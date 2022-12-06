The 26% return delivered to Archrock's (NYSE:AROC) shareholders actually lagged YoY earnings growth

The simplest way to invest in stocks is to buy exchange traded funds. But you can significantly boost your returns by picking above-average stocks. For example, the Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) share price is up 17% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market decline of around 18% (not including dividends). If it can keep that out-performance up over the long term, investors will do very well! Zooming out, the stock is actually down 0.7% in the last three years.

On the back of a solid 7-day performance, let's check what role the company's fundamentals have played in driving long term shareholder returns.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Archrock was able to grow EPS by 47% in the last twelve months. This EPS growth is significantly higher than the 17% increase in the share price. So it seems like the market has cooled on Archrock, despite the growth. Interesting.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. As it happens, Archrock's TSR for the last 1 year was 26%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Archrock shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 26% over one year. That's including the dividend. That's better than the annualised return of 5% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Archrock better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Archrock has 3 warning signs (and 2 which are a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.

