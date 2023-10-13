27 Modern Vanilla-Scented Products That Are Anything But Boring
Vanilla-scented perfumes, body and skin-care products tend to be associated with a juvenility and cloying sugariness that can be off-putting — and certainly not sexy. But vanilla-scented products don't always have to be quite so... well, vanilla. They can also be lively, nuanced and balanced — as well as comforting, deep and even sultry.
Today's modern vanilla fragrances incorporate smoky notes of bourbon, tobacco or hay; ground themselves in amber, cashmere or musk matcha tea; and brighten things up with cypress, pink peppercorn or turmeric root. Sure, there's the occasional cookie-scented body cream or soft serve-inspired lip balm, but even these sweeter confections feel elevated and refined far beyond what a typical tween vanilla body splash might impart.
Ahead, we've rounded up 27 sweet — but not cloying, saccharine or boring — vanilla-scented beauty products we're loving right now. Keep scrolling to see (and shop!) them all.
Chanel L'Huile Vanille Body Massage Oil, $230, available here
Brown Girl Jane Dawn Eau de Parfum, $102, available here
Fenty Skin Butta Drop Vanilla Dream Shimmering Whipped Oil Body Cream, $45, available here
Diptyque Vanille Candle, $74, available here
Nette Thé Vanille Eau de Parfum, $120, available here
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask in Vanilla, $24, available here
Byredo Vanille Antique Eau de Parfum, $350, available here
54 Thrones African Beauty Butter in Ugandan Vanilla and Ethiopian Honey, $24, available here
Dedcool Vanilla Balm Stick, $10, available here
D.S. & Durga Deep Dark Vanilla Eau de Parfum, $210, available here
Being Frenshe Soothing Body Serum Stick in Cashmere Vanilla, $17, available here
Hanahana Amber Vanilla Shea Body Butter, $32 , available here
First Aid Beauty Vanilla Cookie Ultra Repair Cream, $18, available here
By Rosie Jane Dulce Perfume Oil, $45, available here
The 7 Virtues Vanilla Woods Eau de Parfum, $88, available here
Ellis Brooklyn Vanilla Milk Eau de Parfum, $108, available here
Glasshouse Fragrances A Tahaa Affair Vanilla Caramel Candle, $50, available here
Touchland Power Mist Hydrating Hand Sanitizer in Vanilla Blossom, $10, available here
Heretic Dirty Vanilla Eau de Parfum, $165, available here
Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm in Vanilla, $24, available here
Kayali Vanilla 28 Eau de Parfum, $125, available here
Tom Ford Tobacco Vanille Eau de Parfum, $185, available here
Laura Mercier Ambre Vanille Serum Body Cream, $72, available here
Le Labo Tonka 25 Eau de Parfum, $230, available here
Marie Hunter Bourbon Vanilla Signature Candle, $58, available here
TPH By Taraji Baby Buff'd Exfoliating Body Polish Vanilla + Tuberose, $12, available here
Mutha The Nudist Body Scrub, $68, available here
Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.
Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.