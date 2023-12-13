27 free and cheap things to do in Charlotte: Santa photos, lighted boat parade and more

This list is curated by Charlotte on the Cheap, where you’ll find even more free and cheap things to do every day, and detailed by Denise Casalez.

Friday, Dec. 15

Deck the Hall at Optimist Hall

Location: 1115 N Brevard St, Charlotte, NC 28206

Time: 6-10 p.m.

Cost: Free entry

Bundle up and bring your family and friends: Snow will be falling and holiday music will be filling the air at Optimist Hall’s Deck the Hall event. Cozy up in the courtyard with fire pits, heaters, and your food favorites like Ava, The Dumpling Lady and more.

Plus, Spindle Bar Airstream’s new hot cocktails like spiked hot chocolate, mulled wine and hot toddy will keep you warm from the inside out. Or hit up Billy Sunday’s Tinseltown, which is ongoing through Dec. 31.

Joy of Christmas: A Christmas Concert at Christ Community Church in Huntersville

Location: 16301 Old Statesville Rd, Huntersville, NC 28078

Time: 7 p.m.

Cost: Free

Looking for the holiday spirit through music? Join The Joy of Christmas: A Christmas Concert at Christ Community Church. You’ll sing light-hearted favorites and classic Christmas hymns celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ from Friday to Monday.

Free Santa photos at Blakeney Town Center

Location: 9870 Rea Rd, Charlotte, NC 28277

Time: 5-8 p.m.

Cost: Free, $10 donation appreciated but not required

For a jolly experience with the jolly man, get your pictures taken with Santa at the Blakeney Town Center from Friday to Saturday. A $10 donation is kindly requested for the event’s appointed charity, but is not required.

Gingerbread Lane at The Ballantyne Hotel

Location: 10000 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy, Charlotte, NC 28277

Time: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Cost: Free entry, $1 minimum to vote

The Ballantyne Hotel is coming back with its favorite tradition, where you can be the judge of gingerbread houses made by local gingerbread artists! From child artists to professionals, you can check out these masterpieces at the hotel’s Carolina Room. Proceeds from the event will go to Atrium Health Levine Children’s Hospital.

Emo Holiday Party at Salud Cerveceria

Location: 3306 N Davidson St, Charlotte, NC 28205

Time: 7-11:30 p.m.

Cost: Free entry

Get your moshing ready because Salud Cerveceria is hosting an Emo Holiday Party with emo karaoke, punk rock music, games and raffle prizes. Proceeds from this rocking event will go to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (LLS).

Ugly Sweater Party with the Agave Brothers at Petty Thieves Brewing Co.

Location: 413 Dalton Ave Suite B, Charlotte, NC 28206

Time: 7 p.m.

Cost: Free entry

Pack your ugliest Christmas sweater and listen to some live music with the Agave Brothers at Petty Thieves Brewing Co. Whoever comes wearing the ugliest Christmas sweater wins the 4th Annual Ugly Sweater award.

Saturday, Dec. 16

Mistletoe Market at Camp North End

Location: 300 Camp Rd, Charlotte, NC 28206

Time: 3-8 p.m.

Cost: Free entry

Get your holiday shopping done at the Mistletoe Market at Camp North End, where you can find cool gifts at the Camp North Pole igloos, listen to live music and enjoy festive drinks and food. You can also get cozy at the camp’s area fire pits.

5th Annual Lake Norman Lighted Christmas Boat Parade at Lake Norman

Location: 15901 NC 73 HY, 15901 NC-73, Huntersville, NC 28078

Time: 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Cost: Free entry

Mark your calendar for the 5th Annual Lake Norman Christmas Boat Parade in Lake Norman. This event allows for fellow captains to show off their holiday spirit via boat and brings exciting lights on the waters of Lake Norman. This event will start on Blythe Landing, and it includes Ramsey Creek, the Peninsula and Duke Energy Explorium, where there will be food trucks and a visit from Santa.

2023 North Carolina Christmas Festival at Cabarrus Arena & Events Center

Location: 4751 State Hwy 49, Concord, NC 28025

Time: 1-5 p.m.

Cost: Free entry

Get free pictures with Santa, enter free toy giveaways, get free gift wrapping and more at the 2023 North Carolina Christmas Festival at Cabarrus Arena & Events Center. There will also be vendors, performances from A Chance to Dance and experiences like a bounce house and baby bumper cars at this family-fun event.

Christmas Festival at Steele Creek Community Center

Location: 13501 S Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28278

Time: 3-5 p.m.

Cost: Free admission

The Steele Creek Community and YMCA is inviting you to its Christmas Festival, where there will be s’mores, hot chocolate, photos with Santa, live music and more.

Holiday Film Series at Independent Picture House

Location: 4237 Raleigh St, Charlotte, NC 28213

Time: 12 p.m.

Cost: $8

If you’re in the mood to watch some holiday classic movies, The Independent Picture House is hosting a Holiday Film Series, showcasing some holiday classics including “It’s A Wonderful Life” and “The Christmas Chronicles”.

Harris YMCA’s Nutcracker Ballet (in Spanish and English) at the Halton Theatre

Location: 1206 Elizabeth Ave, Charlotte, NC 28204

Time: 10:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m, 4:30 p.m, 7:30 p.m.

Cost: Regular tickets: $15

The Harris YMCA Dance Company will perform The Nutcracker at The Halton Theatre. This family-friendly performance will also have Spanish narration and will be performed both Dec. 16 and 17, so don’t miss out on this great time.

SantaCon Bar Crawl in Charlotte

Location: 307 W Tremont Ave, Charlotte, NC 28203

Time: 4-11:30 p.m.

