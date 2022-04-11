27-year-old Shawnee man killed in single-vehicle crash on Shawnee Mission Parkway

A 27-year-old Shawnee man died in a single-car rollover crash early Sunday on Shawnee Mission Parkway, a police spokesman said.

Police responded about 6:30 a.m. to investigate an injury wreck near Shawnee Mission Parkway and Lackman Road, said Sgt. Nick Shurmantine in a news release. By the time officers arrived, the driver had died.

An investigation into the crash determined that the vehicle was headed east on Shawnee Mission Parkway when it left the road and overturned. The driver was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The identity of the driver has not been released.

The Shawnee Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit is investigating the crash.