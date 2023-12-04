27 Screenshots Of Entitled Neighbors Who Thought The Whole World — Or At Least The Whole Neighborhood — Revolved Around Them
1.This nosy neighbor who put up a security camera facing their neighbor's yard after they put a fence up for privacy:
2.This neighbor who kept asking for more and more money:
3.This neighbor who reported their neighbor to HOA for running a daycare because they heard kids playing:
4.This neighbor who parked in front of their neighbor's mailbox:
5.This neighbor who didn't pay for the Hulu account they were using:
6.This neighbor who wanted access to a pool that wasn't theirs:
7.These neighbors who signed a petition to get someone to cut down the trees in their yard:
8.These neighbors who would completely block the stairway with their shoes:
9.This neighbor who learned not to play with bows and arrows in their neighborhood:
10.This neighbor who wanted a dog-sitter...for free:
11.This neighbor who appreciated a manicured lawn:
12.This neighbor whose son threw a fit when someone didn't mow their dad's lawn:
13.This person who texted their neighbor to bring them cookies:
14.This neighbor who returned a child's football like this after it was accidentally thrown into their yard:
15.This neighbor who wanted free, homecooked food delivered to them:
16.This neighbor who stole someone's mail:
17.This neighbor who threw out items they were gifted right in front of the person who gave them to them:
18.This neighbor who blamed someone for something they couldn't control:
19.This neighbor who was picky about free fruit:
20.This neighbor who made a noise complaint — well, more of a threat, actually:
21.This neighbor who was PISSED that snow wasn't shoveled from their property:
22.This neighbor who kept their absurdly bright security light on all day and night:
23.This neighbor who let their dog pee on their neighbor's pumpkins:
24.This neighbor who would take up two parking spots when his wife wasn't home so that they were the only tenants who could park their cars in the shade:
25.This neighbor who essentially wanted free babysitting:
26.These neighbors who were actually mad that someone had Christmas lights up before Thanksgiving:
27.And lastly, this neighbor who kept placing empty syringes on their neighbor's balcony to try to get them evicted: