27 Easy New Year’s Resolutions That Are The Definition Of Low Effort, High Reward
BuzzFeed
·10 min read
Trying to think of a new year's resolution can be almost as stressful as trying to keep one. You want to set yourself up for success, so what happens if you bite off more than you can chew? Here are some ideas for easy new year's resolutions that can fit into any schedule:
1.Sit quietly for 10 minutes every day.
2.Eat vegetarian (or vegan) one day per week.
3.Have one "date night" per week/month, depending on your schedule.
4.Lower your phone screen time by any percentage.
5.Come up with a personal phrase or mantra.
6.Do one small act of kindness every day.
7.Once a week while in the shower, check yourself for lumps on your breasts or testicles (whichever you happen to have).
8.Pick one "superfood" and incorporate it into your daily life.
9.Make your bed in the morning.
10.Have one movie night per week, and give it your full focus.
11.If you're looking to be more organized, start by making a rule that you always put things back where they came from.
12.Plant a small garden at home.
13.If you want to prevent over-eating or under-eating, try thinking of it as a one to 10 scale, where one is starving and 10 is uncomfortably full. Aim to keep yourself between a four and a seven.
14.Read for just 30 minutes every day. It's not a big time commitment in the daily sense, but, over the course of the year, you'll likely end up reading at least 20 books!
15.Or, listen to audiobooks.
16.Floss.
17.Create a new playlist and add new songs you discover throughout the year.
18.If you're able, spend more time standing and less time sitting. As little as five minutes standing per half-hour sitting can make a big difference in your long-term health.
19.Keep a daily journal writing down one nice thing that happened.
20.If you have an elderly relative or friend that you have a good relationship with, call, text, or write them at regular intervals.
21.If you want to get out of the house more, try doing just one small thing every weekend.
22.Try one new recipe per week/month (depending on how much you cook).
23.Forego one optional purchase every week and put the money into savings.
24.Ask more questions, make less assumptions.
25.Deep clean one neglected thing each month, until you run out of stuff to clean.
26.Drink at least one glass of water per day.
27.And finally: If a year-long resolution is too daunting, try 12 month-long resolutions, one at a time!
