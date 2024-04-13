27 Pictures Of 2000s Things That Millennials Have Forgotten About, But Will Remember Immediately When Seeing Them

1.Comedy CDs that you would either buy or burn a copy from a friend (and listen to over and over):

Queen's Collectibles and Treasures/ Comedy Central Records / Via ebay.com

2.Segways, which were so hyped up and promised to be the way people would get around in the near future:

David Lefranc / Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

3.LiveStrong bracelets which EVERYBODY owned and wore because "they cared":

Medianews Group / MediaNews Group via Getty Images

4.And various other cause bracelets that some people would stack together and wear all at once because "they REALLY cared":

Gregg DeGuire / WireImage / Getty Images

5.Catherine Zeta-Jones as the spokesperson for T-Mobile:

6.And Britney Spears as the spokesperson for Pepsi — which featured her in some iconic commercials and the boppish jingle "The Joy of Pepsi":

7."Jesus is my Homeboy" trucker hats that they would sell at Urban Outfitters (and, of course, they also sold the T-shirts as well):

8.Low-rise jeans that had laced-up sides and that anyone wearing them probably couldn't sit down in:

Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

9.IPod socks that literally did nothing to protect your iPod if you accidentally dropped it. They were also inconvenient to use because you couldn't access the controls for the iPod without pulling the whole thing out:

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

10.And the iHome stereo with the remote, which was also such a flex if you owned one:

11.Altoids Sours, which would scratch the hell out of the inside of your mouth but were so worth it for the flavor:

12.The MTV Icon specials that, sadly, they didn't do enough of:

13.And the annual VH1 Big in... award show, which was a lot of fun and, sadly, they stopped putting together after '06:

14.The red-eyes effect you would get in, like, 60% of the photos you took with flash:

15.Having to call yourself, listen to your outgoing greeting, and then press your code in order to listen to your voicemails:

KMazur / WireImage / Getty Images

16.The collections of cords you would have because every time you changed cellphones, they would come with a totally different charging cord:

17.Having to use four or more discs to install just ONE game on to the desktop:

18.Those water wheel timers that everyone had and were kinda mesmerizing to look at:

Story continues

Rhode Island Novelty / Via amazon.com

19.Talk Soup on E!, hosted by Aisha Tyler:

20.Crossing Over with John Edward — which would always creep you out whenever he'd communicate with a dead relative of someone in his audience:

John Edward / Via youtube.com

21.Fancy and "slim" under cabinet CD players (that came with a remote, of course) that rich people would install in their Tuscan kitchens:

22.Multi-disc DVD players (that were connected to a 5.1 surround sound system, of course) that were another thing only rich people had and felt like the height of technology:

Star Tribune Via Getty Images / Star Tribune via Getty Images

23.Board games that you had to play along with a DVD:

24.Snuggies, which you were always tempted to get because they played the commercial nonstop:

Allstar Marketing Group / Via youtube.com

25.Abercrombie & Fitch's problematic graphic tees:

26.Paris Hilton's witty and self-deprecating book Confessions of an Heiress:

Simon & Schuster, Inc/ J. Vespa / WireImage / Getty Images

27.And lastly, the frustration when the DVR would stop recording a show before it got to the end because the show ran a few minutes over: