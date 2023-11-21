26 Thanksgiving Recipes Our Editors Make Every Year
We've tested hundreds of Thanksgiving recipes over the years and these are our favorites.
If you're anything like us, planning for your Thanksgiving spread starts days (sometimes weeks) in advance. And after trying out many successful, and some unsuccessful, recipes, we've narrowed down a list of our absolute favorite recipes that always make an appearance at our holiday tables. These are the Thanksgiving recipes our editors swear by.
Citrus-and-Butter Turkey
The recipe holds a secret tip for the crispiest turkey skin you'll find, and it's guaranteed to be a go-to for years to come. The trick? Butter-soaked cheesecloth that's draped over the bird while roasting. The addition of three different citrus fruits makes for a bright and moist bird that's packed with flavor.
Southern Baked Macaroni and Cheese
No one can resist perfectly baked mac and cheese that's creamy, rich, ooey-gooey, super cheesy, with those crispy browned cheese edges — and this recipe delivers.
Anthony Bourdain's 'Mashed Potatoes, Kind of Robuchon-Style'
Anthony Bourdain’s version of chef Joël Robuchon's famous mashed potatoes is even creamier than the original — and it comes together in just an hour.
Cranberry-Walnut Stuffing
Tart cranberries and toasted walnuts add flavor and a crunch to this crowd-pleasing holiday side dish. Rustic hunks of toasted bread form the backbone of this stuffing; a buttery sautéed mixture of onion, celery, herbs, and cooked sausage fills it out with rich flavor.
Potatoes au Gratin
This elegant take on au gratin potatoes features red potatoes, onions, and two types of melty cheese.
Simple Smoked Turkey
Smoking a turkey yields juicy and tender meat. The keys to success are seasoning the bird with a dead-simple saltwater brine, then controlling the temperature of the smoker for even cooking. The added bonus of smoking the Thanksgiving turkey? It frees up the oven for sides and pies.
Herb-Scented Mashed Potatoes
To make these creamy, rich, and delicious potatoes, steep fresh rosemary, sage, and garlic in a combination of milk and cream, then add that fragrant mixture into boiled and riced potatoes. To take it to the next level, brush the mashed potatoes with butter and broil before serving, creating a deliciously light and crispy potato crust on top.
Roasted Carrots with Preserved Lemons and Dates
Fresh herbs, two kinds of citrus, and a honey-za'atar vinaigrette give this charred carrot salad bright flavors.
Shredded Parmesan Brussels Sprouts
Shredded brussels sprouts become delightfully caramelized in the oven, then get taken to the next level when tossed with Parmesan.
Roast Turkey with Chestnut-Apple Stuffing
This classic turkey is rubbed with an aromatic shallot-sage butter, then stuffed with a nutty chestnut-apple stuffing. It's the perfect blend of savory and sweet, and is guaranteed to be a hit.
Best-Ever Turkey Gravy
This simple, silky-smooth gravy stays lump-free with a trick of loosening the roux with a splash of broth before whisking it into the pot.
Chocolate Pecan Pie with Bourbon
This is a pie that has it all. Fragrant toasted pecans, rich chocolate, and caramel-y bourbon come together in harmony for a beautifully balanced dessert.
Deep-Fried Turkey Brined in Cayenne and Brown Sugar
Make this beautifully moist, crispy deep-fried turkey recipe and you may never roast your bird again.
Port-Cranberry Sauce
In this version of cranberry sauce, the sweet-tartness of the cranberries is enhanced with the addition of port, orange juice, and orange zest.
Brussels Sprouts and Broccoli with Cranberry Agrodolce
A quick, high-temperature oven roast yields crispy, golden brown brussels sprouts and almost-charred, smoky broccoli — and the dish comes together in less than 30 minutes.
Spatchcocked Smoked Turkey
Sweet, tangy, and succulent thanks to Rodney Scott's smoky dry rub and spicy mopping sauce, this turkey is easy to tackle.
Chocolate Pie
This chocolate pie is a favorite, no matter the time of year. So it only makes sense to bring out this crowd-pleaser for Thanksgiving. It's a simple, cozy recipe that can be dressed up for extra flare.
Red Skin Potato Mash
No need to peel potatoes here! Keeping the skin intact gives this fluffy, creamy potato mash a nice added crunch alongside thinly sliced scallions.
Pecan Pie Bars
Pecan pie bars have all the virtues of pecan pie without the need to roll out a crust — and we're here for any ways to save on steps this Thanksgiving. Plus, you can cut them as you like and serve them as part of a dessert spread.
Roasted Brussels Sprouts and Onions with Mushroom Lardons
A duo of alliums — shallots and pearl onions — become irresistibly sweet when roasted, making them the ideal partner to slightly bitter brussels sprouts. Bacon, the usual star in recipes like this, is replaced with lardons made from king oyster mushrooms, making this an ideal vegetarian side dish that even meat lovers will enjoy.
Roasted Beets and Charred Green Beans
Top Chef star, Kristen Kish, pairs roasted beets and cast-iron-charred haricots verts with vinegar and hearty herbs (oregano and thyme) to make this salad. It is an homage to the jarred pickled beets and green bean salad she ate as a kid.
Vegetarian Thanksgiving Stuffing
Swiss chard lends a pleasant earthiness to this hearty stuffing; meaty chestnuts add texture and richness. Choose high-quality crusty bread for this recipe to ensure a fluffy texture and crisp top.
Whole Roasted Carrots with Garlic
Simple, yet delicious, this whole-roasted carrot recipe can be made for any occasion and is the perfect pairing for Thanksgiving dinner where rich dishes usually take center stage.
Brussels Sprouts with Bacon
Thick, meaty slab bacon turns these brussels sprouts into a hearty side; the spritz of lemon juice at the end adds brightness.
Green Beans with Cremini Mushroom Sauce
This green bean casserole has been a favorite in the Food & Wine Test Kitchen for over 20 years for a reason. First published in 2001, this simple recipe uses cremini mushrooms for an added level of savory flavor.
Classic Pumpkin Pie
A must at every Thanksgiving table, this Classic Pumpkin Pie recipe is the perfect way to end your meal. It's simple and delicious, and the pie crust recipe can be used for a variety of different pies.
For more Food & Wine news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!
Read the original article on Food & Wine.