27 Genius Things Retirees Should Do With Their Money Right Now

John Csiszar
·12 min read
FlamingoImages / Getty Images/iStockphoto
FlamingoImages / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Retiring isn't the end of your financial journey. Though you might be done planning for your golden years, you'll still have to understand how to save and spend money in retirement. This isn't always easy, as you're likely living on a fixed income.

Read More: 27 Ugly Truths About Retirement
Find Out: 20 Best Places To Live on Only a Social Security Check

So, it can be frustrating that there is no standard playbook dictating where retirees should put their money. However, a lack of one-size-fits-all advice is actually a positive. It gives you the freedom to choose from a variety of spending and saving options, shaping your retirement into exactly what you want it to be.

monkeybusinessimages / Getty Images/iStockphoto
monkeybusinessimages / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Start a Business or Side Gig

In retirement, you're likely to find that you have more free time to devote to your hobbies and passions. There might be no better time to invest in a side gig or part-time business. Draft a business plan, speak to your local chamber of commerce or state licensing board and figure out how much it will cost to launch your new project. Whether you follow your dream for your own fulfillment or to turn a profit, this could end up being a satisfying use of your retirement funds.

Rawpixel.com / Shutterstock.com
Rawpixel.com / Shutterstock.com

Donate to Charities

When you retire, you might not have as many expenses as when you were working. Your mortgage and cars might be paid off, and your kids will likely be on their own. If you find yourself with excess cash, consider increasing your contributions to your favorite charity. In addition to getting a possible tax break, you'll be using your golden years to help out others in need.

Tinpixels / Getty Images
Tinpixels / Getty Images

Continue To Regularly Invest

Just because you're retired doesn't mean that you should stop investing. For one thing, retirement might last a lot longer than you imagine. As of 2018, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates life expectancy at 78.6 years old. If you were to retire at the early retirement age of 62, the estimated life expectancy leaves you with over 15 years of expenses without regular work. That's a long time to stretch out your money, and it could be even longer. Keeping your funds invested -- and contributing more -- can help ensure that you won't outlive your money.

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

Open Accounts or College Funds for Grandchildren

If you feel like your retirement is set and you don't need to sock away more money for yourself, how about starting some investments for those you love? You can open regular investment accounts for your children, grandchildren or other relatives, or you can open specialized educational accounts such as a 529 plan. An added benefit of a 529 plan is that you can change your beneficiary at any time -- even making yourself the beneficiary.

katleho Seisa / iStock.com
katleho Seisa / iStock.com

Delay Social Security

Though not a place to "put" your money, delaying Social Security is an excellent example of what you can "do" with your money. If you were born in 1943 or later, every year that you can defer taking Social Security increases those payments by up to 8 percent, up until age 70. In essence, you're getting a guaranteed return on your Social Security "investment" every year that you wait, and that's a return that can be tough to beat.

malerapaso / Getty Images/iStockphoto
malerapaso / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Contribute To a Roth IRA

One clever option for saving in retirement is to contribute to a Roth IRA. The traditional "downside" of a Roth IRA is that you don't get a tax deduction on your contributions. However, as a retiree, you're likely in a lower tax bracket than when you were working; thus, getting a tax deduction on your contributions is not as important. Plus, with a Roth IRA, there is no age limit on contributions, unlike with a traditional IRA.

Yobro10 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Yobro10 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Improve Your Quality of Life

Certain things get harder as you age; it's just the way it is. When you're retired, your quality of life can be greatly improved if you spend some money on modern conveniences. If you need help hiking a mountain, invest in a good knee brace; if you can't get in and out of the car quite as easily as you used to, invest in a door handle or other tool that can give you leverage.

Chaay_Tee / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Chaay_Tee / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Invest in Yourself

One of the best investments you can make at any time of your life is in yourself. This doesn't change after retirement; in fact, many doctors suggest that retirees continually challenge themselves mentally to stave off the deterioration that sometimes accompanies old age. Invest in a good online course in a topic that interests you, or better yet, invest in an on-site course that requires you to interact socially with other students of all ages.

iStock.com
iStock.com

Buy a Fixed Annuity

A fixed annuity is another way to ensure that you don't outlive your savings. When you buy a fixed annuity, your lump sum of cash is turned into a lifetime stream of income, no matter how long you live. With life expectancy getting longer and longer, more than 30 years of retirement is no longer unheard of.

