering meals in minutes. Can't say enough!" —Barbara Berger



Get it from Amazon for $79.95+ (available two styles and in 3, 6, 8 or 10 quart sizes).

A sleek highchair

It comes with a removable swing-open tray that's dishwasher-friendly, so you can easily clean up after your little one eats spaghetti or mashed peas.



Promising review: "This is a great space saving and money saving high chair. The super modern design and sleek design make it so that the chair isn’t an eyesore. It also doesn’t take up much space and is a great option for someone with a small dining area or living in an apartment. The setup was very simple and because there is no fabric, cleanup is a breeze. There is very little room for food to fall between cracks, but if it does simply unhook the seat cover and wipe it up. So simple and easy to keep clean. The plastic tray cover is also a great addition. All in all, I’m glad I got this chair and decided against other super expensive options. I would definitely recommend it." — chocaholic



Get it from Amazon for $199.99 (available in five colors).

A pretty convertible crib

This bed will actually grow with your child: It starts as a crib and can be adapted into a toddler bed and then a full-size bed.



Get it from Pottery Barn Kids for $999+ (available in four colors and with or without a mattress).

An interactive play center

A variety of toys (hello, peekaboo clouds) and a 360-degree rotating seat will keep your baby entertained while you take a little time to relax.



Promising review: "This is amazing for all of the reasons included in the product description. Want to know what isn't written there? In addition to serving as a great source of entertainment, and let's be honest, giving mama a much needed hands-free break, this unit is basically a MAGIC POOP PRODUCER. My eight-month-old has struggled with constipation ever since she started on solids but a few minutes in this bad boy and, without fail, we have a special delivery. We literally call it the poop machine and we send her for a ride anytime she's gone a day or so without a deposit. Best feature ever!" — Robyn Tucker



Get it from Amazon for $124.26.

A robot vacuum

This smart gadget will clean up messes around the home, so you can focus on your kiddo and not worry about crumbs or dust on the floor.



Promising review: "I love gadgets and I wanted something to save me having to clean so often, especially now that I have a baby at home. This robotic vacuum cleaner is so simple and easy to use, you just need to take it out the box and clip on the little brushes and it is ready to go. You can just set it to auto and off it goes bumping it's way around your place. You use a small remote control to use the bot and with it you can access it's added features, like 'spot clean' and 'edges' and 'single room'. Or you can just use the remote to move the bot around vacuuming wherever you want. It's not too loud and as long as it doesn't get stuck and start beeping, baby can sleep through its noise." — al garcia



Get it from Amazon for $219.99 (available in black and white).

A portable play mat

It'll be so easy to take on the go — plus, it doubles as storage for your child's favorite toys.



Promising review: "I just hang this on the door handle of her closet and we grab it and go anytime we are going to be somewhere for a day. I imagine it will be great for traveling too. Now I don’t have to stuff a small lightweight blanket in the baby bag for floor play, this mat bag does it all! We love it. It would also be a great gift for new moms." — MRS



Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in four styles).

A baby seat cover

Great for car seats or grocery cart seats, this soft cover will keep your tot comfy while you're running errands.



Promising review: "This car seat cover is exactly what I was looking for. I was skeptical at first because of the price, but it turned out perfect. The material is a lightweight, stretchy fabric. I have washed it several times (hung it up to dry) and the material is still in tact. This will definitely go on my list of baby shower gifts." — Ashley W.



Get it from Amazon for $6.99.

A knit animal baby mobile

Your little one will love watching adorable plush animals circle above their crib. This mobile also plays a soothing tune to help them fall asleep.



Note: This mobile doesn't come with a mobile arm, but you can buy one from Pottery Barn Kids for $29.



Get it from Pottery Barn Kids for $69.



A bottle sterilizer, steamer and dryer

This multitasking gem will get your baby's bottle properly sanitized and ready to go when you need it.



Promising review: "This bottle sterilizer/dryer has been put through the paces. I have used this multiple times, every single day for almost 10 months. I have been pumping since my daughter was a few days old. So, this equipment has hundreds of parts going through it every week. At one point, I estimated going through about 100 bottle/pump parts per day. It has held up beautifully! I could not be happier with the durability and quality of the product." — Monika



Get it from Amazon for $69.95.

A night light and sound machine

This night light and sound machine will be a big help when you're trying to help your little one get a good night's sleep.



Get it from Amazon for $59.99.

A high-tech baby swing

Your kiddo will love this soothing swing, which comes with five unique motions and speeds you can control with your smartphone.



Promising review: "The fact that I am able to sit at my computer and write this review alone means this is worth five stars. My newborn has not slept without being held since we first brought him home from the hospital. He is currently asleep five minutes after putting him into the infant seat." — Sir Booga's Mummy



Get it from Amazon for $219.99.

