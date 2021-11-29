27 Target Cyber Monday Deals That Are Actually Worth Shopping — Including a Roomba Vacuum for $200 Off

airpods, vacuum

There have been so many retailers dropping epic discounts this weekend, but if there's one more you don't want to miss, it's Target's Cyber Monday 2021 sale. Whether you're shopping for home goods or tech gadgets, there are plenty of deals worth taking advantage of.

Some of the most notable markdowns include a Dyson cordless vacuum for $50 off, Bose noise-canceling headphones for 40 percent off, and this KitchenAid stand mixer for $80 less than usual. There are even some great deals on clothing and accessories hidden in Target's sale section, so you can add staple pieces to your wardrobe without breaking the bank. (These high-rise jeans are only $15 and this cozy cable knit sweater is just $14.)

Even though you still have a full day to take advantage of the discounts, we recommend shopping ASAP because there's no way of knowing if your favorite items will go out of stock. Keep scrolling to browse our favorite deals from Target's Cyber Monday sale, or head directly to its site for an even bigger selection.

Best Vacuum Deals

Major brand names like Dyson, Shark, and Bissell are marked down at Target for Cyber Monday. You can even get an already affordable robot vacuum for under $135 thanks to a 52 percent discount, or splurge on a self-emptying iRobot Roomba that's a whopping $200 off.

Best Home Deals

When it comes to home goods, Target has plenty of impressive deals on bedding. There's this linen-blend sheet set going for 40 percent off, which brings the price down to under $50 in every size and color. Or, get this oversized throw pillow while it's only $30. Available in 10 different colors, it has a pretty chevron design that will instantly add dimension to your couch.

Best Kitchen Deals

KitchenAid's powerful stand mixer is already sold out in some colors, but you can still snag it in red and silver at an $80 discount. You'll also find impressive deals on coffee makers from Nespresso and Keurig as well as air fryers, like this versatile multicooker from Instant Pot that's 40 percent off.

Best Clothing and Accessories Deals

If you frequently shop at Target, then you already know its clothes, shoes, and accessories are always available for great prices — but these Cyber Monday discounts make them even better. From crossbody bags to high-rise jeans, there are so many fashion items included in the sale.

Best Tech Deals

One of the best tech deals at Target right now is on Apple AirPods. You can get the second generation with a wireless charging case for just $115, or the AirPods Pro with a $60 discount.