Monkey Business Images / Shutterstock.com
Monkey Business Images / Shutterstock.com

Pay Off Your Mortgage

If you're looking at where to put your cash when you retire, consider paying off your mortgage. By the time you retire, the remaining balance on your home might be small enough to pay off in a single lump sum. Then, you can enjoy the remaining years of your life without having to worry about a mortgage or rent payment. This can free up your funds for other activities, or at the very least, give you peace of mind that you will always have a place to stay for free.

sirtravelalot / Shutterstock.com
sirtravelalot / Shutterstock.com

Buy a Motor Home or RV

When discussing retirement planning, many advisors suggest that retirees downsize, as single-family homes are often too large and require too much upkeep for a retired couple. One option is to get rid of your home altogether and buy a motor home or RV. With a smaller, mobile space, you won't have to worry about property taxes and large property maintenance bills, and you can travel to friends and family and visit places you've always wanted to see.

andresr / Getty Images
andresr / Getty Images

Buy Rental Properties

In addition to -- or instead of -- paying off your mortgage, investing in real estate can be a good move for retirees. If you buy rental properties, you can generate passive income every year from your renters. Additionally, the value of the property you buy might grow in value as well.

Another option is to invest in transforming one of the rooms of your existing house into an Airbnb or other rental property, thereby generating income on an asset you already own.

Kinga / Shutterstock.com
Kinga / Shutterstock.com

Invest in Step-Up CDs

A step-up CD allows you to raise the interest rate on your investment to the then-current rate. Although many step-up CDs grant this privilege once during the original CD term, some have multiple step-up options. These types of CDs can be great investments for retirees, as they not only take advantage of rising interest rates but are also FDIC-insured.

gradyreese / Getty Images
gradyreese / Getty Images

Buy TIPS

Inflation can be the worst enemy of a retiree. Inflation reflects rising prices for goods and services, from groceries and gas to the price of entertainment. As many retirees are on a fixed income, rising costs make that money less valuable. A Treasury Inflation-Protected Security can combat the rising prices brought on by inflation, and it's backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government.

szefei / Shutterstock.com
szefei / Shutterstock.com

Add To Your Emergency Fund

When you're retired, life still goes on. Surprises still come up. You still need to contribute to an emergency fund to have a cushion to pay those expenses. In fact, in retirement, an emergency fund is even more important, since you won't generally have as large of an income to cover unexpected costs.

ipopba / iStock.com
ipopba / iStock.com

Buy Income-Producing Investments

As a retiree, you'll no longer have a regular monthly income from a job. To replace this income, consider investing at least a portion of your money into income-producing stocks, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds or bonds. Each of these types of investments has its own risk/reward profile, and you'll likely want to consult a financial advisor to choose the right instruments. However, some combination of income-producing investments can help replace your lost employment income while you're retired.

iStock.com
iStock.com

Invest In a Variable Annuity With a Guaranteed Income Rider

A variable annuity with a guaranteed income rider is another investment option for retirees looking for both income and growth. Also known as a guaranteed minimum income benefit, these types of annuities offer the potential for market growth but still guarantee that investors will receive at least a minimum amount of income. This type of hybrid investment can make sense for retirement-age investors who can't risk their entire portfolios in the equity market.

Hero Images / Getty Images
Hero Images / Getty Images

Purchase Equity-Linked CDs

An equity-linked CD is a guaranteed product that will give you a basic CD return plus a kicker based on the performance of the equity markets. Though there's no guarantee that you'll earn a huge return, your downside is limited, as you're always guaranteed to at least get back the amount of your investment. This can be a good option for retirees who want a chance at a return higher than a straight CD can offer while still protecting their principal.

