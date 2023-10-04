27 people hurt in University of Maryland bus crash

A crash involving a University of Maryland bus has left 27 people injured. Officials say the collision happened when the bus crashed into a light pole near the school's campus.

Prince George’s County Fire and EMS Department reported that the crash took place just before 10:20 a.m. ET Wednesday and occurred along University Boulevard in College Park which is just north of the school's campus.

The 27 people hurt in the crash were treated for minor injuries, the department reported on X.

Approx 10:20 am #PGFD units were dispatched to Baltimore Ave & University Blvd in College Park for a rescue call. On scene crews found a University of MD bus into a light pole. 27 patients with minor injuries to be transported. PIO en route. — Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department (@PGFDNews) October 4, 2023

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

The Prince George County Police reported on X that the southbound Route 1 will be closed for several hours so officers can investigate the crash.

ROAD CLOSURE: Southbound Route 1 will be closed for serval hours due to a crash investigation. Please follow police direction. #MDTraffic pic.twitter.com/denNiGWQ4R — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) October 4, 2023

University of Maryland bus crashed into a light pole near the school's campus on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023 sending 27 people to hospitals.

Rebecca Rebecca Aloisi, a university spokesperson, told USA TODAY the school was aware of the crash involving the UMD commuter bus and was gathering more information.

"We are concerned for the members of our community involved and are focused on providing support," Aloisi said. "We will share more information when it becomes available."

This is a developing story.

Natalie Neysa Alund is a senior reporter for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on X @nataliealund.

