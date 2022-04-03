26 people temporatily trapped on West Edmonton Mall ride called Havoc

Havoc, which spins and flips riders, debuted at Galaxyland in April 2018. (Janet French/Twitter - image credit)
More than two dozen people were trapped on a ride at Galaxyland at West Edmonton Mall on Saturday afternoon.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services (EFRS) said they sent six crews to the scene after receiving a call that 26 people were stuck on a ride called Havoc.

EFRS spokesperson Rowan Anderson said the call came in at 3:32 p.m.

Anderson said crews were able to get the ride's hydraulics working, and the ride was safely lowered down by 3:58.

No injuries were reported.

CBC has reached out to West Edmonton Mall but has not heard back.

The West Edmonton Mall website says Havoc travels up to 27 km/h and achieves heights of up to 45 ft. It describes the ride as a "unique rush like nothing you've tried before."