CatLane / Getty Images/iStockphoto
CatLane / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Keep Money in Your 401(k) as Long as You Can

Though not all employers will allow this, keeping your money in your old employer's 401(k) plan as long as possible can be a great strategy for retirees. For starters, your money will remain in its tax-deferred wrapper. Even better, you'll still have access to all of the 401(k) options of your former employer. Assuming you were in a good plan, this can be a lot less stressful and more convenient than having to roll over your 401(k) plan into an IRA and start your whole investment program over from scratch.

wavebreakmedia / Shutterstock.com
wavebreakmedia / Shutterstock.com

Make an Estate Plan

To simplify life for your heirs, hire a good estate planning lawyer to draft whatever end-of-life documents are appropriate for your situation. Though some households will only require a will, many others are better served with a trust or comprehensive estate plan. Not only will this ensure that your money goes where you want it to upon your death, but you can also prepare for other possible contingencies, such as if you become incapacitated.

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

Invest In a Garden

One of the best ways to invest in yourself and to help keep you powered through retirement is to eat healthy food. If you create and maintain your own garden, not only are you getting farm-fresh product, you're keeping your mind occupied with a hobby that many people enjoy. Plus, your garden investment is likely to pay off over time, as your vegetables will be much more inexpensive than those you can get from a grocery store.

Syda Productions / Shutterstock.com
Syda Productions / Shutterstock.com

Prepay Funeral Expenses

No one likes to think of their own mortality, but if you prepay your funeral expenses, you'll solve a number of potential problems. For starters, you know that you'll get exactly what you want when it comes to your funeral and burial or cremation. An additional benefit is that you'll take a bit of the burden off of your heirs during what is bound to be a difficult time.

Sisoje / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sisoje / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Remodel or Upgrade Your Home

Remodeling your home won't necessarily increase its value -- in fact, some renovations are known money-losers. So why spend money in retirement on a remodel? At this point in life, it's time to enjoy the fruits of your labor. Upgrade your home with something you'll enjoy, whether that's a private movie room or a new luxurious bathroom.

Rawpixel.com / Shutterstock.com
Rawpixel.com / Shutterstock.com

Upgrade to Energy-Efficient Appliances

As a retiree, you can expect to be home more than when you were working. The more time you spend at home, the higher you can expect your utility bill to be. To combat this, consider upgrading your appliances into energy-efficient ones. This can result in a big savings, especially if you've had the same appliances for 10, 20 or even 30 years.

Tero Vesalainen / Shutterstock.com
Tero Vesalainen / Shutterstock.com

Buy a Bigger TV

A bigger TV might be a waste of money for some, but if you're retired, it can help your quality of life in a few ways. For starters, a bigger screen makes it easier to read numbers and small figures, which can get harder to do as you age. A bigger TV might also significantly broaden your entertainment universe, particularly if you get a Roku TV that offers access to numerous additional channels and services, some of which are free. Finally, a new TV might be more energy-efficient than your old one.

alvarez / Getty Images
alvarez / Getty Images

Join AARP

Joining the AARP, formerly known as the American Association of Retired Persons, only costs $16 per year but opens up a world of discounts and benefits to people aged 50 or older. You can get cheaper movie tickets, car rentals, dental insurance and other products and services just by being a member, making that small investment a smart thing to do with your money when you retire.

 

SolStock / iStock.com
SolStock / iStock.com

Travel

Many retirees have accumulated a lifetime of possessions. But as the old saying goes, "you can't take it with you." Once it's safe to start traveling again, you can start to accumulate memories and experiences rather than possessions. Spending that travel time with friends and family can build and strengthen bonds as well, providing a fulfilling retirement.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 27 Genius Things Retirees Should Do With Their Money Right Now

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Defending world champions Pavan, Humana-Paredes open beach volleyball worlds with dominant victory

    Canada's Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes began the defence of their world title with a dominant win on Day 1 at the FIVB Beach Volleyball World Championships in Rome, Italy on Friday. The Canadian duo defeated Australia's Georgia Johnson and Alisha Stevens 21-17, 21-6 in women's pool play. Pavan and Humana-Paredes won their their first beach volleyball tour title since the 2019 Vienna Major last week, outlasting Bárbara Seixas and Carolina Solberg Salgado of Brazil in three sets at the Pr

