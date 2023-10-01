27-year-old on lawn mower is fatally hit by landing airplane, Oklahoma officials say

A 27-year-old Oklahoma woman was fatally struck by an airplane while riding a lawn mower, investigators told news outlets.

The collision happened at Broken Bow Airport, a small airport in McCurtain County, on the afternoon of Sept. 29, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol told KOTV.

The 70-year-old pilot had just touched down when he spotted the woman, identified as Samantha Hayes, on the runway on a lawnmower, KFOR reported.

He tried to pull up to avoid hitting her, but she was clipped by a wing and died, investigators said, KOCO reported.

The town of Broken Bow, population 4,200, is roughly 220 miles southeast of Oklahoma City.

