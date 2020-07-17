26MW! Risen Energy Made a New Breakthrough in Colombian Market

NINGHAI, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / July 17, 2020 / Recently, Risen Energy Co., Ltd. (300118) announced that it has reached an agreement with AAGES, a global energy solutions company, to provide 26MW of high-efficiency solar photovoltaic modules to AAGES' La Sierpe project.

It is reported that the La Sierpe project is located in Sucre, Colombia, and is developed and constructed by AAGES. It is the second largest project in Colombia and the first to use double-sided, double-glass modules. This time Risen Energy provided Jaeger 144, the half-chip single-crystal and double-sided, double-glass PERC modules, for the project. The modules are expected to finish the deliveries in July 2020.

"We are very pleased to participate in the construction of the La Sierpe project," said staff from Risen Energy. "Because this is the first project using double-sided, double glass PERC modules in Colombia, its successful completion will greatly enhance Risen Energy's competitiveness in the local market. The project will also highly promote the application of double-sided, double glass PERC modules in the Colombian market and the development of the local new energy industry. With the rich lighting resources and excellent policy support, Colombian photovoltaic industry has broad prospects and has become one of the global hottest emerging photovoltaic markets. Colombia is also one of key overseas markets for Risen Energy. In the future, Risen Energy will work diligently on localized operations, further explore the Colombian market, and contribute to the development of local renewable energy."

Based on continuous breakthroughs in high-efficiency technology, production capacity advantages, and increasing response speed of localized services, Risen Energy is broadening overseas market rapidly. At present, Risen Energy has built up a global sales network. The company's products have been exported to more than 50 countries and regions in Europe and the United States, South Africa and Southeast Asia, deeply trusted and recognized by customers worldwide.

About RISEN ENERGY CO., LTD

Risen Energy Co., Ltd. was founded in 1986 and listed as a Chinese public company (Stock Code: 300118) in 2010. Risen Energy is one of the pioneers in solar industry and has committed to this industry as a R&D expert, an integrated manufacturer from wafers to modules, a manufacturer of off-grid systems, and also an investor, a developer and an EPC of PV projects. Aiming to deliver the green energy worldwide, Risen Energy is developing internationally with offices and sales networks in China, Germany, Australia, Mexico, India, Japan, USA and others. After years of efforts, it has reached a module production capacity of 11.1GW. While growing rapidly, Risen Energy keeps a stable pace with an average debt ratio at around 60% from 2011 to 2019.