Cost: Tickets as low as $13

Join North Carolina’s most popular holiday crawl where SantaCon Mega Crawl takes over Charlotte streets! Gather your Santa attire and bring your friends or family to sleigh the night away at this festive event, where there will be festive drinks, a costume contest and more. The event starts at Pins Mechanical Co.

Sunday, Dec. 17

Light the World Giving Machine at Promenade on Providence

Location: 10844 Providence Rd, Charlotte, NC 28277

Time: 5-8 p.m.

Cost: Free entry

Are you in the mood to listen to live music? Check out local musicians with Light the World Giving Machine at Promenade on Providence, where there will also be three machines, eight charities and 30 items to choose from.

Holiday Charlotte Vintage Market at Hi-Wire Brewing

Location: 340 W Tremont Ave Suite 140, Charlotte, NC 28203

Time: 12-5 p.m.

Cost: Free admission

Finish up your holiday shopping at the Holiday Charlotte Vintage Market at Hi-Wire Brewing, where you can find vintage collector’s items and accessories.

Candy Cane Crawl + Tree Lighting at Plaza Midwood

Location: 1228 Gordon St, Charlotte, NC 28205

Time: 2-6:30 p.m.

Cost: Free entry

The Annual Plaza Midwood Candy Cane Crawl and Tree Lighting is inviting you for a fun, festive experience where there will be pictures with Santa, dance performances, an appearance from the Grinch and more.

Plaza Merry Market at Lamar + Central Ave.

Location: 1222 Central Ave, Charlotte, NC 28204

Time: 1-5 p.m.

Cost: Free entry

Head on over to the Plaza Merry Market for gifts, beverages and treats and more. This event is held in collaboration with the Plaza Midwood Candy Cane Crawl and Tree Lighting, so don’t miss out on this festive experience.

Charlotte Irish Christmas Party at Grace O’Malley’s

Location: 157 N Trade St, Matthews, NC 28105

Time: 2 p.m.

Cost: $10 donation

Join the Charlotte Irish Community to see how the culture celebrates the holiday season at Grace O’Malley’s in Matthews. Expect food, Irish dancing, live Irish music and more.

TLNBB’s 2023 Christmas Jazz Show at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church

Location: 454 Fieldstone Rd, Mooresville, NC 28115

Time: 3:30-5 p.m.

Cost: Free

The Lake Norman Big Band is performing its second Holiday show this season at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Mooresville. They’ll play a variety of holiday and traditional classics that end with a big band twist.

Monday, Dec. 18

Comedy Open Mic: Krampus Edition at Triple C Brewing

Location: 2900 Griffith St, Charlotte, NC 28203

Time: 7 p.m.

Cost: Free entry

Unleash your inner Krampus and join Triple C Brewing Co. for its Comedy Open Mic: Krampus Edition! Come for a night of comedy and see if you got what it takes to bring the heat.

South Boulevard Teen Hangout: The Nightmare before Christmas at Charlotte Mecklenburg Library- South Mecklenburg

Location: 4429 South Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28209

Time: 5-7 p.m.

Cost: Free entry

Join a jolly and spooky event at the Charlotte Mecklenburg Library - South Boulevard. The event features a holiday classic “The Nightmare Before Christmas”, where there will be games, crafts, movies and other fun activities.

Tuesday, Dec.19

Flashlight Candycane Hunt at Les Myers Park

Location: 338 Lawndale Ave SE, Concord, NC 28025

Time: 5 p.m.

Cost: Free entry

Join City of Concord Parks & Recreation for its annual Flashlight Candycane hunt at Les Myers Park. Along with the Candycane Hunt, you can expect hot cocoa, a train ride plus snow so bring your brightest flashlight and a friend or family member to this hunt.

Movie Night- “Elf” & Home Alone” at Sip City Market & Bottle Shop

Location: 917 Central Ave, Charlotte, NC 28204

Time: 6:30-9 p.m.

Cost: Free entry

Join Sip City Market & Bottle Shop for a fun-filled evening, featuring showings of “Elf” at 6 p.m. and “Home Alone” after. Movie snacks, $2 hot chocolates, drinks and adult beverages will be available for purchase, plus kid zone activities available. Get a chance for a free taco for the first 30 guests, limit 1.

Wednesday, Dec. 20

Tommy’s Pub Christmas Party with DJ Nostalgia

Location: 3124 Eastway Dr #710, Charlotte, NC 28205

Time: 6 p.m.

Cost: Free entry

Put on your holiday attire and party the night away at Tommy’s Pub’s festive Christmas Party with DJ Nostaliga. You’ll be treated to “early-mid 1900s Christmas music” on a record player.

Wind Down Wednesday Yoga at Blue Blaze Brewing

Location: 528 S Turner Ave, Charlotte, NC 28208

Time: 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Cost: $11 per person/$15 at the door

Join the brew room for an all-levels yoga session with a certified yoga instructor, a pre-paid Blue Blaze beer and a great conversation with your peers around you.

Thursday, Dec. 21

Winter Solstice Fire and Celebration at Reedy Creek Nature Center

Location: 2986 Rocky River Rd., Charlotte, NC 28215

Time: 6-8 p.m.

Cost: Free

Discover the winter solstice magic atReedy Creek Nature Center. You can participate in a mindful connecting practice, fire building and intention setting.

Holiday Party at Devils Logic Brewing

Location: 1426 E 4th St, Charlotte, NC 28204

Time: 7-9 p.m.

Cost: Free entry

Get into the holiday spirit with Devils Logic Brewing for its Holiday Party. You can learn about the Pagan holiday while socializing with new or close friends.

