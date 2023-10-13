27 Modern Vanilla-Scented Products That Are Anything But Boring

Vanilla-scented perfumes, body and skin-care products tend to be associated with a juvenility and cloying sugariness that can be off-putting — and certainly not sexy. But vanilla-scented products don't always have to be quite so... well, vanilla. They can also be lively, nuanced and balanced — as well as comforting, deep and even sultry.

Today's modern vanilla fragrances incorporate smoky notes of bourbon, tobacco or hay; ground themselves in amber, cashmere or musk matcha tea; and brighten things up with cypress, pink peppercorn or turmeric root. Sure, there's the occasional cookie-scented body cream or soft serve-inspired lip balm, but even these sweeter confections feel elevated and refined far beyond what a typical tween vanilla body splash might impart.

Ahead, we've rounded up 27 sweet — but not cloying, saccharine or boring — vanilla-scented beauty products we're loving right now. Keep scrolling to see (and shop!) them all.

Chanel L'Huile Vanille Body Massage Oil, $230, available here

Brown Girl Jane Dawn Eau de Parfum, $102, available here

Fenty Skin Butta Drop Vanilla Dream Shimmering Whipped Oil Body Cream, $45, available here

Diptyque Vanille Candle, $74, available here

Nette Thé Vanille Eau de Parfum, $120, available here

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask in Vanilla, $24, available here

Byredo Vanille Antique Eau de Parfum, $350, available here

54 Thrones African Beauty Butter in Ugandan Vanilla and Ethiopian Honey, $24, available here

Dedcool Vanilla Balm Stick, $10, available here

D.S. & Durga Deep Dark Vanilla Eau de Parfum, $210, available here

Being Frenshe Soothing Body Serum Stick in Cashmere Vanilla, $17, available here

Hanahana Amber Vanilla Shea Body Butter, $32 , available here

First Aid Beauty Vanilla Cookie Ultra Repair Cream, $18, available here

By Rosie Jane Dulce Perfume Oil, $45, available here

The 7 Virtues Vanilla Woods Eau de Parfum, $88, available here

Ellis Brooklyn Vanilla Milk Eau de Parfum, $108, available here

Story continues

Glasshouse Fragrances A Tahaa Affair Vanilla Caramel Candle, $50, available here

Touchland Power Mist Hydrating Hand Sanitizer in Vanilla Blossom, $10, available here

Heretic Dirty Vanilla Eau de Parfum, $165, available here

Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm in Vanilla, $24, available here

Kayali Vanilla 28 Eau de Parfum, $125, available here

Tom Ford Tobacco Vanille Eau de Parfum, $185, available here

Laura Mercier Ambre Vanille Serum Body Cream, $72, available here

Le Labo Tonka 25 Eau de Parfum, $230, available here

Marie Hunter Bourbon Vanilla Signature Candle, $58, available here

TPH By Taraji Baby Buff'd Exfoliating Body Polish Vanilla + Tuberose, $12, available here

Mutha The Nudist Body Scrub, $68, available here

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.