  • Raising competition age for figure skaters not enough to combat abusive coaches, former skaters say

    By the time she was a teenager, Canadian figure skating champion Sandra Bezic was flying around the world to compete. Pushed by her parents to be at the top of the sport, she made it to the Olympics in 1972, when she was just 15 years old. At 17, Bezic retired from skating. She was struggling with an injury, burnout and pressure from those around her. "I hit a wall. There was no support system in place at the time. It was just, you know, sort of all my fault I failed," she told CBC News in an in

  • Draisaitl deserves all the praise for valiant playoff fight

    Leon Draisaitl again proved he is amongst the game's elite by playing through injury at such a high level despite Edmonton's playoff disappointment.&nbsp;

  • Roy still 'emotional' over Remparts' ouster, will take time to decide future

    QUEBEC — Still emotional over the Remparts' ouster from the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League post-season, head coach and general manager Patrick Roy says he is undecided about his future with the team. Roy made the comments at the team's end of season press conference at the Vidéotron Centre on Wednesday morning. Standing next to team president Jacques Tanguay, the Hall of Fame goaltender said he will take another week to make up his mind. Roy said he is still upset that his team is not playing

  • Why the Raptors travel across the world to meet NBA prospects

    The assistant GM/VP of player personnel for the Raptors discusses why Toronto isn't shy to travel anywhere in the world to meet NBA prospects and how that impacts its drafting process.

  • Report: Lots of Raptors 'dissatisfied with roles in Toronto'

    It's not just OG Anunoby who is reportedly dissatisfied with his role in Toronto.

  • Auger-Aliassime through to Libema quarterfinals, Shapovalov upset in Stuttgart

    Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime advanced to the quarterfinals of the Libema Open tennis tournament with a 7-6 (2), 7-6 (5) win over Tallon Griekspoor of the Netherlands on Thursday. The Montreal native fired 13 aces and saved both break points he faced. Auger-Aliassime never had a chance to break Griekspoor, but he dominated the first-set tiebreak and won on hos first set point with Griekspoor serving. Auger-Aliassime led the second tiebreak 6-3 before Griekspoor made it close by winning two poin

  • Oklahoma beats Texas, repeats as softball national champs

    OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Kinzie Hansen and Grace Lyons hit three-run homers, Jayda Coleman made two spectacular defensive plays and No. 1 seed Oklahoma defeated unseeded Texas 10-5 on Thursday night to win its second straight Women’s College World Series title. The Sooners (59-3) claimed the best-of-three series 2-0 after winning Game 1 16-1 on Wednesday. It was Oklahoma’s sixth overall championship and fifth in the past nine World Series. Jocelyn Alo, the two-time USA Softball Collegiate Player of

  • It always pays to develop your own goalies

    Justin Cuthbert pinpoints one commonality among Stanley Cup winning teams, which is the presence and importance of homegrown netminders.

  • Adams gets starting quarterback job in Montreal, with Harris standing by

    MONTREAL — After a pre-season rife with uncertainty, the Montreal Alouettes finally have their man to start under centre this upcoming CFL season. Head coach Khari Jones chose Vernon Adams Jr., over Trevor Harris as his starting quarterback heading into Montreal's season opener Thursday at Calgary. "(Adams is) our starting quarterback, he had a really outstanding training camp," Jones said. "We really liked what we saw from him, he and Trevor both. They both played really well and we feel good w

  • Figure skating's minimum age rises to 17 before 2026 Olympics

    An impassioned plea from Canadian physician Dr. Jane Moran may have played a part in figure skating's decision to raise the eligible age limit for competition. No 15-year-old skaters will be allowed to compete at the 2026 Olympics following the controversy surrounding Russian national champion Kamila Valieva at this year's Beijing Games after the International Skating Union voted 110-16 on Tuesday to raise the minimum age to 17. Moran, the chair of the ISU's Medical Commission, sounded on the ve

  • Canada's women's soccer squad to face Australia, New Zealand in September friendlies

