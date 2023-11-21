26 Thanksgiving Recipes Our Editors Make Every Year

We've tested hundreds of Thanksgiving recipes over the years and these are our favorites.

Photo by Victor Protasio / Food Styling by Chelsea Zimmer & John Somerall / Prop Styling by Christine Keely

If you're anything like us, planning for your Thanksgiving spread starts days (sometimes weeks) in advance. And after trying out many successful, and some unsuccessful, recipes, we've narrowed down a list of our absolute favorite recipes that always make an appearance at our holiday tables. These are the Thanksgiving recipes our editors swear by.

Citrus-and-Butter Turkey

© Nicole Franzen

The recipe holds a secret tip for the crispiest turkey skin you'll find, and it's guaranteed to be a go-to for years to come. The trick? Butter-soaked cheesecloth that's draped over the bird while roasting. The addition of three different citrus fruits makes for a bright and moist bird that's packed with flavor.

Get the Recipe

Southern Baked Macaroni and Cheese

Photo by Noah Fecks / Food Styling by Drew Aichele / Prop Styling by Ethan Lunkenheimer

No one can resist perfectly baked mac and cheese that's creamy, rich, ooey-gooey, super cheesy, with those crispy browned cheese edges — and this recipe delivers.

Get the Recipe

Anthony Bourdain's 'Mashed Potatoes, Kind of Robuchon-Style'

Diana Chistruga

Anthony Bourdain’s version of chef Joël Robuchon's famous mashed potatoes is even creamier than the original — and it comes together in just an hour.

Get the Recipe

Cranberry-Walnut Stuffing

Photo by Christopher Testani / Food Styling by Margaret Monroe Dickey / Prop Styling by Prissy Lee

Tart cranberries and toasted walnuts add flavor and a crunch to this crowd-pleasing holiday side dish. Rustic hunks of toasted bread form the backbone of this stuffing; a buttery sautéed mixture of onion, celery, herbs, and cooked sausage fills it out with rich flavor.

Get the Recipe

Potatoes au Gratin

Photo by Greg DuPree / Food Styling by Chelsea Zimmer / Prop Styling by Kay Clarke

This elegant take on au gratin potatoes features red potatoes, onions, and two types of melty cheese.

Get the Recipe

Simple Smoked Turkey

Marcus Nilsson

Smoking a turkey yields juicy and tender meat. The keys to success are seasoning the bird with a dead-simple saltwater brine, then controlling the temperature of the smoker for even cooking. The added bonus of smoking the Thanksgiving turkey? It frees up the oven for sides and pies.

Story continues

Get the Recipe

Herb-Scented Mashed Potatoes

Con Poulos

To make these creamy, rich, and delicious potatoes, steep fresh rosemary, sage, and garlic in a combination of milk and cream, then add that fragrant mixture into boiled and riced potatoes. To take it to the next level, brush the mashed potatoes with butter and broil before serving, creating a deliciously light and crispy potato crust on top.

Get the Recipe

Roasted Carrots with Preserved Lemons and Dates

Photo by Jennifer Causey / Food Styling by Margret Monroe Dickey / Prop Styling by Christina Daley

Fresh herbs, two kinds of citrus, and a honey-za'atar vinaigrette give this charred carrot salad bright flavors.

Get the Recipe

Shredded Parmesan Brussels Sprouts

Photo by Jennifer Causey / Food Styling by Ali Ramee / Prop Styling by Audrey Davis

Shredded brussels sprouts become delightfully caramelized in the oven, then get taken to the next level when tossed with Parmesan.

Get the Recipe

Roast Turkey with Chestnut-Apple Stuffing

© Con Poulos

This classic turkey is rubbed with an aromatic shallot-sage butter, then stuffed with a nutty chestnut-apple stuffing. It's the perfect blend of savory and sweet, and is guaranteed to be a hit.

Get the Recipe

Best-Ever Turkey Gravy

Victor Protasio

This simple, silky-smooth gravy stays lump-free with a trick of loosening the roux with a splash of broth before whisking it into the pot.