A 72-page memory book

Keep track of your kiddo's milestones with this adorable book that comes with cute stickers and plenty of photo space.



Promising review: "This book is well made with thick pages and very cute artwork. It has monthly pages for the first year and pages for many first holidays. It has pages for hand and foot prints, various photo pages for mom and baby during pregnancy and lots of 'firsts' pages. It has extra pages for miscellaneous photos, an envelope attached to the rear book cover and a full blank lined page for additional notes." — C. Pollard



Get it from Amazon for $29.97.

A portable bassinet

This bassinet lets your baby sleep comfortably, so you can easily visit a relative's house or go on vacation without naptime issues.



Promising review: "Purchased in a panic after our first night home from the hospital. This is a perfect budget option for those who don’t want babe to co-sleep and don’t want/need a fancy bassinet. The rocking feature is awesome — every time my daughter moves a little, the bassinet rocks with her. I like that it isn’t huge or heavy and will store easily when we are done with it." — Amazon Customer



Get it from Amazon for $71.10.

A wooden name sign

Proudly display your baby's moniker in their nursery. Don't forget to take a picture for the 'gram.



AdorenStudio is a small Etsy shop based in Chicago that specializes in gorgeous nursery art.



Promising review: "So in love with how this turned out! The last piece of our daughter’s nursery and it couldn’t be anymore perfect! Thank you so much!" — alichiaheminger



Get it from AdorenStudio on Etsy for $28.99+ (available in seven sizes and 29 font styles).

A baby monitor

Monitor your little one with motion detection, a 360-degree viewing angle and two-way audio that'll let you listen in when you're not in the same room.



Promising review: "I wanted a monitor for my 3-year-old son that connects to my phone and this one is amazing. I can choose to alert for noise, motion, both or neither as notifications on my phone. I also like that I can connect from multiple phones and will probable use my iPad for connection, as well. It has two-way audio that doesn’t sound weird (others sound just different enough that they scare him) and it doesn’t drain my battery like I was expecting. I will probably purchase more for other rooms since the app can control multiple cameras." — Whitney Ray



Get it from Amazon for $29.99.

Or a one-way baby monitor

With up to 1,000 feet of range, a vibrating sound alert, a talk-back intercom and a night light, you can easily keep an eye on your baby while they rest.



Promising review: "I don't have a screen to stare at and obsess over, it doesn't connect over our terrible WiFi so no worries there, and it lets you know if something is wrong — wrong with its system or wrong with baby. Oh, and as you can probably tell, it's SUPER portable! We take this over to my parents' house all the time and we don't have to reset everything, just plug it in and go." — Ren Woodard



Get it from Amazon for $29.99.

A contoured changing pad

Diaper changing will be a whole lot easier, thanks to this cushioned surface that'll keep your baby comfy while you clean them up.



Get it from Crate and Barrel for $45.

A stretch mark massage oil

Over 1,500 moms swear by this formula that acts as a shield against stretch marks and doubles as a soothing massage oil.



Promising review: "This oil makes my skin feel and look amazing. I apply it somewhat generously after the shower to my entire body, not just areas of concern. My skin looks and feels well hydrated and conditioned after use. I usually wait 15-20 minutes after application until I get dressed. The product is oil, so it needs time to soak into my skin. Overall, I love this oil so well that I plan to continue using this oil postpartum and beyond." — JoRuth



Get it from Amazon for $21.49.

An OXO tub stopper

This small stopper will be a big help for bathtime, because it'll prevent water from slowly draining out of the tub.



Promising review: "I have a 3-year-old, an 18-month-old and a 6-month-old. I was so tired of saying, 'Stop unplugging the drain!' This has saved me from myself. I know it seems silly to talk about a product that was $8 changing my life, but it's about the little things. The kids can sit on it, and 9 times out of 10 it doesn't move. Does it slip sometimes, yes. But I could expect that with anything when it comes to life with my kiddos. If you're thinking about buying it, I'm here to tell you DO IT. It sticks to the wall, so it's not falling all over the bath tub when I shower like other products." — MelCoff2018



Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in three colors).

And a glider and ottoman set

Sit in a comfy spot during middle-of-the-night feedings and other times when you're spending one-on-one time with your little one.



Promising review: "My husband and I bought this glider and ottoman in preparation for our new baby. It arrived quickly and was very easy to assemble. It took my husband about 10 minutes to assemble the chair with one tool (a wrench which is provided). The cushions are soft and very comfortable! The seat bottom feels like memory foam and the arm and back cushions are also very soft and comfortable. The wood color and cushion covers are true to the product picture." — Amazon Customer



Get it from Amazon for $149.99+ (available in seven styles).