    The Canadian women's soccer team will head Down Under for a pair of friendlies in September. Canada, ranked sixth in the world, will take on the Australia and New Zealand, co-hosts of the 2023 Women's World Cup, in Australia on Sept. 3 and 6. Australia sits 12th in the world rankings and New Zealand is No. 22. The Canadians are set to host No. 17 South Korea at Toronto's BMO Field on June 26 in a tune-up for this summer's CONCACAF W Championship in Mexico. The tournament is a qualifier for both

  • Canada's men's team drops Volleyball Nations League opener to Germany

    The Canadian men's indoor volleyball team dropped its FIVB Volleyball Nations League opener 3-0 (25-19, 25-20, 30-28) to Germany on Tuesday in Ottawa. Stephen Timothy Maar had 18 points to lead Canada. Nicholas Hoag added 12. Christian Fromm scored 18 to lead Germany. In other Tuesday results, Serbia defeated Bulgaria 3-1, Iran downed China 3-1 and the U.S. defeated Slovenia 3-0. Canada returns to action on Friday when it will take on France at 7.30 p.m. ET. All action can be streamed on CBC.ca,

  • Nick Taylor threatens but fades in third round of RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Before Nick Taylor even got into the tee box at the Rink, fans were thumping the hockey boards that line the 16th hole with chants of "Nicky! Nicky! Nicky!" Taylor, from Abbotsford, B.C., was the low Canadian after three rounds at the RBC Canadian Open. Recognizing that he was closing in on second-round leader Wyndham Clark, fans at the featured hole gave Taylor a rousing ovation on Saturday afternoon. "It's wicked," said Taylor with a grin. "The ovation I got just coming onto the tee,

  • Angels fire manager Joe Maddon amid 12-game losing streak

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels fired manager Joe Maddon on Tuesday with the team mired in a 12-game losing streak. Third base coach Phil Nevin will be the Angels' interim manager when they host Boston on Tuesday night. Maddon went 130-148 with the Angels, who hired him before the coronavirus-shortened 2020 season. Maddon spent three decades of his career as a player and coach for the Angels before going on to an impressive managerial career in Tampa Bay and with the Chicago Cubs,

  • Auger-Aliassime suffers shock defeat to world No. 205 in Libema Open semifinals

    'S-HERTOGENBOSCH, Netherlands — Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime is out of the Libema Open grass-court tennis tournament after being upset in the semifinals by Tim van Rijthoven of the Netherlands on Saturday. Van Rijthoven, ranked 196 places lower than world No. 9 Auger-Aliassime in the ATP rankings, denied the Canadian a chance to play for his second Tour win with a 6-3, 1-6, 7-6 (5) victory. The Dutch player broke Auger-Aliassime in the sixth game of the first set to take a 4-2 lead. He held se

  • Stamkos: Experience allows Lightning to ride waves of emotion

    Tampa Bay captain Steven Stamkos believes the experience his team carries allows it to revel and perform in tight-game scenarios, including Game 5 against New York, when the Lightning scored two late goals to take a 3-2 series lead.

  • 'He is my son': Julian Champagnie on big brother Justin Champagnie

    NBA prospect Julian Champagnie breaks down what he's been asked to do in workouts with NBA teams, growing up with Justin Champagnie and how they've helped each other excel in basketball.

  • Canada dumps Slovakia 7-0 in quarterfinal at world women's U18 hockey championship

    MADISON, Wis. — Canada defeated Slovakia 7-0 in quarterfinal play Friday at the under-18 women's world hockey championship. Seven different players scored for Canada and Sarah MacEachern had three assists at LeBahn Ice Arena. “I really liked our team’s energy," said Canadian assistant coach Vicky Sunohara. "They were excited to play." Madison Chantler scored 52 seconds into the game and McKenna van Gelder made it 2-0 midway through the period. Alyssa Regalado, Karel Prefontaine, Ava Murphy, Jord

  • Reports: Blue Jays calling up top prospect Gabriel Moreno

    The Blue Jays are giving their top prospect a shot in the majors.