Get the Recipe

Chocolate Pecan Pie with Bourbon

Photo by Jennifer Causey / Food Styling by Emily Nabors Hall / Prop Styling by Claire Spollen

This is a pie that has it all. Fragrant toasted pecans, rich chocolate, and caramel-y bourbon come together in harmony for a beautifully balanced dessert.

Get the Recipe

Deep-Fried Turkey Brined in Cayenne and Brown Sugar

Petrina Tinslay

Make this beautifully moist, crispy deep-fried turkey recipe and you may never roast your bird again.

Get the Recipe

Port-Cranberry Sauce

© William Meppem

In this version of cranberry sauce, the sweet-tartness of the cranberries is enhanced with the addition of port, orange juice, and orange zest.

Get the Recipe

Brussels Sprouts and Broccoli with Cranberry Agrodolce

Photo by Christopher Testani / Food Styling by Margaret Monroe Dickey / Prop Styling by Prissy Lee

A quick, high-temperature oven roast yields crispy, golden brown brussels sprouts and almost-charred, smoky broccoli — and the dish comes together in less than 30 minutes.

Get the Recipe

Spatchcocked Smoked Turkey

Photo by Victor Protasio / Food Styling by Chelsea Zimmer & John Somerall / Prop Styling by Christine Keely

Sweet, tangy, and succulent thanks to Rodney Scott's smoky dry rub and spicy mopping sauce, this turkey is easy to tackle.

Get the Recipe

Chocolate Pie

Julia Hartbeck

This chocolate pie is a favorite, no matter the time of year. So it only makes sense to bring out this crowd-pleaser for Thanksgiving. It's a simple, cozy recipe that can be dressed up for extra flare.



Get the Recipe

Red Skin Potato Mash

Julia Hartbeck

No need to peel potatoes here! Keeping the skin intact gives this fluffy, creamy potato mash a nice added crunch alongside thinly sliced scallions.

Get the Recipe

Pecan Pie Bars

Julia Hartbeck

Pecan pie bars have all the virtues of pecan pie without the need to roll out a crust — and we're here for any ways to save on steps this Thanksgiving. Plus, you can cut them as you like and serve them as part of a dessert spread.

Get the Recipe

Roasted Brussels Sprouts and Onions with Mushroom Lardons

David Malosh

A duo of alliums — shallots and pearl onions — become irresistibly sweet when roasted, making them the ideal partner to slightly bitter brussels sprouts. Bacon, the usual star in recipes like this, is replaced with lardons made from king oyster mushrooms, making this an ideal vegetarian side dish that even meat lovers will enjoy.

Get the Recipe

Roasted Beets and Charred Green Beans

Eva Kolenko

Top Chef star, Kristen Kish, pairs roasted beets and cast-iron-charred haricots verts with vinegar and hearty herbs (oregano and thyme) to make this salad. It is an homage to the jarred pickled beets and green bean salad she ate as a kid.

Get the Recipe

Vegetarian Thanksgiving Stuffing

David Malosh

Swiss chard lends a pleasant earthiness to this hearty stuffing; meaty chestnuts add texture and richness. Choose high-quality crusty bread for this recipe to ensure a fluffy texture and crisp top.

Get the Recipe

Whole Roasted Carrots with Garlic

Â© FREDRIKA STJÃRNE

Simple, yet delicious, this whole-roasted carrot recipe can be made for any occasion and is the perfect pairing for Thanksgiving dinner where rich dishes usually take center stage.

Get the Recipe

Brussels Sprouts with Bacon

© Bobby Fisher

Thick, meaty slab bacon turns these brussels sprouts into a hearty side; the spritz of lemon juice at the end adds brightness.

Get the Recipe

Green Beans with Cremini Mushroom Sauce

© William Meppem

This green bean casserole has been a favorite in the Food & Wine Test Kitchen for over 20 years for a reason. First published in 2001, this simple recipe uses cremini mushrooms for an added level of savory flavor.

Get the Recipe

Classic Pumpkin Pie

© Frances Janisch

A must at every Thanksgiving table, this Classic Pumpkin Pie recipe is the perfect way to end your meal. It's simple and delicious, and the pie crust recipe can be used for a variety of different pies.

Get the Recipe

For more Food & Wine news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on Food & Wine.